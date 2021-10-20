Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 242M people and killed over 4.9M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for October 20:

Voters listen to a speech by a candidate during an election campaign for the upcoming lower house election amid coronavirus, in Tokyo on October 19, 2021. (Reuters)

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Melbourne welcomes vaccinated Sydney residents without quarantine



Travel restrictions between Sydney and Melbourne, Australia's largest cities, have eased as Victoria opened its borders to fully vaccinated residents from New South Wales amid a rapid rise in immunisation levels.

With cases trending lower in New South Wales, including Sydney, residents will be allowed quarantine-free entry into Victoria for the first time in more than three months.

Travellers from Melbourne who wish to enter Sydney, however, must undergo a two-week home quarantine.

Daily infections in Victoria rose to 1,841 on Wednesday, up from 1,749 a day earlier. A total of 283 cases were reported in New South Wales, well down from the pandemic high in September.

Tokyo aims to lift curbs on restaurants as cases fall – media

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is aiming to ease Covid-19 restrictions on bars and restaurants next week as infections continue to decline, the Jiji news service said.

The easing will be announced as early as Thursday and would apply to businesses that are certified as following anti-infection measures, Jiji reported, citing informed sources.

Representatives for the Tokyo government did not immediately respond to a request for comment by the Reuters news agency.

Tokyo and much of Japan lifted Covid-19 emergency measures on October 1 that had been in place for almost six months. Even so, restaurants and bars in the capital have been asked to halt alcohol sales by 8 pm and close by 9 pm.

New daily cases in Tokyo dropped to 29 on Monday, the lowest since June last year. Infections have fallen dramatically from a wave of more than 5,000 a day in August that hammered the capital's medical infrastructure.

Mexico sees 446 new deaths

Mexico has reported 446 more deaths from Covid-19 in the country, bringing the overall death toll since the pandemic began to 284,923.

The government has previously said the numbers are likely significantly higher than those reported.

Brazil reports nearly 400 new deaths

Brazil had 12,969 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 390 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has registered 21,664,879 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 603,855, according to ministry data.

It is the world's third-worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

