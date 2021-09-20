Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 229M people and killed over 4.7M. Here are virus-related developments for September 21:

A young boy receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against at a vaccination center in Asuncion, Paraguay on July 23, 2021. (AFP)

Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Pfizer says its vaccine works in kids aged 5 to 11

Pfizer said its vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek US authorisation for this age group soon, a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.

The vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech already is available for anyone 12 and older. But with kids now back in school and the extra-contagious delta variant causing a huge jump in pediatric infections, many parents are anxiously awaiting vaccinations for their younger children.

For elementary school-aged kids, Pfizer tested a much lower dose, a third of the amount that’s in each shot given now.

Yet after their second dose, children ages 5 to 11 developed coronavirus-fighting antibody levels just as strong as teenagers and young adults getting the regular-strength shots, Dr. Bill Gruber, a Pfizer senior vice president, said.

The kid dosage also proved safe, with similar or fewer temporary side effects, such as sore arms, fever or achiness, that teens experience, he said.

More Americans lost to Covid than 1918 flu pandemic

Despite a century of medical advances, more Americans have now died from Covid than the number who succumbed to the 1918 flu pandemic, according to new data.

The latest grim milestone comes as the country is experiencing a fourth-wave driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, with low vaccination uptake in many regions the main cause of death.

Johns Hopkins University tracker showed 675,722 US deaths as of Friday, which surpasses the 675,000 US deaths during the influenza outbreak that began in the last year of World War I.

All told, some 50 million died worldwide in the flu pandemic, sometimes inaccurately referred to as the "Spanish flu", making it the deadliest event in human history, according to epidemiologists.

That far exceeds global Covid deaths so far, around 4.7 million.

But the United States has borne a disproportionate 14 percent of those fatalities, despite making up only five percent of the world's population.

The American population in 1918 was less than a third of what it is now, meaning the flu deaths would be equivalent to some 2.2 million in today's terms.

India to resume global vaccine exports in October

India will resume exporting vaccines from October, five months after it stopped sending supplies abroad in the face of a deadly wave of infections, the health minister said Monday.

The South Asian giant, dubbed the "pharmacy of the world", was a major supplier to the Covax programme aimed at ensuring poor countries can access doses.

Exports stopped in April, according to foreign ministry data, when a virus surge in India pushed the healthcare system to breaking point and there was a huge demand for jabs.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said more than 300 million vaccine doses would be produced in October and one billion in the last three months of the year.

Vietnam to buy 10M Cuban vaccine doses

Cuba agreed to provide Vietnam with 10 million doses of its homegrown Abdala vaccine, for which the Asian nation has given emergency approval.

A deal was signed between the two countries during an official visit by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to the communist island, the government said.

The agreement concerns an initial five million doses, but Vietnam has already authorised the purchase of 10 million doses in total, Cuban media reported.

On Saturday, Vietnam became the first foreign country to approve the emergency use of Abdala, which Cuba is already using along with Soberana 02 , another locally developed vaccine.

Venezuela has signed a contract to acquire 12 million Abdala doses, while Iran is producing Soberana 02 under agreement.

Argentina and Mexico have also expressed interest in the Cuban vaccines.

Last week, Cuba started the process of seeking World Health Organization approval for Abdala and Soberana 02.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies