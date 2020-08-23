Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 23 million people with over 808,000 deaths from the disease. Here are updates for August 23:

A woman wearing a protective face mask buys fruit in a market, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, India, August 20, 2020. (Reuters)

Sunday, August 23, 2020

Over 3 million people infected in India

India’s caseload topped 3 million, with the country leading the world in new infections as the disease marched through impoverished rural areas in the north and the wealthier but older populations of the south.

Health authorities reported 10,339 new cases and 912 deaths, bringing the total to 3,044,940. The number of new infections reported Sunday marked a sharp decline from the previous 18 days, when India had reported more than 60,000 cases daily.

Cases have leveled off in India’s two largest cities, with serological surveys showing widespread prevalence among the residents of the capital, New Delhi, and financial center Mumbai.

New hot spots continue to feed surges in cases in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar states in India's north, and in the southern states of Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

India has the third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil, and its 56,706 fatalities are the fourth-highest in the world.

South Korea counts 397 new cases as virus rebounds

South Korea has added 397 new cases to its coronavirus caseload in a 10th day of triple-digit increases, as the speed of viral spread nears the levels last seen during the worst of the outbreak in spring.

The resurgence, which began in the densely populated capital area before spreading to practically every major city and provincial town over the past week, is a major setback for the country that had been eager to tout its hard-won gains against the virus.

After avoiding stringent social distancing measures because of concerns over hurting the economy, officials have now banned large gatherings, closed nightspots, beaches and churches and removed fans from professional sports.

Sunday’s jump in infections marked the third consecutive day they've crossed 300. Most of the new cases come from the Seoul area, home to half of the country’s 51 million population where health workers have struggled to trace contacts tied to places likes churches, schools, restaurants and work.

Cases were also reported in other major cities such as Busan, Gwangju, Daejeon and Daegu, the epicenter of the previous major outbreak in late February and March.

The country managed to stabilise the situation in the Daegu area by April through aggressive testing and contact tracing. That approach worked because much of the infections had been tied to a single church congregation with thousands of members.

But it’s unclear the formula would be as effective now, with the virus spreading nationwide and new clusters popping up from unpredictable places and groups as people increasingly venture out in public.

Brazil registers 50,032 new cases, 892 deaths

Brazil has reported 50,032 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 892 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours.

Brazil has registered 3,582,362 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 114,250, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Brazil has faced the world's worst coronavirus outbreak outside the United States.

Mexico's deaths pass 60,000, cases top 550,000

Mexico's health ministry has reported 6,482 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 644 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 556,216 cases and 60,254 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Georgia becomes 10th US state to top 5,000 deaths

Georgia has became the 10th US state to report that it has surpassed 5,000 deaths caused by Covid-19.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said there have been at least 5,092 deaths in the state caused by the coronavirus and more than 252,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Data kept by The Associated Press shows the coronavirus has been spreading in Georgia faster per-capita than any other state over the past two weeks, although infection numbers have been declining in the state since their peak last month.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who was among the first governors to ease earlier restrictions this spring, highlighted the downward trends this past week.

He has used social media to remind residents to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and follow guidance from the health department.

More than 179,000 people have died of coronavirus in the US, the most of any other country. Georgia, the eighth-most populous state, ranks 10th in overall coronavirus deaths.

South Africa registers 3,707 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa has registered 3,707 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number to 607,045.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Saturday said the country also recorded 144 Covid-19 deaths bringing fatalities to 12,987.

“The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.5 million with 30,560 new tests conducted since the last report [Friday]’’ said Mkhize.

He said at least 500,000 patients have recovered from the virus which translates to a recovery rate of 83 percent.

The tourism province of Western Cape, which includes Cape Town, has the highest Covid-19 deaths in the country with 3,718.

Turkish medical aid arrives in Sudan

Sudan has received medical supplies Turkey donated in a bid to contribute to the country's fight against the novel coronavirus.

An aircraft carrying the medical supplies sent to Sudan by the Turkish Red Crescent arrived in the capital Khartoum on Saturday.

Irfan Neziroglu, Turkey's ambassador to Khartoum and Sudanese officials welcomed the donations at the airport.

Neziroglu told Anadolu Agency that the shipment included 1,236 packages of health products, including masks, ventilators and protective suits.

Turkey has sent medical aid to over 150 countries and six international organisations to help them combat the coronavirus pandemic, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on August 9.

Sudan has so far reported 12,623 coronavirus cases, 6,476 recoveries and 812 fatalities, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies