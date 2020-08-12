Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has now infected over 20.5 million people and has killed more than 744,000. Here are the latest updates for August 12:

Passengers travel on a public bus amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 11, 2020. (Reuters)

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Brazil's coronavirus deaths now total 103,026

Brazil has registered 1,274 new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total death toll to 103,026, the health ministry said.

Overall, confirmed cases rose by 52,160 to 3,109,630.

Mexico reports 926 more fatalities

Mexico's health ministry has reported 6,686 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 926 additional fatalities, bringing the totals in the country to 492,522 infections and 53,929 deaths.

Australia's Victoria sees deadliest day

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria has reported its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic with 21 fatalities in the last 24 hours and 410 new daily cases.

The state reported 19 deaths from the coronavirus, its previous one-day high in casualties, on Tuesday and Monday. It logged 331 cases a day earlier.

A cluster of infections in Melbourne, the Victorian capital and Australia's second-largest city, forced authorities last week to impose a night curfew, tighten restrictions on people's daily movements and order large parts of state economy to close.

New Zealand delays election process

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has delayed a key step toward next month's general election, as the country was plunged back into lockdown after the discovery of the first Covid-19 cases in more than three months.

Ardern said on Wednesday she was suspending the dissolution of parliament, which was due to make way for an election scheduled to take place on Sept. 19, until Monday. No decision had yet been made on delaying the actual poll, she added.

"It's too early to make decisions but there is a bit of flexibility to move the election date if required," Ardern told a televised media conference, adding any date before Nov. 21 can be chosen for the election.

Argentina's death toll tops 5,000

Argentina's death toll has topped 5,000, the government has said, as cases have skyrocketed in recent weeks, pushing the South American nation up in the global charts despite months of lockdown and a promising start.

Argentina has been under quarantine since March 20, although officials previously relaxed restrictions in many parts of the nation, a move blamed for the recent spike in cases.

The country recorded 7,043 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, pushing the total confirmed infections to 260,911, surpassing the total caseload in Italy.

The latest government data on Tuesday shows 5,004 people have died from the disease.

Over 900 students, staff in Georgia district quarantining

A Georgia school district has quarantined more than 900 students and staff members because of possible exposure to the coronavirus since classes resumed last week.

Authorities said on Tuesday they will temporarily shut down a hard-hit high school in which a widely shared photo showed dozens of students standing shoulder to shoulder in crowded hallways.

None of the students in the photos wore masks.

The quarantine figures from the Cherokee County School District include at least 826 students, according to data the district posted online. Located about 58 kilometres north of Atlanta, the district serves more than 42,000 students and started the new school year on August 3.

The quarantines have affected at least 19 schools in the district.

Fifty-nine students, teachers and staff members in the Cherokee County School District have tested positive for the virus so far, he said, though it’s not clear whether any of them were infected at school.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies