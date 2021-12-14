Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 271M people and killed over 5.3M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

The virus has continued to gain speed in South Korea after the government moderately tightened social distancing last week. (Reuters)

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

South Korea marks deadliest day of pandemic

South Korea has marked its deadliest day of the pandemic as an unrelenting, delta-driven spread stretched hospitals thin and left people dying while waiting for beds.

Health experts warn that the country’s medical system is quickly approaching its limits and that fatalities could worsen if the government continues to be slow and hesitant in tightening social distancing.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that 94 virus patients died in the past 24 hours while a record 906 were in serious or critical condition.

World needs cheaper way to vaccinate against Covid

The former head of Britain's vaccine task force has said that the vaccines against Covid-19 would need to become cheaper to administer, whether with patches, pills or sprays, to ensure countries do not have to spend so much.

Former chair of the UK Vaccine Taskforce Kate Bingham said the virus was ahead in the battle and that the world should ensure it gets vaccines out to everyone who was immunocompromised.

"We can't be in a position where we have to go through this monumental logistics challenge of actually getting vaccines into arms," Bingham told a parliamentary committee.

No Omicron deaths in J&J vaccine study in South Africa

No one has died from the Omicron coronavirus variant in a study of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa, one of the co-lead investigators of the study said.

"Although we have had a lot of breakthrough infections there has been very little hospital admission in comparison to the Delta period. And as of today we have had no one who has died from Omicron from the J&J study, so that's the good news. It shows again that the vaccine is effective against severe disease and death," South African Medical Research Council president Glenda Gray told a news conference.

Germany plans to ease testing

Germany's new health minister wants to exempt people who have had a booster vaccination from having to take a coronavirus test before entering some leisure facilities, according to a document drafted by his ministry.

The proposal, to be discussed by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and ministers from Germany's 16 federal states, is aimed at encouraging people to get a booster shot and relieving testing capacity.

However, a negative test result would still be required to enter hospitals and care homes to help protect more vulnerable people, according to the draft.

France might tighten travel entries from Britain

France is contemplating tightening controls for travelers coming from Britain, where the new, more contagious, Omicron coronavirus variant seems to be rapidly spreading, said French government spokesman Gabriel Attal.

"Regarding Britain, the current rule is to show a negative test less than 48 hours old in order to enter France," said Attal.

"But we are always looking at means to tighten the framework, we are currently working on that and we should, I think, come to a conclusion in the coming days," he added.

Malaysia approves Ronapreve Covid treatment

Malaysia has given conditional approval for the use of the single-dose antibody cocktail Ronapreve, developed by Regeneron and Roche, to treat Covid-19.

It has also approved a request from Merck & Co for a clinical trial import license for its Covid-19 pill Molnupiravir, to be used as part of studies being conducted in Malaysia, according to a statement.

Moderna to provide millions of vaccines a year in Australia

US drugmaker Moderna Inc will produce millions of mRNA vaccines a year in Australia after agreeing to set up one of its largest manufacturing facilities outside the United States and Europe.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the plant in Victoria state was expected to produce up to 100 million mRNA vaccine doses every year when it begins operations in 2024.

Morrison did not specify the financial details of the agreement but Australian media reported the deal could be worth about $1.43 billion.

ADB trims Asia's growth over Omicron risks

The Asian Development Bank has trimmed its growth forecasts for developing Asia for this year and next to reflect risks and uncertainty brought on by the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

The Manila-based lender now sees 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 7.0 percent for developing Asia, down from 7.1 percent, and 2022 growth of 5.3 percent, down from 5.4 percent in September.

"Covid-19 has receded in developing Asia, but rising infections worldwide and the emergence of a fast-spreading variant suggest that the pandemic will take time to play out," the ADB said in a supplement to its Asian Development Outlook report.

Most of developing Asia's subregions are forecast to grow slower than previously thought this year, due in part to weak recovery in China.

Major Chinese manufacturing hub fights its first outbreak

Major Chinese manufacturing province Zhejiang is fighting its first Covid-19 cluster this year, with tens of thousands of citizens in quarantine and virus-hit areas suspending business operations, cutting flights, and cancelling events.

The province reported 74 locally transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms on December 12, official data showed on Monday, almost double the previous day's 38 cases, lifting to 173 the total since the province started to report cases for the latest outbreak.

More than 50,000 people in Zhejiang have been quarantined at centralised facilities and nearly half a million people's health conditions were monitored, a provincial health official said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies