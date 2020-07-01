Fast News

Novel coronavirus has infected more than 10.5 million people around the world, killing at least 513,000 people. Here are updates for July 1

A member of the Florida National Guard passes out bottled water to people waiting in a line at a walk-up testing site for Covid-19 on June 30, 2020, in Miami Beach, Florida. (AP)

Wednesday, July 1

US fatalities on the rise with more than new 1,000 deaths

The United States recorded 1,199 fatalities from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, as the country's death toll began to climb again, the Johns Hopkins University tally showed.

The number of daily deaths had not exceeded 1,000 since June 10.

The country has suffered 127,322 deaths overall, according to the Baltimore-based institution as of 0030 GMT.

The US also registered 42,528 new cases of coronavirus during the past 24 hours.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said coronavirus cases could grow to 100,000 a day in the US if Americans don’t start following public health recommendations.

He made the remark at a Senate hearing on reopening schools and workplaces.

Asked to forecast the outcome of recent surges in some states, Fauci said he can’t make an accurate prediction but believes it will be “very disturbing.”

“We are now having 40-plus-thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around, and so I am very concerned,” said Fauci, infectious disease chief at the National Institutes of Health.

Fauci said areas seeing recent outbreaks are putting the entire nation at risk, including areas that have made progress in reducing COVID-19 cases. He cited recent video footage of people socializing in crowds, oft en without masks, and otherwise ignoring safety guidelines.

China reports three new virus cases

China has reported just three new confirmed cases of coronavirus, all in the capital Beijing where an outbreak last month appears to have run its course amid intense testing and case tracing.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 4,634 among 83,534 cases of Covid-19 recorded since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

The National Health Commission said 421 people are in treatment with another 108 under monitoring for being possible cases or having tested positive for the virus without showing symptoms .

With 328 cases reported since June 11, Beijing has reinstated some prevention measures, suspended classes for schoolchildren and carried out 8.3 million virus tests among the city’s more than 20 million residents.

South Korea begins supply of Gilead's remdesivir -KCDC

South Korea started supplying Gilead's antiviral drug for the treatment of the novel coronavirus, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The first batch of remdesivir will come from Gilead's donation until July, while the health authorities will negotiate the price for supply after August, KCDC said in a statement.

Mexico registers 5,432 new cases, 648 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 5,432 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 648 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 226,089 cases and 27,769 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

First case reported in asylum seeker camp at US-Mexico border

An international disaster relief organisation reported the first confirmed case of Covid-19 among migrants living in a tent encampment of asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border.

Global Response Management said that one person in the Matamoros, Tamaulipas camp across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas had tested positive.

“Aggressive isolation and tracing measures have been enacted,” the US-based relief organisation said via Twitter.

There are some 2,000 asylum seekers living in tents along the border. The migrants from Central America and other parts of the world have been stranded by the United States’ suspension of asylum hearings due to the pandemic through at least mid-July.

Trump 'more and more angry at China' over virus

US President Donald Trump said he was growing "more and more angry at China" over the spread of the coronavirus.

"As I watch the Pandemic spread its ugly face all across the world, including the tremendous damage it has done to the USA, I become more and more angry at China," Trump tweeted.

The global pandemic, which Trump blames on Beijing, has intensified already strong tensions between the two countries over an ongoing trade war.

China has accused Trump's administration of politicising the pandemic to deflect from its own handling of the illness, with the United States suffering by far the highest death toll of any country.

US officials, meanwhile, have urged greater transparency from China.

Brazil military moves to protect Indigenous people deep in Amazon forest

Brazil's military delivered protective supplies and medicines by helicopter to isolated Amazon indigenous communities bordering Venezuela and tested frightened members for Covid-19.

None tested positive to the rapid finger-prick tests, but the coronavirus pandemic is threatening to decimate hundreds of Amazon tribes that have no immunity to external diseases and whose communal lifestyle rules out social distancing.

The operation to help the Yanomami who live on Brazil's largest reservation is aimed at countering criticism that the right-wing government of President Jair Bolsonaro is not doing enough to protect indigenous people from contagion.

The Army airlifted supplies from the Roraima state capital of Boa Vista on a Blackhawk helicopter to a military frontier post deep in the rainforest, with boxes of face masks, alcohol gel, aprons, gloves, tests and medicines, including 13 ,500 pills of the controversial anti-malaria drug chloroquine.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies