Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 4.4 million people and infected over 210 million globally. Here are all coronavirus-related developments for August 19:

An Emergency Room nurse tends to a patient in a hallway at the Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital on August 18, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (AFP)

Covid vaccines loses efficacy over time against Delta variant

A British public health study found that protection from either of the two most commonly used Covid-19 vaccines against the now prevalent Delta variant of the coronavirus weakens within three months.

It also found that those who get infected after receiving two shots of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the AstraZeneca vaccine may be of greater risk to others than under previous variants of the coronavirus.

Based on more than three million nose and throat swabs taken across the UK, the Oxford University study found that 90 days after a second shot of the Pfizer or Astrazeneca vaccine, their efficacy in preventing infections had slipped to 75 percent and 61 percent respectively.

That was down from 85 percent and 68 percent, respectively, seen two weeks after a second dose. The decline in efficacy was more pronounced among those aged 35 years and older than those below that age.

Mexico logs a record 28,953 new cases, 940 more deaths

Mexico posted a record 28,953 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 3,152,205, health ministry data showed.

The figure is the highest daily total since the pandemic began, excluding statistical blips that heath authorities said were caused by one-off adjustments to back data.

Mexico also reported 940 more deaths and the total confirmed death toll now stands at 250,469 although health officials have said the real number is likely significantly higher.

US to offer Covid-19 vaccine booster shots in September

Covid-19 vaccine booster shots will be made widely available to Americans starting on September 20, US health officials said, citing data showing diminishing protection from the initial vaccinations as infections rise from the Delta variant.

US officials will offer a third shot to Americans who received their initial inoculation of two-dose Covid-19 vaccines made by Moderna Inc and by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech AG at least eight months earlier, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement

Brazil reports 41,714 cases, and 1,064 additional deaths

Brazil has had 41,714 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,064 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 20,457,897 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 571,662, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

Facebook removes dozens of vaccine misinformation 'superspreaders'

Facebook Inc said it removed over three dozen pages spreading misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines, after the White House called on social media firms to tighten controls on pandemic-related facts shared on their platforms.

A recent report showed 12 anti-vaccine accounts are spreading nearly two-thirds of anti-vaccine misinformation online.

Facebook disputed the methodology behind the report, but said it removed over three dozen pages, groups and Facebook or Instagram accounts linked to these 12 people for violating its policies.

"We have also imposed penalties on nearly two dozen additional Pages, groups or accounts linked to these 12 people," Facebook said in a blogpost.

Rwanda receives US-donated Covid vaccines

Rwanda’s Health Ministry said that it had received the first consignment of nearly half a million doses of Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine donated by the US.

Around 188,000 doses were received as part of the 489,060 donated, and the remainder will be received on Friday, the ministry said.

South Africa records 14,728 new Covid cases, 384 deaths

South Africa registered 14,728 new Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour period, taking the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 2,638,981, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The NICD said a further 384 coronavirus-related deaths have also been reported, bringing the total number of fatalities to 78,377.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies