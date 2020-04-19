Fast News

Covid-19 has infected at least 2.3 million people and killed more than 160,000 globally. Here are the updates for April 19:

Handout picture by Comunidad de Madrid on March 31, 2020 shows healthcare workers applauding patients who've recovered from Covid-19 at a temporary hospital located at the Ifema convention and exhibition centre in Madrid, Spain. (Comunidad de Madrid)

Sunday, April 19:

Singapore reports 6,588 coronavirus cases

Singapore's health ministry confirmed 596 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the city-state to 6,588.

The vast majority of the new cases are migrant workers living in dormitories and 25 are permanent residents, the health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Over 600,000 people recover from Covid-19

Global recoveries surpassed 600,000 on Sunday, according to a running tally by global tracker Worldometre.

The data counted 600,296 recoveries as at 0700GMT, while the numbers of novel coronavirus cases and deaths from it stood at 2,333,164 and 160,799 respectively.

Taiwan reports 22 new cases

Taiwan's government on Sunday reported 22 new coronavirus cases, 21 of whom had been on a Taiwanese navy mission to the Pacific island state of Palau last month.

The new cases bring Taiwan's total to 420, six of whom have died.

Germany's cases rise to 139,897

Germany's confirmed cases have risen by 2,458 to 139,897, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

That was lower than a 3,609 increase reported on Saturday, when infections had been increasing for four days in a row.

The reported death toll has risen by 184 to 4,294, the Sunday tally showed.

That was down from a day-on-day increase shown on Saturday of 242, and 299 on Friday.

Thailand reports 32 new cases, no new deaths

Thailand on Sunday reported 32 new cases, bringing its total to 2,765, a senior official said.

Of the new cases, 28 were in the capital, Bangkok, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

No new fatalities were reported. Thailand has had 47 deaths from the coronavirus.

Director of Wuhan lab denies virus link

The director of a maximum-security laboratory in China's ground-zero city of Wuhan has rejected claims that it could be the source of the outbreak, calling it "impossible".

In an interview with state media published Saturday Yuan Zhiming, director of the laboratory, said that "there's no way this virus came from us".

None of his staff had been infected, he told the English-language state broadcaster CGTN, adding the "whole institute is carrying out research in different areas related to the coronavirus".

Global deaths exceed 160,000

Global fatalities surpassed 160,000 Sunday, according to a running tally by global tracker Worldometre.

The data counted 160,759 deaths as at 0300GMT, while the numbers of cases and recoveries stand at 2,331,727 and 597,194 respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country in the world, with the highest numbers of infections and deaths. It recorded more than 738,913 cases and an excess of 39,015 fatalities.

While Italy has the second-highest death toll with 23,227, Spain has the second highest cases with more than 194,416.

Overall, the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since it first emerged in China in December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.

China reports 16 new cases

China's National Health Commission reported 16 new cases on April 18, the lowest number since March 17 and down from 27 a day earlier, according to data published.

Of the new cases, 9 were imported infections, the lowest since March 13 and down from 17 a day earlier. The remaining 7 confirmed cases were locally transmitted, down from 10 the previous day.

Newly discovered asymptomatic cases were at 44, down from 54 a day earlier. Three of the new cases were imported, according to the health commission.

No new deaths were reported, it said.

South Korea reports single-digit new cases

South Korea reported single-digit new cases for the first time in two months with eight new daily cases, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The nation's total tally is 10,661 cases and 234 deaths.

US records 1,891 deaths in past 24 hours

The death toll in the US climbed by 1,891 in the past 24 hours to reach 38,664, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The US has seen a total of 732,197 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the start of the global health crisis, according to the Baltimore-based university.

It is the highest number of virus cases and deaths of any country in the world.

Mexico's registers 7,497 cases, 650 deaths

Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said that Mexico has registered 7,497 confirmed cases and 650 deaths.

That is up from 6,875 cases and 546 deaths on Friday.

Coronavirus cases in Brazil rise to 36,599

Cases in Brazil rose by 2,917 to 36,599, the health ministry said.

Brazil has more cases than any other country in Latin America.

Deaths rose by 206 to 2,347, the ministry said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies