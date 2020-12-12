Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected at least 71 million people around the world and claimed more than 1.5 million lives. Here are updates for December 12:

Vaccination record cards are prepared for distribution by healthcare workers at Indiana University Health in Indianapolis, Indiana, US, December 11, 2020. (Reuters)

Saturday, December 12, 2020

US FDA authorises Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use

The US Food and Drug Administration authorised the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine, with the first inoculations expected in under 24 hours, marking a turning point in the United States where the pandemic has killed more than 292,000 people.

The FDA granted an emergency use authorisation for the vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech, which was shown to be 95% effective in preventing the disease in a late-stage trial.

US President Donald Trump said that the first shot would be administered in the US in less than 24 hours.

The FDA said the vaccine can be given to people aged 16 and older.

Healthcare workers and elderly people in long-term care facilities are expected to be the main recipients of a first round of 2.9 million doses.

Mexico approves emergency use of Pfizer's vaccine

Mexican health regulator Cofepris has approved the emergency use of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

Mexico has registered 12,253 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 693 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,229,379 cases and 113,019 deaths.

China reports 13 new cases

China has reported 13 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for December 11, down from 15 cases a day earlier, the health commission said.

All of the new cases were imported infections originating from abroad, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 17 compared to seven a day earlier.

As of Friday, mainland China had 86,701 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The Covid-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

US secures access to 100M more doses of Moderna's vaccine

Moderna Inc has said that the US government will get an additional 100 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2021 if authorised.

Shares of the company were up 2.8 percent at $161.30 after the bell.

The government has ordered a total of 200 million doses to date, the vaccine developer said, adding that of the first order lot, about 20 million doses will be delivered by December end and the remaining in the first quarter of 2021.

The United States in August entered an agreement with Moderna to acquire 100 million doses of its potential Covid-19 vaccine for around $1.5 billion, with an option to secure an additional 400 million doses.

A panel of outside advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to hold a meeting on December 17 to discuss Moderna's request for emergency use authorisation (EUA) for its vaccine.

Meanwhile, the FDA is expected to issue an EUA for Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE's two-dose Covid-19 vaccine as soon as Friday, according to the New York Times.

South Korea reports 950 new cases, highest daily rise

South Korea has reported a record daily increase in novel coronavirus cases since the country's first case was confirmed in January, with 950 new infections, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Of the new cases, 928 were locally transmitted, which bring the total tally to 41,736 infections, with 578 deaths.

Brazil's death toll tops 180,000

Brazil has reported 53,030 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 646 deaths from Covid-19, according to the Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 6,834,829 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 180,411, according to ministry data. Brazil has the world's second-highest death toll behind the United States and the third highest case count behind the United States and India.

Cuomo reinstates NYC indoor dining ban

Indoor dining at New York City restaurants will be banned again in an effort to halt the coronavirus resurgence, Gov Andrew Cuomo said in an announcement that could foretell a grim winter for one of the city's most important industries.

As of Monday, only takeout orders and outdoor dining will be allowed in the city, one of the world's great cuisine capitals, the governor said at a news conference in Albany.

Cuomo, a Democrat, had been hinting at a clampdown on indoor dining for a week, saying he was waiting to see if hospitalisation rates stabilised. They have not.

Nearly 1,700 patients are now hospitalised in the city with Covid-19 infections, triple the number a month ago.

Cuomo said that despite the economic pain to the city's roughly 24,000 restaurants and their legions of workers, he needed to act.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he supported Cuomo's decision.

France sees Covid-19 curve flattening

After the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic followed by a fresh lockdown, the French are looking ahead for better days, starting with easing restrictions from Tuesday.

The pandemic curve fell flat on Friday, as a drop was reported in new cases.

Addressing a press conference, Prime Minister Jean Castex put the French at ease saying that restrictions would be lifted from Tuesday. But he said that the night curfew, from 8 pm to 6 am, would remain in force.

France has been under its second lockdown since October 30.

Infections dropped on Friday to 13,406 from an earlier 13,750, a dip of 344 cases. The country has so far reported 2.3 million infections since record-keeping began in March, according to France's Health Ministry.

The country also reported 306 deaths, taking the total of Covid-19 related official deaths to 57,567.

