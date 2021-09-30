Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 233M people and killed at least 4.7M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for September 30:

People wear protective face masks in the city centre during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease outbreak in Sydney, Australia, on September 28, 2021. (Reuters)

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Melbourne cases hit pandemic record even as lockdown nears two months

Covid-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state have surged to record levels despite Melbourne, the state capital, being stuck in a hard lockdown for nearly two months as officials race to vaccinate the population before easing curbs.

A total of 1,438 new infections were reported, the majority in Melbourne, eclipsing the previous daily high of 950 on Wednesday.

Five new deaths were recorded in the state.

Australia's largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, and the capital Canberra are in a weeks-long lockdown to combat the third wave of infections fuelled by the fast-moving Delta variant. Authorities have ditched a Covid-zero strategy and are looking at higher vaccination as their exit strategy from lockdowns.

The record cases in Victoria come as the federal government on Thursday decided to phase out its emergency financial support for businesses impacted by the lockdowns, in line with its plan to end support to virus-impacted employees.

Argentina players kicked out of Rugby Championship after virus rules breach

Six Argentina players and two staff have been kicked out of the Rugby Championship for breaching tournament health rules after taking an unauthorised trip to the New South Wales resort of Byron Bay, tournament organisers said.

The tournament, which also includes Australia, South Africa and New Zealand, has been operating under strict biosecurity protocols in Australia's northeastern state of Queensland due to Covid-19.

SANZAAR said the group had broken the tournament's rules when they travelled across the Queensland state border with New South Wales to visit Byron Bay, a popular tourist destination, on Wednesday.

"SANZAAR has informed Argentina Rugby that all members of this group are now ineligible to participate further in The Rugby Championship as they have breached tournament rules," SANZAAR said in a statement.

"SANZAAR is very disappointed that such a breach has occurred given the clear rules that are in place to ensure the health and safety of all players and staff, and compliance with all relevant health orders."

UK food banks 'prepare for the worst' as virus aid comes to an end

Charity food banks in Britain are "preparing for the worst" as the government starts winding up emergency aid measures put in place to cushion the coronavirus pandemic's impact on millions of workers and low-income households.

An extra weekly payment of 20 pounds ($27) to support the country's poorest families will be cut next month, and more than a million workers face an uncertain future as Britain becomes the first big economy to halt its Covid-19 jobs support scheme.

Food banks, which hand out staple goods from dried pasta to baby food, are especially concerned about the loss of the top-up to the Universal Credit (UC) benefit, which is claimed by almost 6 million people, according to official statistics.

"You're going to have parents who are going without food so their kids can eat," said Garry Lemon, policy and research director at the Trussell Trust, which supports more than 1,200 food bank centres across Britain.

"I've been speaking to lots of food banks in recent weeks and they are absolutely preparing for the worst ... They are doing everything they can to ensure they have got enough food to be able to cope with the increase in need."

The British move comes as other countries start wrapping up state aid programmes announced last year as Covid-19 battered the global economy.

Pandemic has dire effects on Idaho state kids, babies

US state of Idaho's unchecked spread of the highly contagious delta variant is sending more kids and babies to hospitals with complications from Covid-19, health care professionals said.

Major hospitals and health care clinics in southwestern Idaho are seeing more premature babies born to Covid-19-positive mothers, more children requiring hospitalization, and more kids of all ages experiencing mental health problems because of the pandemic, several doctors from Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Health System, Primary Health Group and the Mountain States Neonatology said during a news conference.



Numbers from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare show weekly coronavirus case counts are increasing more rapidly in children than in adults.

There were nearly 1,700 new Covid-19 cases reported in children in Idaho last week, deputy state epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner said Tuesday, double the rate the state saw in August.

More than 200 children have had to be hospitalised for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, Turner said.

Idaho remains one of the nation's least-vaccinated states, with roughly 52 percent of eligible residents fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

Lately, Idaho doctors are also seeing an increase in stillbirths with no discernable medical reason other than the mother had Covid-19, said Dr. Lauren Miller, the perinatal health director at St. Luke’s Health System.

