Covid-19 has infected 126 million people and has claimed some 2.7 million lives. Following are the virus-related developments for March 27.

A healthcare worker documents his colleague getting inoculated with a coronavirus disease vaccine at San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on March 23, 2021. (Reuters)

Saturday, March 27, 2021

Philippines orders 24 million in and around Manila into virus lockdown

The Philippines has announced that more than 24 million people in and around Manila will go into lockdown next week, as hospitals in the capital struggle to cope with a surge in coronavirus infections.

The tougher restrictions in the country's economic heartland –– which accounts for about a fifth of the population –– come as more contagious variants of the virus fuel a resurgence in cases.

The week-long rules announced by presidential spokesman Harry Roque apply to Metro Manila and four surrounding provinces, which have already been placed in a travel bubble to try to prevent the spike spreading further.

"The virus is the enemy, not the government," Roque said.

"While we're at home we expect the infection rates to slow."

From Monday, people will have to work from home unless they are considered essential workers, and public transport will be halted.

Palestine to receive 125,000 coronavirus jabs



Palestine will receive 125,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines within days to upscale its vaccination campaign, the Palestinian health minister has said.

"The quantity includes 100,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine donated by the Chinese government, and 25,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine purchased by Palestine," Mai al Kaila said in a statement.

The minister did not give a specific date when the vaccines will arrive but said they will be dispatched “within days”.

Palestine began its coronavirus vaccination campaign on February 2 with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine prioritising medical workers.

UK's Johnson says no reason to change Covid-19 unlocking plans



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he saw nothing in the Covid-19 data to change his plans for a piecemeal easing of lockdown in England, with the next major steps due to take place next month.

Johnson said he looked forward to getting his hair cut and having a pint of beer in the garden of a pub, among the activities permitted if stage two of his unlocking plan proceeds on April 12. All non-essential shops are also due to reopen from that date.

On Monday, there will be a smaller change, allowing groups of 6 to meet up outside. Foreign travel will be banned until at least May 17, which is also the earliest date indoor hospitality and performance venues might re-open.

Although Johnson has outlined dates at which he plans to ease restrictions, he has been clear that it is "data, not dates" which will determine whether the unlocking can proceed to schedule.

Latin America sees new high in Covid-19 deaths

The coronavirus pandemic has been holding its grip on Latin America, with regional countries reporting more deaths and infections.

In the world's second worst-hit country, Brazil, a total of 3,650 people lost their lives and 84,245 people caught the virus over the past 24 hours.

The death toll rose to 307,112 and confirmed cases exceeded 12.4 million, according to the Health Ministry. The country has reported over 10.82 million recoveries so far.

According to the Health Ministry, Mexico's case tally surged by 5,303, and 651 fatalities were added to the death toll over the past day. The country has recorded nearly 2.22 million cases, 200,862 deaths, and over 1.75 million recoveries so far.

In Argentina, a total of 12,936 coronavirus infections have raised Argentina's case tally to over 2.29 million, showed the Health Ministry data. The nationwide death toll rose to 55,235 as 143 patients died over the past day. More than 2 million recoveries were also reported.

Colombia registered 7,395 new cases and 126 fatalities in the last 24 hours, raising the total case count to over 2.36 million, including 62,645 deaths. Recoveries crossed 2.25 million, according to the Health Ministry.

Peru registered 4,691 new cases and 201 fatalities in the past day, pushing the caseload to over 1.5 million, including 51,032 deaths. Recoveries surpassed 1.42 million, the Health Ministry data showed.

A further 7,559 infections were registered in Chile over the last 24 hours, raising the country's total to 962,321. Some 63 people died over the past day, bringing the death toll to 22,587, while recoveries rose to 897,975, the Health Ministry said.

Ecuador reported 2,795 more infections over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 321,451. The death toll in the country reached 16,632, with 50 additions over the past day, the Health Ministry said, adding that the total number of recoveries topped 271,800.

According to Paraguay's Health Ministry data, a total of 48 died due to coronavirus in the last 24-hour, taking the death toll to 3,958. The country reported 2,004 new coronavirus cases and a total of 204,704 cased so far, while the number of recoveries has reached 167,603.

India's Tendulkar tests positive



Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar tested positive on Saturday and said he was in home quarantine in Mumbai with mild symptoms of the disease.

Tendulkar, who is widely revered as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, confirmed the news on social media.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay," he said in a statement.

"However, I have tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative.

"I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors."

Russia reports 8,885 new cases

Russia reported 8,885 new cases occurring in the past 24 hours, including 1,551 new cases in Moscow, and 387 deaths nationwide.

Its total number of cases crossed the 4.5 million mark the previous day.

Czech parliament extends government's extra powers

The Czech parliament extended a state of emergency giving the government extra powers to fight the epidemic until April 11.

The cabinet hopes that will be enough to reduce infections to a more sustainable level and start slowly reopening schools and ease curbs on movement.

The Central European country of 10.7 million people has reported more than 1.5 million coronavirus infections and 25,639 deaths, and thousands more excess deaths above normal rate s since the epidemic broke out one year ago.

The death toll is the highest number per capita in the world apart from San Marino, according to Our World in Data website supported by Oxford University.

Brazil launches its own vaccine

The race to produce the first vaccine that is "100 percent Brazilian" was launched with more than a hint of political posturing.

Sao Paulo's Butantan biomedical institute announced in the morning it is developing a vaccine and expects to start using it in July.

Several hours later a minister said President Jair Bolsonaro's government had submitted a request for authorization to start clinical trials on a different vaccine.

Butantan is the largest vaccine producer in Brazil and makes the CoronaVac shot produced by Chinese firm Sinovac -- the most widely used against the pandemic in the South American country.

Germany reports over 20,000 new cases

Germany reports 20,472 new cases in the past 24 hours totaling 2,755,225 confirmed cases and 157 new deaths, totaling 75,780, according to Robert Koch Institute.

Vaccine leader Chile wrestles with rising infection rate

Chile is a world leader in its coronavirus vaccination programme and has already given at least one dose to almost a third of its population.

By Thursday the narrow South American nation, hemmed in by the Andes mountains and the Pacific ocean, had given more than six million people a single dose and 3.1 million both doses, including most over-70s.

And yet that same day, the government put more than 80 percent of the country's 19 million people in lockdown.

With new virus variants, believed to be more contagious, spreading across the continent, cases have been soaring in Chile despite its vaccination drive.

On Thursday it passed 7,000 new cases in the previous 24 hours: the second highest daily figure recorded.

The country has recorded more than 950,000 infections and over 22,500 deaths from Covid.

Britain nearing vaccine deal with European Union

Britain is close to striking a vaccine deal with the European Union as soon as this weekend that will remove the threat of the bloc cutting off supplies, The Times reported on Saturday.

Under the agreement the EU will remove its threat to ban the export of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to Britain, it added.

In return, the UK government will agree to forgo some long-term supplies of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that had been due to be exported from Holland, the newspaper reported.

Facebook freezes Venezuela president's page over Covid misinformation

Facebook has frozen Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s page for violating policies against spreading virus misinformation by promoting a remedy he claims, without evidence, can cure the disease, a company spokesman said on Saturday.

Maduro in January described Carvativir, an oral solution derived from thyme, as a “miracle” medication that neutralises the virus with no side effects, a claim doctors say is not backed by science.

Facebook has taken down a video in which Maduro promotes the medication because it violates a policy against false claims “that something can guarantee prevention from getting Covid-19 or can guarantee recovery from Covid-19.”

UK plans vaccine boosters for people over-70s from September

Britain is planning booster vaccines for over 70 year olds from September to protect them from new virus variants as the government drives ahead with its vaccine rollout, The Telegraph reported, citing the vaccine deployment minister.

"The most likely date will be September. Jonathan Van-Tam (the deputy chief medical officer) thinks that if we are going to see a requirement for a booster jab to protect the most vulnerable, (it) would be around September," British Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said.

The booster vaccine will be given to those aged over 70 as well as frontline NHS and social care workers, the report added.

Former CDC chief Redfield thinks Covid-19 originated in Chinese lab

Former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said he believes the virus that causes Covid-19 likely escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China, embracing a theory rejected by many global epidemiologists that has contributed to tensions between China and the West.

“I still think the most likely etiology of this pathogen in Wuhan was from a laboratory, you know, escaped,” Robert Redfield, who headed the CDC in the Trump administration, said in a televised interview with CNN.

“It’s not unusual for respiratory pathogens that are being worked on in a laboratory to infect a laboratory worker,” he said.

Global jabs top half a billion

Health officials have rolled out more than 510 million coronavirus vaccine doses around the world, but with big gaps between countries the WHO on Friday appealed to richer nations to donate vaccines to help poorer ones start inoculations.

Despite the huge effort to get jabs into arms, the pandemic is still surging in Europe and Latin America – where Brazil has now passed 300,000 deaths and Mexico 200,000.

And the deployment of vaccines is chronically unequal, with the United States accounting for more than a quarter of the global total and poorer nations lagging far behind wealthier ones.

The World Health Organization called for millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses to be donated so every country can start immunising within the first 100 days of 2021.

Brazil reports 3,650 more dead

Brazil set a new daily Covid-19 death toll record of 3,650, the health ministry said.

Since February, Brazil has seen record after record in fatalities and new cases of infection as the country second hardest hit anywhere in the world, after the United States, with more than 307,000 dead from the pandemic.

It broke through the threshold of 3,000 fatalities in one day on Tuesday.

The average daily toll over the past week is 2,400 – more than triple what it was in early January.

Serbia starts vaccinations at migrant camps

Serbia began vaccinating its migrant population to curb the coronavirus from spreading in refugee camps where social distancing is a challenge.

Currently around 6,000 migrants, mainly from the Middle East and central Asia, are in Serbia, mostly in 16 government-operated camps and cases of Covid-19 have been recorded.

So far, enough of the AztraZeneca vaccine has been delivered to give 570 migrants their first dose.

Canada to receive 1.5 mln AstraZeneca doses from US next week

The United States will deliver 1.5 million surplus doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine to Canada next week, Canadian Procurement Minister Anita Anand announced Friday.

Washington last week said it would send millions of doses to neighboring Canada and Mexico. AstraZeneca is approved in both countries, but is still awaiting the FDA's green light for use in the United States.

"I can now confirm that (the doses) will arrive in Canada this coming Tuesday by truck," Anand told a news conference in Ottawa.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies