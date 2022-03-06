Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 445M and killed over 6M people worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

[File Photo] Saudi Arabia blocked Muslim pilgrims visits to Mecca as part of precautions to tackle the pandemic but later loosened the restrictions as most people became vaccinated. (AA)

Saudi Arabia lifts most Covid restrictions

Saudi Arabia said Saturday it was lifting most Covid restrictions including social distancing in, public spaces and quarantine for vaccinated arrivals, moves that could facilitate the arrival of Muslim pilgrims.

The decision includes suspending "social distancing measures in all open and closed places" including mosques, the official Saudi Press Agency cited an interior ministry source as saying.

Masks will only be required in closed spaces, according to the decision, which came into effect on Saturday.

The Saudi kingdom, which is home to Islam's two holiest places in Mecca and Medina, will no longer require vaccinated travellers to provide a negative PCR or rapid test before their arrival in the kingdom or to quarantine, SPA said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hugely disrupted Muslim pilgrimages, which are usually key revenue earners for the kingdom, bringing in some $12 billion annually.

China logs 329 cases

China reported 329 new confirmed coronavirus cases on the mainland on March 5, the national health authority said, compared with 281 cases a day earlier.

Of the new confirmed cases, 175 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, up from 102 the prior day. Eighty-eight of the new local cases were in Qingdao in the eastern Shandong province.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 209 cases versus 166 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of March 5, mainland China had confirmed 110,868 cases.

Almost third of patients report lingering symptoms - study

Almost a third of people report at least one ongoing symptom between 6 and 12 months after their coronavirus infection, a survey of 152,000 people in Denmark has found.

The study includes one of the largest groups yet of people who were not hospitalised with Covid, and followed them for longer than other major studies, the researchers from Denmark's State Serum Institute (SSI) said.

