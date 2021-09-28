Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 233M people and has killed at least 4.7M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for September 28:

A health worker prepare the Sinovac vaccine at a drive-through vaccination center, in Karachi, Pakistan, July 31, 2021. (AP)

Pakistan to begin vaccinating children 12 and up

Pakistan’s planning minister says the government will begin a drive to vaccinate children aged 12 or above to protect them from coronavirus.

The announcement on Tuesday by Asad Umar comes amid a steady decline in fatalities from coronavirus across the country.

Umar in a tweet said Pakistan will launch a campaign soon to vaccinate children at schools. He did not say exactly when it will begin.

Currently Pakistan is offering free jabs to teens and adults.

The latest development comes hours after Pakistan reported 41 deaths from coronavirus and 1,400 new cases in the past 24 hours.

It is the first time since July that Pakistan reported less than 1,500 single-day confirmed cases amid the fourth wave which authorities believe has subsided.

Japan to lift state of emergency at end of September: PM

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said his government had decided to lift the coronavirus state of emergency in all regions at the end of the month amid a steady decline in the number of new cases.

Restrictions imposed on bars and restaurants will be eased in phases, Suga said.

Russia reports record 852 daily deaths from Covid-19

Russia has reported 852 deaths in past 24 hours, above the previous all-time high reported last week amid a spike in new cases.

The authorities reported 21,559 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, slightly down from 22,236 cases on Monday.

India reports smallest rise in deaths since mid-March

India has reported 179 deaths, the smallest rise since the middle of March, taking the total to 447,373.

Infections rose by 18,795, the smallest increase since early March, lifting the total to about 33.7 million, health ministry data showed.

France's Sanofi halts work on mRNA Covid vaccine

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi has said it was stopping work on an mRNA vaccine despite positive test results as it lags behind rivals on producing a coronavirus shot.

The company said it would focus instead on another type of jab it is developing with British drug maker GlaxoSmithKline and which is in the final phase of human trials.

Sanofi's mRNA vaccine, the ground-breaking technology used by rivals Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, had positive results in phase one and two of clinical trials, the firm said.

But Sanofi said it will not take i t into the third and final phase, arguing that it would arrive too late to market with 12 billion Covid doses due to be produced by the end of the year.

Instead, the company will use the mRNA technology for vaccines against other pathogens, including the flu.

World Bank says Delta variant slowing economic growth in East Asia and Pacific

East Asia and the Pacific region's recovery has been undermined by the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant, which is likely slowing economic growth and increasing inequality in the region, the World Bank said.

Economic activity began to slow in the second quarter of 2021, and growth forecasts have been downgraded for most countries in the region, according to the World Bank's East Asia and Pacific Fall 2021 Economic Update.

While China's economy is projected to expand by 8.5 percent, the rest of the region is forecast to grow at 2.5 percent, nearly 2 percentage points less than forecast in April 2021, the World Bank said.

"The economic recovery of developing East Asia and Pacific faces a reversal of fortune," said Manuela Ferro, World Bank Vice President for East Asia and Pacific.

"Whereas in 2020 the region contained Covid-19 while other regions of the world struggled, the rise in Covid-19 cases in 2021 has decreased growth prospects for 2021."

The report estimates most countries in the region, including Indonesia and the Philippines, can vaccinate more than 60 percent of their populations by the first half of 2022.

While that would not eliminate coronavirus infections, it would significantly reduce mortality, allowing a resumption of economic activity.

Sydney's unvaccinated warned of social isolation when lockdown ends

Sydney residents who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 risk being barred from various social activities even when they are freed from stay-at-home orders in December, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejkilian has warned.

Under a roadmap to exit lockdown in Australia's biggest city, unvaccinated people are already subject to delays in freedoms that will be gradually granted to inoculated citizens between October 11 and December. 1.

The two-tier system, designed to encourage more people to get vaccinated, has been criticised for both penalising vulnerable groups who have not had access to inoculations and for falling short of providing a real incentive for the vaccine hesitant.

However, Berejkilian said people who choose not to be vaccinated could be barred entry to shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues even after the state lifts all restrictions against them on December 1.

"A lot of businesses have said they will not accept anyone who is unvaccinated," Berejiklian told Seven News on Tuesday.

"Life for the unvaccinated will be very difficult indefinitely."

Pubs, cafes, gyms, and hairdressers will reopen to fully vaccinated people on October 11 in New South Wales, home to Sydney, and more restrictions will be relaxed once the state's 80 percent adult population becomes fully vaccinated, expected by the end of October.

Australia is pursuing a faster reopening through higher vaccination rates despite persistent infections, largely in its two biggest cities Sydney and Melbourne.

There are some tentative signs cases in New South Wales, the epicenter of the country's worst outbreak may be flattening.

The state reported 787 new cases on Monday, its lowest daily figure in more than a month.

The number of people hospitalised dipped to 1,155 from 1,266 a week ago as vaccination levels in people aged over 16 topped 60 percent in the state.

Neighbouring Victoria, however, reported its biggest daily rise in infections, with 867 cases.

Australia had managed the pandemic better than many other comparable countries until the arrival of the Delta variant in June triggered a third wave of infections.

Japan seeks to lift state of emergency at end-September

The Japanese government will seek advisers' approval to lift all emergency curbs at the end of the month as the number of new coronavirus cases falls and the strain on the medical system eases, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura has said.

If approved by a panel of government advisers, Japan as a whole would be out of a state of emergency for the first time in nearly six months.

Like many other countries, Japan had struggled to contain the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant –– including through the Summer Olympic Games –– keeping much of the country under emergency restrictions.

But new daily cases steadily declined over the past month, to 2,129 on Sunday, while the number of severe cases also fell.

About 56 percent of the population is fully vaccinated and the government has said all those who want the shot will have gotten one by November.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies