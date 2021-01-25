Fast News

It will take more than a decade for the world's millions of poor people to recover to pre-pandemic levels. Here are updates for January 23:

People from an impoverished neighbourhood shout slogans as they protest to request food parcels from the government during a general quarantine amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at 'Puente Alto' area in Santiago, Chile May 25, 2020. (Reuters)

Monday, January 25, 2021:

Could take 10 years for the poorest to recover from virus losses



The thousandth richest people on the planet recouped their Covid-19 losses within just nine months, but it could take more than a decade for the world's poorest to recover, says a new Oxfam report.

The report entitled 'The Inequality Virus' published on the opening day of the World Economic Forum's 'Davos Dialogues', suggests Covid-19 has the potential to increase economic inequality in almost every country at once - the first time this has happened since records began over a century ago.

Rising inequality means it could take at least 14 times longer for the number of people living in poverty to return to pre-pandemic levels than it took for the fortunes of the top 1,000, mostly White male, billionaires to bounce back, the report said.

The survey suggests that the world's 10 richest men have seen their combined wealth increase by half a trillion dollars since the pandemic began, enough to pay for a vaccine for everyone and ensure no one is pushed into poverty.

New Zealand confirms first coronavirus case in months

New Zealand has confirmed it is investigating one positive case of Covid-19 in the community that was first reported on Sunday, the first domestic case in months.

The infection in a 56-year-old woman who returned to New Zealand on December 30 was of the South African variant, the Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said during a news conference.

There were no other community cases reported and authorities said the source of the infection was probably a fellow returnee at a quarantine facility.

China reports 124 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 80 a day earlier



Mainland China has reported 124 new Covid-19 cases, up from 80 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 117 of the new cases were local infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 45 from 92 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China is 89,115, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,635.

Australia approves vaccine



Australia’s medical regulator has approved use of its first coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for inoculations to begin next month.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration on Monday gave provisional approval for people aged 16 and over to use the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The regulator said priority would be given to groups that include aged-care residents and workers, frontline healthcare workers, and quarantine workers.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison welcomed the development. He said Australia was among the first countries to complete a comprehensive and thorough process to formally approve a vaccine rather than just grant an emergency approval.



Australia is aiming to complete inoculations by October. The nation of 26 million people has reported fewer than 30,000 virus cases and a little over 900 deaths.

Mexico's president says he's tested positive for Covid-19

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday he has tested positive for Covid-19 and that the symptoms are mild.

Mexico's president, who has been criticized for his handling of his country's pandemic, said on his official Twitter account that he is under medical treatment.

“I regret to inform you that I am infected with Covid-19,” he tweeted. “The symptoms are mild but I am already under medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will all move forward.”

López Obrador, 67, has long been criticized for not setting an example of prevention in public.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies