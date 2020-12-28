Fast News

The global novel coronavirus has infected over 81 million people and claimed more than 1.7 million lives. Here're the updates for December 28:

A nurse looks through a small window while working in a Covid-19 unit at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California, December 21, 2020 (AP)

Monday, December 28, 2020

US logs 19 million cases

The United States has surpassed 19 million coronavirus cases, figures from Johns Hopkins University showed, adding one million new cases in less than a week.

The US recorded 165,151 new cases in 24 hours, the Baltimore-based institution said, bringing the overall total to 19,107,675 cases.

The grim new milestone comes just six days after the US crossed the 18 million case threshold.

The US also has a total of 333,069 virus-related deaths. Both the caseload and death toll are by far the highest in the world.

Russia reports 27,787 new cases

Russia has reported 27,787 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 6,253 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,078,035.

Authorities said 487 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 55,265.

International visitors barred from Indonesia

International visitors will be barred from entering Indonesia for a two-week period in a bid to stem the spread of a new potentially more contagious strain of the coronavirus, its foreign minister Retno Marsudi said.

The new regulation, effective January 1, comes days after Indonesia banned travelers from the Britain and tightened rules for those arriving from Europe and Australia to limit the spread of the new strain.

The new regulation applies to all foreign visitors with the exception of high-level government officials, she said.

Saudi suspends passenger flights for more than a week

Saudi Arabia has extended its suspension of commercial passenger flights by at least one week and possibly two amid concerns over a new variant of the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia will however allow flights in "exceptional cases", an interior ministry official said according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Foreigners will be allowed to depart the kingdom and cargo movement will be permitted, it added.

South Africa hits 1 million cases

South Africa's total coronavirus infections since the first case in March has crossed a million on Sunday, its Health Ministry said.

The grim milestone comes nine days after the country, the worst hit in Africa, reported 900,000 cases. The country had taken two weeks to reach 900,000 from the 800,000 seen early in December.

Japan's PM seeks to enforce virus measures

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said he plans to submit legislation that will make coronavirus measures legally binding for businesses, punish violators and include economic compensation as his government struggles to slow the ongoing upsurge.

Japan had a state of emergency in April and May with non-binding requests for people to stay home and business to close, but people have complacent about the pandemic and store owners have become less cooperative due to the economic impact.

Suga said experts are discussing the legislation to make coronavirus more effectively enforced and hoped to submit the bill for parliamentary approval “as soon as possible” next year.

Japan has 220,236 cases, with 3,252 deaths as of Sunday, the health ministry said.

Germany's cases rise by 10,976

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany has increased by 10,976 to 1,651,834. The reported death toll rose by 348 to 30,126, the tally showed.

According to the RKI, fewer tests and laboratory examinations as well as fewer transmissions of the results by the health authorities are to be expected during the holidays and at the turn of the year.

Thailand confirms 144 new virus infections

Thailand has confirmed 144 new virus cases , the majority of which were locally transmitted infections.

The new cases include 129 local infections and 15 imported from abroad, the public health ministry said in a statement. Thailand has confirmed a total of 6,285 coronavirus cases and 60 deaths since its first case in late January.

Australians to watch famous New Year's Eve fireworks from home

Sydney, one of the world's first major cities to welcome each New Year with a public countdown featuring a fireworks display over its well-known Opera House, has banned large gatherings that night amid an outbreak of the coronavirus.

A mid-December resurgence of Covid-19 in the city's northern beach suburbs has grown to 125 cases after five new infections were recorded on Monday. About a quarter of million of people there must stay in strict lockdown until January 9

That has led to further restrictions of the already toned-down plans for the New Year's Eve.

New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian banned most people from coming to Sydney's downtown that night and limited outdoor gatherings to 50 people.

Mexico elderly could get vaccines in January

Mexico expects to wrap up its first-dose Covid-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers by early January, before moving to inoculate elderly people in the month's second half, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says.

The second day of vaccinations for medical staff saw the health ministry record 6,217 new confirmed infections and 400 more deaths, taking Mexico's tally to 1,383,434 cases and 122,426 deaths.

Mexico has received two shipments of vaccine from Pfizer, and Lopez Obrador said the drugmaker would provide enough vaccines for about 700,000 to 750,000 people by March.

Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill

President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals. It also averts a government shutdown.

Trump announced the signing in a statement on Sunday night.

The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.

Democrats are promising more aid to come once President-elect Joe Biden takes office, but Republicans are signalling a wait-and-see approach.

South Korea reports first variant of virus found in UK

South Korea has reported the first variant of coronavirus linked to the rapid rise in infections in Britain in three people who had entered South Korea from London on December 22, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday.

Mainland China reports 21 new cases

Mainland China has reported 21 new Covid-19 cases on December 27, down from 22 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority has said.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 15 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

Six local transmissions were all in Liaoning province.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 20 from 15 cases a day earlier.

Separately, Beijing has tightened Covid-19 curbs over concerns that China's mass travel during the holiday period could cause a spike in cases in the capital, as it had reported locally transmitted cases for a fourth straight day on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 86,976, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Saudi lifts flight ban out of kingdom for non-Saudis

Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority has said non-Saudis could now leave the kingdom after all international commercial flights were halted last week.

Last Sunday, Saudi Arabia closed its borders and suspended commercial flights over fears about a new coronavirus variant.

Meanwhile, Riyadh extended a ban on entry to the kingdom by air, land, and sea for another week amid new coronavirus variant fears, the state news agency reported.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies