Fast News

Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 123.8 million people claiming at least 2.7 million lives around the world. Here are updates for March 22

Dr Talib Abubacker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sikh temple, on the day the first Vaisakhi Vaccine Clinic is launched, in Luton, England, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP)

Monday, March 22, 2021

Poll points to AstraZeneca concerns in Europe

Trust in AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine in many European countries has plunged following controversy around the jab in recent weeks, according to a new survey unveiled by British pollsters YouGov.

A majority of people in the biggest European Union member states, including Germany, France, Spain and Italy, now see the inoculation as unsafe, the recent poll found.

However, views of the Anglo-Swedish pharma giant's jab remain overwhelming positive in Britain, where two-thirds of respondents said it is safe, compared to just nine percent believing it is not.

The findings come at a tumultuous time for the AstraZeneca vaccine and the EU's troubled inoculation campaign, as a third virus wave on the continent prompts renewed social restrictions.

Taiwan premier gets AstraZeneca shot

Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang has received AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot, as the island began its inoculation campaign.

"I have just finished getting the injection, there is no pain at the injection site, and there is no soreness of the body," Su told reporters at National Taiwan University Hospital in central Taipei.

"The doctor told me to more drink boiled water and rest a bit. The first point I'll follow, and the second point may be more difficult. But I'll still try to rest as much as possible," he added.

Brazil reports 47,774 new cases

Brazil recorded 47,774 additional cases of the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours, along with 1,290 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered nearly 12 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 294,042, according to ministry data.

China reports seven new cases

China has reported seven new Covid-19 cases, down from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, remained the same as the day earlier at eight.

Total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 90,106. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

Venezuela suspends Holy Week events

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced two weeks of what he referred to as "radical quarantine," leaving Holy Week celebrations suspended.

"I announce that Holy Week this year will be again in radical quarantine. So we are going to have fourteen days, two weeks of radical quarantine," he said on Sunday.

Maduro had previously announced that the Holy Week would be flexible this year but, due to the rise in Covid-19 cases and the presence in the country of the variant of the virus detected in Brazil, the president announced the suspension of all Holy Week celebrations.

Maduro also reported that the country has 8,872 active Covid-19 cases.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies