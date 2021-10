Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 242M people and killed over 4.9M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for October 20:

A woman in a mask passes by a hospital in Warsaw, Poland on October 8, 2020. (AP)

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Poland's daily Covid cases exceed 5,000

Poland reported over 5,000 daily cases for the first time since May on Wednesday, Health Ministry data showed.

The country of around 38 million people reported 5,559 new cases of the coronavirus and 75 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Poland has reported 2,950,616 cases and 76,254 deaths.

Russia health system buckles as deaths hit new record

Russia's healthcare system is operating under great strain, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday, as the national death toll from Covid-19 hit a daily high for the second consecutive day.

Russia reported a record 1,028 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours as well as 34,073 new infections, a surge in cases that has led authorities to press for stricter health restrictions.

Moscow's mayor announced four months of stay-home restrictions for unvaccinated over-60s on Tuesday and the Russian government proposed a week-long workplace shutdown to cope with fast-rising cases that the Kremlin has blamed on a slow vaccination campaign.

WHO: Europe only region with rise in Covid-19 last week

The World Health Organization said there was a 7 percent rise in new coronavirus cases across Europe last week, the only region in the world where cases increased.

The health agency said there were about 2.7 million new cases and more than 46,000 deaths last week, similar to the numbers reported the previous week. Britain, Russia and Turkey accounted for the most cases.

The biggest drop in cases was seen in Africa and the Western Pacific, where infections fell by about 18 percent and 16 percent, respectively.

The number of deaths in Africa also declined by about a quarter, despite the dire shortage of vaccines on the continent. Other regions including the Americas and the Middle East, reported similar numbers to the previous week, WHO said.

But for the third consecutive week, coronavirus cases have jumped in Europe, with about 1.3 million new cases. More than half of countries in the region reported a rise in their numbers, WHO said.

In the past week, Russia has repeatedly broken new daily records for cases and the number of infections in the U.K. has surged to levels not seen since mid-July.

Singapore extends curbs - health ministry

Singapore will extend its social curbs to contain the spread of Covid-19 for around a month in order to ease the pressure on the healthcare system, its health ministry said on Wednesday.

The city-state in late September reimposed curbs, restricting social interactions and dining out to two people, in order to slow virus transmission.

However, daily cases have continued to rise and hit a record 3,994 on Tuesday.

Brazil president to face charge of 'intentional' crimes over Covid response

Brazil's senate committee will on Wednesday ask that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with "intentional" crimes over his management of the pandemic that has left 600,000 of his compatriots dead.

Following six months of hearings, with emotional witness statements and chilling revelations about the use of ineffective medication on "human guinea pigs," the committee of inquiry will deliver its eagerly awaited report.

Renan Calheiros, the senator who is the lead author of the 1,200-page report, has already revealed that he has retained at least nine charges against the far-right president, including "quackery" and "crimes against humanity."

But he announced a last-minute withdrawal of "homicide" and "genocide" charges, after some infighting within the panel.

Australia hits its 70 percent Covid-19 vaccination target

Australia hit its target of full Covid-19 vaccination for 70 percent of its population 16 and older, a milestone set by the government for its plan to reopen the country.

According to Health Minister Greg Hunt, so far 33 million vaccines have been administered and 70 percent of Australians aged 16 and above have received both doses.

Travel restrictions between Sydney and Melbourne, Australia's largest cities, have eased as Victoria opened its borders to fully vaccinated residents from New South Wales amid a rapid rise in immunisation levels.

Tokyo aims to lift curbs on restaurants as cases fall – media

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is aiming to ease restrictions on bars and restaurants next week as infections continue to decline, the Jiji news service said.

The easing will be announced as early as Thursday and would apply to businesses that are certified as following anti-infection measures, Jiji reported, citing informed sources.

Tokyo and much of Japan lifted Covid-19 emergency measures on October 1 that had been in place for almost six months. Even so, restaurants and bars in the capital have been asked to halt alcohol sales by 8 pm and close by 9 pm.

New daily cases in Tokyo dropped to 29 on Monday, the lowest since June last year. Infections have fallen dramatically from a wave of more than 5,000 a day in August that hammered the capital's medical infrastructure.

Mexico sees 446 new deaths

Mexico has reported 446 more deaths from Covid-19 in the country, bringing the overall death toll since the pandemic began to 284,923.

The government has previously said the numbers are likely significantly higher than those reported.

Brazil reports over 2,459 new deaths

Brazil had over 115,515 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 2,459 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has registered 21,664,879 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 603,855, according to ministry data.

It is the world's third-worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies