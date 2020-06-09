Fast News

The total number of coronavirus cases around the world passed the 7.3 million mark with nearly 413,000 fatalities. Here are pandemic-related updates for June 10:

Workers carry a coffin made of Mapresa (pressed wood) to be stored at a factory at Juan de Lurigancho district in Lima, on June 4, 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)

Wednesday, June 10

Peru's cases surpass 200,000

Peru's Health Ministry on Tuesday said confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have risen above 200,000, with 5,738 deaths.

A spokesman for the ministry said a total of 203,736 cases were now confirmed. The country registered its first case on March 6 and has seen a surge amid a rigorous testing regime, but also high levels of poverty and informal labour complicating self-isolation efforts.

The number of infections in the country is the second highest in Latin America, after Brazil, and eighth globally.

Argentina's cases surge

Argentina confirmed more than 1,000 new cases as the rate of new infections continued to rise just days after extending lockdown measures in the capital Buenos Aires, the country's largest city and the virus' epicentre.

Argentina's Health Ministry logged 1,141 new cases in the past 24 hours, as well 24 deaths, pushing its total to 24,761 cases and 717 deaths since the outbreak began in early March.

Brazil reports 1,272 deaths

Brazil reported 32,091 new cases of coronavirus and 1,272 new deaths for the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The South American country has so far recorded 739,503 confirmed cases of the virus, the second highest level of contagion after the United States, and 38,406 people have died, the third highest death toll worldwide.

Mexico confirms nearly 600 new deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 4,199 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 596 additional fatalities on Tuesday, bringing the total in the country to 124,301 cases and 14,649 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the official count.

Morocco to ease lockdown measures

The Moroccan government has said it will start easing restrictive measures imposed to curb coronavirus infections but delay a full lifting of the state of emergency until July 10.

Morocco has been on lockdown since March 20. The gradual relaxation will take into account disparities in the infection rate between Moroccan regions, the government said in a statement.

Prime Minister Saad Dine El Otmani is expected to brief the parliament on Wednesday on the next steps.

Morocco had confirmed 8,437 coronavirus cases, including 210 deaths, by Tuesday evening, as the rise of hot spots within factories and families complicates efforts to curb contagion.

Coronavirus nears peak in Mexico - WHO

The coronavirus pandemic in Mexico is advancing toward its peak level of infections but social distancing should continue until a vaccine is made available, World Health Organization officials have said.

The officials, from both the World Health Organization (WHO) and its Americas' arm, PAHO, stressed during a webcast conference that more testing is needed in Mexico before further economic re-opening, and that street protests could cause a spike of new cases.

Mexico, where total confirmed cases exceed 120,000 and the death toll stands at about 14,000, began a gradual re-opening of the economy at the start of June.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies