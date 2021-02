Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2.33 million people and infected more than 107 million. Here are the developments for February 9:

Vials are seen on a packing line at the British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) factory in Wavre on February 8, 2021. (AFP)

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

WHO: Variants raise questions about vaccines

The head of the World Health Organization has said the emergence of new Covid-19 variants has raised questions about whether or not existing vaccines will work, calling it "concerning news" that the vaccines developed so far may be less effective against the variant first detected in South Africa.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a media briefing on Monday that South Africa’s decision on Sunday to suspend its vaccination campaign using the AstraZeneca vaccine is “a reminder that we need to do everything we can to reduce circulation of the virus with proven public health measures.”

He said it was increasingly clear that vaccine manufacturers would need to tweak their existing shots to address the ongoing genetic evolution of the coronavirus, saying booster shots would most likely be necessary, especially since new variants of the virus are now spreading globally and appear likely to become the predominant strains.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 3,379 - RKI

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 3,379 to 2,291,924, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 481 to 62,156, the tally showed.

Thailand reports 189 new cases, no new deaths

Thailand reported 189 new cases, taking total infections to 23,746.

No new deaths were reported, with total fatalities remaining at 79, the country's Covid-19 task-force said at a briefing.

Number of newborns in China drops 15 percent in 2020 as coronavirus weighs

The number of newborns in China plummeted 15 percent in 2020 from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Public Security, with the onset of the novel coronavirus disrupting the economy and weighing on decisions to have a family.

China saw 10.035 million births last year, the ministry said on Monday, compared with 11.79 million in 2019. Of those born last year, 52.7 percent were boys and 47.3 percent girls.

The abandoning of the decades-long one-child policy in 2016 has not provided much impetus to the country's birth rate.

The economic uncertainties brought on by Covid-19 last year further weighed on decisions to have children, extending a long-term birth decline in the world's most populous but fast-ageing nation.

About a fifth of Chinese citizens are aged 60 and above, or around 250 million people.

Rapid aging will create policy headwinds for Chinese leaders as they promise to guarantee health care and pension payments.

Coronavirus testing collapses in Myanmar after coup

Testing for coronavirus has collapsed in Myanmar after a military coup prompted a campaign of civil disobedience led by doctors and mass protests swept the country, official testing figures showed.

The number of daily tests reported late on Monday stood at 1,987, the lowest number since December 29, compared with more than 9,000 a week earlier and an average of more than 17,000 a day in the week before the February 1 coup. Since the coup, tests per day have averaged 9,350.

The number of cases found on Monday was just four, compared with an average of 420 a day in the last week of January.

Health workers have been at the forefront of a civil disobedence campaign against the coup, stopping work to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and recognition of her party's big win in a November election.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, whose removal and detention of the widely popular Suu Kyi prompted mass protests, promised in his first televised address on Monday to make the fight against Covid- 19 a priority, including vaccinations for all.

Australia says active cases at near 2-month low

Australia has fewer than 50 active cases of Covid-19, official data released showed, the lowest number in nearly two months, although authorities warned against complacency.

A patient in the state of Victoria has been transferred to an intensive care unit, the first such case in over two weeks, while authorities are still investigating a case in a worker at a quarantine hotel for returned travellers.

Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the unnamed person transferred to intensive care caught the virus overseas and had recently returned to Australia.

Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, which has now gone 23 days without detecting any local cases, also warned of a drop-off in testing rates among the community.

Australia has escaped a high number of casualties from the new coronavirus, with just over 28,800 infections and 909 deaths, aided by strict lockdown measures and social distancing rules.

At 46 cases, the number of people currently diagnosed with the virus is at its lowest level since December 15.

Covid-19 positive player loses in Australia

Paula Badosa has lost her first-round match at the Australian Open after going through a three-week quarantine because she tested positive for Covid-19.

The 23-year-old from Spain, who is ranked 70th, served for the match but dropped the last four games and was beaten 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 7-5 across more than 2 1/2 hours by Russian qualifier Liudmila Samsonova.

Badosa already was in a hard quarantine, not allowed to leave her hotel room in Melbourne, after potentially being exposed to the coronavirus on an Australian Open charter flight.

But then she tested positive for the illness on her seventh day in lockdown, and so needed to isolate for another two weeks.

She was allowed to play in the tournament after testing negative.

Mexico's death toll rises to 166,731

Mexico's health ministry has reported 531 new confirmed deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total to 166,731.

The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

China reports 14 new cases

China reported 14 new Covid-19 cases on the mainland on Feb. 8, official data showed on Tuesday, unchanged from a day earlier and the second day of no locally transmitted infections.

All cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 15 from 16 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China to date is 89,720, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Brazil reports 636 more deaths

Brazil recorded 23,439 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 636 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry has said.

Brazil has registered more than 9.5 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 232,170, according to ministry data.

France administers first vaccine jab to 1.92M

The French Health Ministry said on Monday that 1.92 million people had received a first injection of the Covid-19 vaccine since the start of the vaccination campaign, while 296,265 second injections had been administered to date.

Toronto residents to stay at home another two weeks

Canada's most populous province of Ontario has said that it would extend a stay-at-home order in Toronto and nearby suburbs by two weeks, but residents of three largely rural public health regions can leave their homes starting on Wednesday.

The stay-at-home orders in the remaining 28 regions will end Feb. 16. The order for Toronto, Canada's financial capital, and nearby suburban regions Peel and York will end Feb. 22.

"We can't return to normal – not yet, not while our hospitals could still be overwhelmed. But we can transition out of the province-wide shutdown," said Premier Doug Ford.

