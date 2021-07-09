Fast News

Novel coronavirus has infected more than 186 million people and killed more than 4 million. Here are the latest Covid-related developments for July 9:

A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 at a vaccination centre on the Aegean island of Naxos, Greece, May 11, 2021. (AP Archive)

Friday, July 9:

Pfizer-BioNTech to seek authorisation for third shot

Pfizer and BioNTech have announced they would seek regulatory authorisation for a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine.

It comes after initial data from an ongoing trial showed a third shot pushed antibody levels five to 10 times higher against the original coronavirus strain and the Beta variant, first found in South Africa, compared to the first two doses alone, according to a statement.

"The companies expect to publish more definitive data soon as well as in a peer-reviewed journal and plan to submit the data to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), EMA (European Medicines Agency) and other regulatory authorities in the coming weeks," the statement said.

In addition, the companies expect that a third dose will perform similarly well against the highly transmissible Delta strain, which is quickly becoming globally dominant.

Out of caution, the companies are also developing a Delta-specific vaccine, the first batch of which has been manufactured at BioNTech's facility in Mainz, Germany.

South Korea to raise curbs

South Korea will raise coronavirus restrictions to the highest level in capital Seoul and some neighbouring regions from Monday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said.

The announcement comes after South Korea reported on Thursday its biggest daily rise in new cases, and a top health official warned the numbers may nearly double by the end of July.

Under the new curbs, people are advised to stay home as much as possible, schools are closed, public meetings are restricted to two people after 6:00 pm (1100 GMT) and rallies or other events are banned.

Nightclubs and bars would be shut, while restaurants and cafes would be allowed limited seating and only take-out services after 10:00 pm (1300 GMT).

Australia says Pfizer to expand vaccine supply

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said Pfizer will increase vaccine delivery to about one million doses a week from July 19, more than tripling shipments, as Sydney battles its worst outbreak of this year.

As many as 4.5 million Pfizer Inc doses that were expected to arrive in September will become available next month, Morrison said.

Mexico reports over 9,400 new infections

Mexico has reported 9,452 new confirmed coronavirus infections, according to data from the health ministry, as case numbers continued to rise this week amid signs of a resurgence in the pandemic.

The ministry also registered 266 additional fatalities, bringing Mexico's total tally to 2,567,821 infections and 234,458 deaths, according to the data.

Greece gives all-clear for vaccinated fans to return

Greece will allow the return of spectators to professional sporting events providing they have been vaccinated for Covid-19 and must wear masks, the Sports Ministry revealed.

Fans have been absent for a year following health restrictions to combat coronavirus.

Adult spectators will be obliged to show a vaccination certificate when purchasing an electronic ticket while younger unvaccinated fans must show a negative PCR or rapid test result.

Open-air stadiums may seat up to 80 percent of full capacity, but not exceeding 25,000 spectators while closed facilities can seat up to 60 percent capacity or a maximum of 3,000 fans.

Chile relaxes restrictions

Chile, with over 73 percent of its population fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, announced it would relax pandemic restrictions but keep its borders closed.

The country of 19 million people has since February vaccinated 73.1 percent of its target population – more than 11.1 million to date, according to official data.

The numbers of new infections, hospitalisations and deaths has been decreasing over the past month.

