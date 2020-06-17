Fast News

Covid-19 has now killed over 446,000 people worldwide since the outbreak started in China last year, according to tracking websites. Here are the developments for June 17:

A porter waits for potential customers at a railway station in Karachi, Pakistan on June 9, 2020. (Reuters)

400 people test positive in German meat plant

Authorities in western Germany say 400 people at a large meatpacking plant have tested positive for Covid-19.

The regional health authority in Guetersloh said that the new cluster is linked to a slaughterhouse operated by the Toennies Group in nearby Rheda-Wiedenbrueck.

There have been several outbreaks at German abattoirs in recent weeks, prompting the government to impose stricter safety rules for the industry and ban the practice of using subcontractors.

Toennies Group says the slaughterhouse is its largest site and employs over 6,000 staff.

Nursing home site the latest outbreak in Portugal

Small outbreaks are piling up for Portuguese authorities as they try to keep a lid on what so far has been a relatively successful battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest hot spot is in Alcobaca, a town about 100 kilometres north of the capital Lisbon, where 29 elderly people and 10 staff, as well as several of the staff’s family members, have tested positive for Covid-19 at a nursing home.

Police were evacuating the home on Wednesday in preparation for disinfection.

Also, officials were still trying to trace some of the about 100 people who attended an illegal weekend party in Lagos, on the southern Algarve coast.

Officials have so far confirmed 16 cases among the partygoers, some of whom reportedly danced together without wearing masks.

By Tuesday, Portugal had officially recorded 37,336 confirmed cases and 1,522 deaths.

Swedish Parliament honours nearly 5,000 dead

Sweden’s Parliament held a 15-minute remembrance for the victims of the pandemic in a country that has seen nearly 5,000 Covid-19 deaths.

Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlen said “this particular moment is for all of them. Those who lost their jobs, their health, their lives. But also, for those who remained when a relative’s life ended".

Norlen told the dark-clad, somber-looking lawmakers who stood for a minute' silence in the Riksdagen: “Before we continue our fight against the pandemic, we stop together and acknowledge their suffering, their sacrifice. ... And we say to all those who now mourn and suffer: You are not alone.”

Sweden, which is an outlier in the way it is handling the outbreak, has one of the world’s highest death rates per capita.

Denmark urges protesters to get tested

The Danish government is urging participants in a large racial justice demonstration earlier this month to get tested after a person in the crowd tested positive for the coronavirus.

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said 15,000 people attended the June 7 rally in downtown Copenhagen and "some of them stood very close to each other.”

He urged them to get tested “whether you have symptoms or not.”

He says "as long as we have the virus in Europe and in Denmark, it will flare up. We are dealing with a very, very contagious disease.”

Two other outbreaks have been reported in Denmark, including a nursing home in the north where at least 26 persons have tested positive.

Six people on a June 6 flight from Pakistan also have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and more may have been exposed. Authorities are currently tracking other passengers.

Russia says new cases at lowest since April 30

Russia reported 7,843 new cases of the novel coronavirus, its lowest daily caseload registered since April 30, pushing the nationwide total to 553,301.

Russia's virus response team said 194 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 7,478 since the crisis began.

Pakistan reports highest one-day death toll

A top health official says Pakistan will consider the use of Britain’s new drug that experts say reduces death risk in seriously ill Covid-19 patients.

The announcement by Zafar Mirza, who advises Prime Minister Imran Khan on health issues, came as Pakistan reported 136 more Covid-19 deaths, the highest single-day number of fatalities.

The government has moved to seal off hot spots across the country to contain the rising trajectory of infections.

Pakistan reported 5,839 new cases for a total of 154,760, including 2,975 deaths.

India adds over 2,000 deaths as new cases soar

India has added more than 2,000 Covid-19 deaths to its tally after Delhi and Maharashtra states included 1,672 unreported fatalities, increasing the total number to 11,903.

The health ministry reported 10,974 new coronavirus cases for a total of 354,065. Of the 2,003 newly added fatalities, 331 were reported during the past 24 hours.

India has been reporting some 10,000 new infections and more than 300 deaths each day over the last two weeks. The previously unreported deaths have driven India’s fatality rate from 2.9 percent to 3.4 percent.

Earlier, health experts had warned that India was undercounting fatalities as some states used different criteria.

Like elsewhere, the actual numbers are thought to be higher as testing remains limited.

Thailand reports no new cases or deaths

Thailand reported no new coronavirus infections or deaths, marking 23 successive days without a domestic transmission.

The country has recorded a total of 58 deaths related to Covid-19 among 3,135 confirmed cases, of which 2,996 patients have recovered, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Covid-19 Administration Centre.

Wednesday is the third consecutive day that no cases were reported. All recent cases have been found among Thais in quarantine after returning from abroad.

Honduran President says he is infected with coronavirus

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said late on Tuesday he has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, but did not immediately provide further details.

"As president of the nation and a responsible citizen, I want to communicate that during the weekend I started to feel some discomfort and today I was diagnosed as having been infected with Covid-19," Hernandez said in a televised speech.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 345 to 187,184

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 345 to 187,184, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 30 to 8,830, the tally showed.

Beijing airports cancel 1,255 flights over virus fears

Beijing cancelled at least 1,255 inbound and outbound flights, representing nearly 70 percent of all services, the state-run People's Daily reported, as fears grow over a new coronavirus outbreak.

City officials have urged residents not to leave the city, and several provinces have quarantined travellers from Beijing after more than 130 new cases were confirmed in the capital in recent days.

Macau to require quarantine people with Beijing travel history

Macau's government said it will require all people who have been to Beijing within two weeks prior to entering the city to be put under 14 days of medical observation at a designated location.

The Macau government said in a notice the measure would be effective as of 0400GMT on June 17.

Brazil reports record cases in 24 hours

Brazil set a daily record on Tuesday for new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day, as its case load grew by 34,918 patients in 24 hours to 923,189 total infections, the most in the world outside the US.

Brazil also registered 1,282 Covid-19 deaths since its last update on Monday, the health ministry said, bringing confirmed fatalities in the country to 45,241.

New Zealand military to oversee borders after virus bungle

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern appointed the military to oversee New Zealand's borders Wednesday after a quarantine bungle that allowed Covid-19 back into the country.

"My view is that we need the rigour, we need the confidence, we need the discipline that the military can provide," Ardern told reporters.

A 24-day run with no new cases was broken on Tuesday when it emerged two women who recently arrived from Britain were allowed out of quarantine early without being tested for the virus, even though one had mild symptoms

Beijing reports 31 new cases

Beijing's city government reported 31 new confirmed cases as of end-June 16, up from 27 cases reported a day earlier as the city moves to curb the spread of the disease.

The city's health authority said in a statement posted on its Weibo social media account that 19 of the new cases were reported in southwestern Fengtai district, where a cluster of infections emerged last week

Mexico's death toll tops 18,000

Mexico's total Covid-19 infections rose to 154,863 and 18,310 total deaths on Tuesday, as the health ministry reported 4,599 new cases along with 730 additional fatalities.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the official count.

Around 9 percent of Guinea-Bissau health workers infected

More than 170 of Guinea-Bissau's 2,000 health workers have contracted Covid-19, a World Health Organization (WHO) expert has said, warning that hospitals were close to being overwhelmed.

The tiny West African nation's under-equipped healthcare system has been struggling to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected over 1,400 people and killed 15.

Health authorities have raised the alarm over a lack of oxygen to treat patients.

"The three main Bissau hospitals are currently facing rooms filled with Covid-19 patients and a breakdown in essential medical services," said Joana Cortez, a WHO expert in Guinea-Bissau, during an online seminar on the impact of the epidemic on Portuguese-speaking African countries.

WHO hails virus steroid

The Who has hailed as a "lifesaving scientific breakthrough" the British use of a basic steroid to treat severely ill Covid-19 patients, saving about a third of them.

"This is great news and I congratulate the government of the UK, the University of Oxford and the many hospitals and patients in the UK who have contributed to this lifesaving scientific breakthrough," WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies