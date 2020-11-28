Fast News

The novel coronavirus has infected almost 62 million people and killed over 1.4 million. Here are the updates for November 28:

Saturday, November 28, 2020

Mexico's death toll rises to 104,873

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 12,081 additional cases of the coronavirus and 631 more deaths, bringing the official number of infections to 1,090,675 and the death toll to 104,873.

Los Angeles County to impose new restrictions

All public and private social gatherings of individuals from different households will be banned in Los Angeles County for at least three weeks starting on Monday under new restrictions local health officials unveiled, citing a continued surge in Covid-19 infections.

The latest public health order, affecting some 20 million people living in and around the nation's second-largest city, specifically exempts religious services and protests as constitutionally protected rights.

Peru secures future coronavirus vaccine doses

Peru has secured enough coronavirus vaccine to give nearly three-quarters of its population at least one dose when the immunization is available.

The agreements announced with Pfizer Inc and global vaccine distribution program COVAX will provide 23.1 million doses for a population of 31.9 million. Some vaccine regimes will require two doses.

The Peruvian Ministry of Health said it had signed a binding agreement with Pfizer for the purchase of 9.9 million doses of its vaccine which is in testing. Another 13.2 million doses will be bought through COVAX, which is led by the GAVI vaccines alliance and the World Health Organization and aimed at promoting equitable access.

COVAX has signed agreements to buy vaccines from French drugmaker Sanofi, Britain's GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca and Novavax.

Brazil registers 514 new deaths

Brazil has registered 34,130 additional coronavirus cases 514 new deaths, the nation's Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 6,238,350 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 171,974 deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies