Fast News

Covid-19 has now killed over 445,000 people worldwide since the outbreak started in China last year, according to tracking websites. Here are the developments for June 17:

Health workers conduct tests for coronavirus disease for taxi drivers on the drive-thru system in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, Brazil, June 15, 2020. (Reuters)

Thailand reports no new cases or deaths

Thailand reported no new coronavirus infections or deaths, marking 23 successive days without a domestic transmission.

The country has recorded a total 58 deaths related to Covid-19 among 3,135 confirmed cases, of which 2,996 patients have recovered, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Covid-19 Administration Centre.

Wednesday is the third consecutive day that no cases were reported. All recent cases have been found among Thais in quarantine after returning from abroad.

Honduran President says he is infected with coronavirus

Honduran President JuanOrlando Hernandez said late on Tuesday he has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, but did not immediately provide further details.

"As president of the nation and a responsible citizen, I want to communicate that during the weekend I started to feel some discomfort and today I was diagnosed as having been infected with Covid-19," Hernandez said in a televised speech.

India death toll leaps by 2,000 in record jump

India's coronavirus death toll has leapt by more than 2,000 to reach 11,903, the government announced.

Mumbai revised its death toll up by 862 to 3,165 because of "discrepancies" in accounting for fatalities while New Delhi saw more than 400 deaths, taking its total to more than 1,800.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 345 to 187,184

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 345 to 187,184, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 30 to 8,830, the tally showed.

Beijing airports cancel 1,255 flights over virus fears

Beijing cancelled at least 1,255 inbound and outbound flights, representing nearly 70 percent of all services, the state-run People's Daily reported, as fears grow over a new coronavirus outbreak.

City officials have urged residents not to leave the city, and several provinces have quarantined travellers from Beijing after more than 130 new cases were confirmed in the capital in recent days.

Macau to require quarantine people with Beijing travel history

Macau's government said it will require all people who have been to Beijing within two weeks prior to entering the city to be put under 14 days of medical observation at a designated location.

The Macau government said in a notice the measure would be effective as of 1200 local time (0400 GMT) on June 17.

Brazil reports record cases in 24 hours

Brazil set a daily record on Tuesday for new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day, as its case load grew by 34,918 patients in 24 hours to 923,189 total infections, the most in the world outside the United States.

Brazil also registered 1,282 Covid-19 deaths since its last update on Monday, the Health Ministry said, bringing confirmed fatalities in the country to 45,241.

New Zealand military to oversee borders after virus bungle

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern appointed the military to oversee New Zealand's borders Wednesday after a quarantine bungle that allowed Covid-19 back into the country.

"My view is that we need the rigour, we need the confidence, we need the discipline that the military can provide," Ardern told reporters.

A 24-day run with no new cases was broken on Tuesday when it emerged two women who recently arrived from Britain were allowed out of quarantine early without being tested for the virus, even though one had mild symptoms

Beijing reports 31 new cases

Beijing's city government reported 31 new confirmed cases as of end-June 16, up from 27 cases reported a day earlier as the city moves to curb the spread of the disease.

The city's health authority said in a statement posted on its Weibo social media account that 19 of the new cases were reported in southwestern Fengtai district, where a cluster of infections emerged last week

Mexico's death toll tops 18,000

Mexico's total Covid-19 infections rose to 154,863 and 18,310 total deaths on Tuesday, as the health ministry reported 4,599 new cases along with 730 additional fatalities.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the official count.

Around 9 percent of Guinea-Bissau health workers infected

More than 170 of Guinea-Bissau's 2,000 health workers have contracted Covid-19, a World Health Organization expert has said, warning that hospitals were close to being overwhelmed.

The tiny West African nation's under-equipped healthcare system has been struggling to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected over 1,400 people and killed 15.

Health authorities have raised the alarm over a lack of oxygen to treat patients.

"The three main Bissau hospitals are currently facing rooms filled with Covid-19 patients and a breakdown in essential medical services," said Joana Cortez, a WHO expert in Guinea-Bissau, during an online seminar on the impact of the epidemic on Portuguese-speaking African countries.

WHO hails virus steroid

The World Health Organization has hailed as a "lifesaving scientific breakthrough" the British use of a basic steroid to treat severely ill Covid-19 patients, saving about a third of them.

"This is great news and I congratulate the Government of the UK, the University of Oxford, and the many hospitals and patients in the UK who have contributed to this lifesaving scientific breakthrough," WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies