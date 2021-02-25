Fast News

Coronavirus disease has killed over 2.5 million people and infected more than 113 million globally. Here are the virus-related developments for February 25:

This picture shows vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine and a syringe in Paris on February 1, 2021. (AFP)

Thursday, February 25, 2021

South Korea preps vaccines after political scuffle over first shots

South Korean politicians won't be the first in line when the county kicks off its vaccination drive on Friday, despite calls from the opposition party for the president to roll up his sleeve and take a shot to reassure vaccine skeptics.

Leading political figures spent the week trading rhetorical shots over who should be the first to take a literal jab, but in the end, health authorities said widespread acceptance of vaccines in South Korea means they would stick to plans to vaccinate healthcare workers and other at-risk individuals first.

New Zealand's virus success unleashes runaway housing prices

New Zealand's success in battling the virus has unleashed an unanticipated problem: skyrocketing house prices.

When the pandemic first hit, most experts predicted house prices would fall. Instead, prices have risen by more than 19 percent over the past year, putting them out of reach for many people wanting to buy their first home.

The government, which has come under increasing criticism for its response to the housing squeeze, announced the first of what it says will be a series of moves to address the issue by ordering the nation's central bank to consider the impact on house prices when making decisions.

Tokyo 2020 organisers warn against big gatherings during torch relay

The Tokyo Olympic Organising Committee said they are asking spectators for the upcoming torch relay to support by clapping, and will broadcast the event live to avoid gatherings.

The torch relay, which will begin on March 25, could be temporarily suspended over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic if big gatherings are spotted on streets during the event, Yukihiko Nunomura, senior executive at Tokyo 2020, told a media briefing.

India reports 16,738 cases

India reported 16,738 new infections, health ministry data showed, for the highest daily jump since January 29, according to a Reuters tally.

More than half came from the western state of Maharashtra, India's richest and home to its financial capital of Mumbai, which reported a record high of 8,807 cases on Wednesday.

India's tally of 11.05 million infections is the world's second highest after the United States, and daily numbers are rising again after a lull in the last few months.

Germany reports 11,869 cases

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 11,869 to 2,414,687, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by 385 to 69,125, the tally showed.

Czech government to weigh tighter measures

The Czech government will debate possible tighter measures at an evening meeting, a government spokesman said after ministers did not reach a decision on new restrictions at an extraordinary sitting on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis said earlier on Wednesday that tighter measures were needed to prevent a "catastrophe" in hospitals in the coming weeks as the country battles one of the world's highest infection and death rates.

English survey finds high antibody levels from Pfizer vaccine rollout

People in England who have received two doses of Pfizer vaccine are generating strong antibody responses as the shot is rolled out, researchers said, adding that confidence in vaccines was high.

An Imperial College London survey showed 87.9 percent of people over the age of 80 tested positive for antibodies after two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, rising to 95.5 percent for those under the age of 60 and 100 percent in those aged under 30.

"Although there is some fall-off in positivity with age, at all ages, we get that very good response to two doses of the vaccine," Paul Elliott, Chair in Epidemiology and Public Health Medicine, Imperial College London, told reporters.

China reports 7 new cases

Mainland China reported seven new virus cases on February 24, down from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at nine, matching the total from a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 89,871, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Singapore's first Chinese vaccines arrive ahead of approval

Singapore received its first batch of the vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech on Tuesday, its health ministry said, although the shot is still awaiting approval for use in the city-state.

Sinovac has started submitting initial data but the Health Sciences Authority is currently awaiting all the necessary information to carry out a thorough assessment, the ministry said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Singapore is the only wealthy country considering the use of Sinovac's vaccine, which has been found to have a n efficacy rate ranging from about 50 percent to 90 percent in studies.

Qantas expects to start international flights in October

Qantas Airways does not expect to resume international travel apart from New Zealand until late October after the Australian population was vaccinated for virus, the airline’s chief executive said on Thursday.

The Sydney-based airline had been selling seats on international flights from July 1.

But there has been a huge surge in virus cases around the world since those July flights went on sale in early January, Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said. There were also new coronavirus variants emerging.

Brazil nears 250,000 Covid-19 deaths

Brazil has reported 66,588 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 1,428 deaths from Covid-19, the highest daily toll since January 7, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 10,324,463 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 249,957, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

Mexico reports over 1,000 new deaths

Mexico reported an additional 1,006 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death count to 182,815, according to data from the country's Health Ministry.

The health ministry data showed Mexico also registered 8,642 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, for a total 2,060,908 since the pandemic began.

Moderna S. Africa variant-specific vaccine ready for testing

CUS biotech firm Moderna has said that doses of its new Covid-19 vaccine candidate aimed at the South African coronavirus variant had been shipped to the US National Institutes of Health for testing.

"We look forward to beginning the clinical study of our variant booster and are grateful for the NIH's continued collaboration to combat this pandemic," said CEO Stephane Bancel.

The South African variant is considered among the more dangerous of current mutations because it evades some of the blocking action of antibodies that target the older coronavirus strain.

While initial testing has shown that Moderna's original vaccine called mRNA-1273 remains effective against emerging variants, the company said it was pursuing development of the variant-specific vaccine as part of a number of strategies being considered.

Pfizer vaccine found 94% effective in real world

The first big real-world study of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be independently reviewed shows the shot is highly effective at preventing Covid-19, in a potentially landmark moment for countries desperate to end lockdowns and reopen economies.

The research in Israel - two months into one of the world's fastest rollouts, providing a rich source of data - showed two doses of the Pfizer shot cut symptomatic Covid-19 cases by 94 percent across all age groups, and severe illnesses by nearly as much.

The study of about 1.2 million people also showed a single shot was 57 percent effective in protecting against symptomatic infections after two weeks, according to the data published and peer-reviewed in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The results of the study for the Clalit Research Institute were close to those in clinical trials last year which found two doses were found to be 95 percent effective.

Toronto cancels outdoor events through July including Canada Day celebrations

Canada’s largest city Toronto is cancelling all large in-person, city-permitted outdoor events through July as the country seeks to stave off a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city of Toronto announced it is extending an existing cancellation of outdoor events, including the annual Pride Parade, which will be a virtual event, and July 1 Canada Day celebrations, which tend to cap off mid-summer festivities.

The announcement does not include professional sporting events, which need permission from provincial and federal governments in addition to Toronto Public Health.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies