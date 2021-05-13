Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3.3M people and infected more than 161M others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for May 13:

A worker can be seen amid the burning funeral pyre of a patient who died of Covid-19 coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi on May 12, 2021. (AFP)

Thursday, May 13:

India reports 362,727 new infections

India has reported 362,727 new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours while deaths climbed by 4,120, taking the toll to 258,317, health ministry data showed.

The South Asian nation's total caseload now stands at 23.7 million.

Germany's cases rise by 17,419 – RKI

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany has increased by 17,419 to 3,565,704, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 278 to 85,658, the tally showed.

Japan govt asks businesses to help with vaccination drive – Kyodo

Japan's vaccine chief, Taro Kono, has met with a top official of the country's biggest business lobby to ask that companies help vaccinate workers, Kyodo News reported.

Kono met with Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) Vice Chair Tetsuro Tomita, who responded that the corporate sector would do everything possible to meet the request, according to Kyodo.

Thailand reports daily record of cases after including jail cluster

Thailand has reported 2,052 virus cases in the community and 2,835 among prisoners, as authorities grapple with a third wave of infections in the Southeast Asian country.

The combined total of 4,887 cases is a new daily record and brings total infections to 93,794.

Thailand's Covid taskforce also recorded 32 new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 518 since the pandemic started last year.

New Zealand PM sets out plans to re-connect with post-pandemic world

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said that her government will explore more travel "bubbles" and lead trade delegations later this year to re-connect with a post-pandemic world after more than a year of border closures.

Tough lockdowns and its geographical location has helped New Zealand eliminate the novel coronavirus within its borders, but left the country of 5 million isolated from the rest of the world.

Australia in 'active talks' with Moderna to produce vaccines onshore

Australia is in "active talks" with vaccine maker Moderna Inc to establish a domestic manufacturing facility for shots, Health Minister Greg Hunt said, the day after securing 25 million doses from the company.

Moderna on Wednesday said it would supply Australia 10 million shots designed to protect against the original strain of the coronavirus this year, and 15 million doses of its updated variant booster shot in 2022.

Cuba rolls out two vaccines still in trial phase

Faced with a surge in virus cases, Cuba this week started immunising members of the public, using two locally-produced vaccines that have yet to complete clinical trials.

The island nation of 11.2 million inhabitants recorded 1,207 new daily cases on Wednesday – a near record for Cuba – as inhabitants of Havana and other provinces received their first dose of Abdala, one of two candidate shots in Phase II trials.

Wealthy nations once lauded as successes lag in vaccinations

Some wealthy nations that were most praised last year for controlling the virus are now lagging far behind in getting their people vaccinated – and some, especially in Asia, are seeing cases grow.

In Japan, South Korea and New Zealand, the vaccination rates are languishing in the single figures. That is in sharp contrast to the US, where nearly half of all people have gotten at least one shot, and Britain and Israel, where rates are even higher.

Brazil reports nearly 2,500 more deaths

Brazil has recorded 76,692 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,494 deaths from Covid-19, the country's Health Ministry has said.

Brazil has registered more than 15.3 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 428,034, according to ministry data on Wednesday.

Mexico sees over 3,000 new cases

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 3,090 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 267 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,371,483 and fatalities to 219,590.

Separate government data published in March suggested the real death toll may be at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

US virus deaths hit lowest in 10 months

Covid-19 deaths in the United States have tumbled to an average of around 600 per day — the lowest level in 10 months — with the number of lives lost dropping to single digits in well over half the states and, on some days, hitting zero.

Confirmed infections have fallen to about 38,000 per day on average, their lowest mark since mid-September. While that is still cause for concern, reported cases have plummeted 85 percent from a daily peak of more than a quarter-million in early January.

The last time US deaths from the pandemic were this low was in early July of last year.

The number of people with Covid-19 who died topped out in mid-January at an average of more than 3,400 a day, just a month into the biggest vaccination drive in the nation's history.

EU urges limiting travel from India

The European Commission has urged EU member states to work together to restrict travel from India in order to limit the spread of a Covid-19 variant that has ravaged the Asian country.

The Commission said the measure, which would be temporary, follows an earlier proposal by the World Health Organisation to change the classification of that variant from "variant of interest" to "variant of concern".

"It is important to limit to the strict minimum the categories of travellers that can travel from India for essential reasons and to subject those who may still travel from India to strict testing and quarantine arrangements," the Commission said in a statement.

