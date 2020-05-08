Fast News

The number of global Covid-19 cases has surged past 3.9 million with more than 270,000 deaths, according to a tracker. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for May 8, 2020.

A cleaning worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) disinfects a street in Mexico City, on May 7, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)

Friday, May 8, 2020

Mexico reports 257 new deaths, 1,982 new cases

Mexico's health ministry reported 1,982 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 257 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 29,616 cases and 2,961 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

China reports one new case, 16 asymptomatic cases

China reported one new coronavirus case for May 7, down from the two cases the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Friday.

No new imported cases were recorded on May 7, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The commission also reported 16 new asymptomatic cases for May 7, versus six the previous day.

China's total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 82,886, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633, the national health authority said.

Brazil registers 9,888 new cases, 610 deaths

Brazil's Health Ministry registered 9,888 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 610 related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a ministry website.

That brought the ministry's total to 135,106 confirmed cases in Brazil, with 9,146 deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease – the most deadly outbreak in an emerging market nation.

Up to 190,000 could die in Africa if virus containment fails: WHO

Up to 190,000 people in Africa could die of coronavirus in the first year of the pandemic if containment measures fail, the World Health Organisation warned.

The UN health agency cited a new study by its regional office in Brazzaville which found that between 83,000 and 190,000 could die and 29 to 44 million be infected during the period.

The research is based on prediction modelling and covers 47 countries with a total population of one billion, the WHO said in a statement.

Experts have consistently warned that Africa is particularly vulnerable to an outbreak, due to weak health infrastructure, high rates of poverty, numerous roiling conflicts and a proven susceptibility to previous epidemics.

But the virus has been slow to spread across the continent, which has yet not recorded the soaring number of infections or deaths seen in Europe, the United States and elsewhere.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies