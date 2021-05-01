Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3 million people and infected over 151 million others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for May 1:

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at an event marking Amtrak's 50th Anniversary, at the 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, April 30, 2021. (Reuters)

Saturday, May 30:

President Biden bans most travel to US from India

US President Joe Biden has imposed new travel restrictions on India in light of the Covid-19 epidemic, barring most non-US citizens from entering the United States.

The new restrictions, which take effect on Tuesday, May 4 at 0401 GMT, are on the advice of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and were imposed because "the magnitude and scope of the Covid-19 pandemic" in India was "surging," the White House said.

Biden signed a proclamation implementing the restrictions, which were first reported by Reuters.

The proclamation said India "accounts for over one-third of new global cases" and added that "proactive measures are required to protect the nation's public health from travellers entering the United States" from India.

Brazil registers 2,595 new Covid-19 deaths

Brazil has reported 2,595 new coronavirus deaths, the Health Ministry said, bringing the total to 403,781.

Brazil also reported 68,333 new cases of the virus, which now total 14,659,011.

Mexico's confirmed death toll nears 217,000



Mexico's health ministry reported 3,821 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 460 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,344,755 and fatalities to 216,907.

Separate government data published in March suggested the real death toll may be at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Canada puts J&J vaccine rollout plans on hold

Plans to distribute the first 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in Canada next week are on hold after Health Canada learned part of them were manufactured at a Maryland facility that messed up the ingredients in 15 million doses bound for the US market.

The Emergent Biosolutions facility in Baltimore was recently cited by the US Food and Drug Administration for violations including cleaning and sterilisation failures, the potential for cross-contamination, and failure to follow required protocols.

The FDA ordered the facility to stop making more J&J vaccine until the problems are corrected and the earlier mistake on the doses resulted in all 15 million being destroyed.

Health Canada had already cleared 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made at the facility, but did not think the Canadian J&J doses had any connection to that plant.

Pakistan's Sindh province detects Brazil, South African variants



Health officials in the Pakistani province of Sindh said they have detected two coronavirus variants first identified in Brazil and South Africa.

It would be the first detection of those variants in Pakistan confirmed by officials.

"Yesterday 13 samples underwent genomic study at the Agha Khan University Hospital, of these 10 were of the UK variant, and 2 were of the Africa and Brazil variants", Minister for Health & Population Welfare, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho said.

The highly contagious variants were discovered at a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, which has also reported the most deaths in any city, accounting for 3,903 of the country's 17,811 deaths.

Some 820,823 cases have been detected in the country, with 5,112 in the last 24 hours, according to the National Command Operation Center (NCOC), which oversees the government's pandemic response.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies