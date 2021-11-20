Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 256M people and killed over 5M worldwide. Here are coronavirus-related developments for November 20:

The US government is trying to get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that experts fear could snowball into a winter surge with upcoming holiday travel. (Reuters)

US expands Covid-19 booster eligibility to all adults

US regulators have expanded eligibility for booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines to all adults, allowing millions of more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off on the expanded eligibility after the US Food and Drug Administration broadened its authorisation of booster doses to all adults who had received their second shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna.

China reports 23 new cases

China has reported 23 new infections including three locally transmitted cases.

China reported 16 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 26 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of today, mainland China had 98,450 confirmed cases.

Mexico records 3,837 additional infections

Mexico's health ministry has reported 3,837 new cases and 216 additional fatalities , bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,858,831 and the death toll from the pandemic to 292,145.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of both cases and deaths.

Brazil reports 13,355 new cases

Brazil has registered 13,355 new coronavirus cases and 226 additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

