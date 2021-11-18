Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 255M people and killed over 5.1M worldwide. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for November 18:

AstraZeneca antibody works to prevent, treat Covid-19

AstraZeneca has said its antibody drug cocktail for coronavirus cut the risk of contracting symptomatic illness by 83 percent in a long-term follow-up.

The therapy also cut the risk of symptoms worsening when given within three days of first symptoms, the company said.

Russia's daily deaths hit new record high

Russia has reported 1,251 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, an all-time record high that follows a surge in cases.

The government coronavirus taskforce reported 37,374 nationwide infections on Thursday, down from a peak of 41,335 recorded on November 6.

Germany reports 65,371 cases, 264 deaths

Germany has recorded its highest daily number of coronavirus cases with more than 65,000 new infections, as officials warned that many hospitals were at the limits of their capacity.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the country's disease control agency, on Thursday confirmed 65,371 new cases in the past 24 hours, up from 52,826 cases reported on Wednesday.

The virus claimed 264 more lives , bringing the country’s death toll in the pandemic to 98,538.

Germany’s central government and premiers of federal states are scheduled to hold a videoconference later in the day to organise a wider vaccination campaign and introduce tougher restrictions, especially for unvaccinated people.

Colombia records 47 more fatalities

Colombia’s Health Ministry has reported 47 more fatalities from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 127,912.

The total number of cases surpassed 5.38 million, including 2,257 new infections, with more than 4.87 million recoveries.

Countrywide death toll in Argentina rises to 116,313

According to data from Argentina's Ministry of Health, 1,553 new infections have brought the total number of cases to over 5.31 million.

After 19 patients died on the last day, the countrywide death toll has risen to 116,313 people. In a country with a population of nearly 45 million people, more than 5.17 million recoveries have been reported so far.

South Korea reports record 3,292 new COVID-19 cases – KDCA

South Korea reported a record high 3,292 new Covid cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said, as the country moves into the first phase of its "living with Covid-19" with loosened restrictions.

Mexico reports 332 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 332 more deaths from the virus, bringing the overall death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 291,573.Brazil sees 11,977 cases

Brazil registered 11,977 virus cases and 373 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Belgium tightens measures as infections ‘explode’

The Belgian government decided to tighten measures amid rapidly rising infections.

“The variant of the virus that we see today is three times more contagious than the original one. There is a red alarm. This is why we take extensive measures that everyone can follow to avoid a new lockdown,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told reporters following a Covid-19 consultative committee meeting.

