The global coronavirus pandemic has infected at least 77 million people around the world and claimed more than 1.6 million lives. Here are updates for December 21:

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the Covid-19 is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel December 19, 2020. Picture taken on December 19, 2020. (Reuters)

Monday, December 21, 2020

Qatar approves Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Qatar's Ministry of Public Health has approved the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, Qatar state news agency QNA reported on Twitter.

Qatar is due to receive the first shipment of the vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech onMonday.

South Korea reports 926 new cases

South Korea has reported 926 new coronavirus cases, the Korea Disease Control and PreventionAgency said, down from a record high 1,097 the day before.

The recent surge in cases has confounded efforts to contain it and the country is running short of hospital beds, prompting debate over whether the government should impose stricter social distancing measures.

China reports 23 new cases vs 23 a day earlier

Mainland China has recorded 23 new Covid-19 cases on December 20, the same number of cases from the previous day, said the country's health authority on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 21 of the new cases were imported. The two local transmissions were in the northeastern provinces of Liaoning and Heilongjiang.

Additionally, 15 asymptomatic cases were reported on December 20, down from 10 the previous day. China does not include asymptomatic patients in its total confirmed case list.

Mainland China has now reported an accumulated total of 86,852 coronavirus cases, with 4,634 deaths.

Brazil reports 25,445 cases

Brazil has reported 25,445 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said, although it cautioned that published numbers were missing figures from Sao Paulo state due to technical issues.

Deaths rose by 408, although those numbers also missed figures from Sao Paulo, Brazil's most-populous state.

Netherlands says to bar ferry passengers arriving from UK

The Dutch government has said that passengers arriving from the UK on ferries would be refused access to the Netherlands.

Earlier Sunday The Hague had barred arrivals by air from Britain, where the government says a new more infectious strain of the coronavirus is spreading "out of control" and has locked down London and large parts of England.

UK PM Johnson to chair emergency response meeting on travel, freight

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency response meeting on Monday to discuss international travel, in particular the flow of freight in and out of Britain, a spokeswoman for his office said on Sunday.

"The prime minister will chair a COBR (emergency response)meeting tomorrow to discuss the situation regarding international travel, in particular the steady flow of freight into and out of the UK.

Further meetings are happening this evening and tomorrow morning to ensure robust plans are in place," the spokeswoman said.

Algeria says to start vaccinations in January

Algeria will launch Covid-19 vaccinations in January, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said, although the North African nation has not yet selected which vaccine it will deploy.

Tebboune, who is recovering from Covid-19 in Germany, where he was hospitalised on October 28, made the announcement on Twitter.

He said he had tasked Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad to convene without delay a meeting of the country's specialist Covid-19 science committee with a view to choosing an "adequate vaccine".

In Algeria, people with Covid-19 are given hydroxychloroquine among other treatments, despite a raft of studies showing it is ineffective.

The 75-year-old president promised last week to return to Algeria "as soon as possible."

Algeria has officially recorded more than 100,000 virus cases and 2,666 deaths, health officials said Sunday.

Saudi Arabia suspends international flights, land and sea entry for a week

Saudi Arabia has suspended all international commercial flights for a renewable week except for the foreign flights already in the kingdom which will be allowed to leave, state news agency SPA reported quoting an interior ministry source.

The source added the entry to the kingdom through land and sea ports will be also suspended for a renewable week, and those measures come after the spread of a new strain of Covid-19 among number of countries.

Iran suspends flights to UK

Iran suspended flights to Britain for two weeks due to the new coronavirus strain, state news agency IRNA reported.

"Due to the new circumstances in the spread of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom, flights between Tehran and destinations in the UK will be suspended for two weeks," IRNA quoted Shahram Adamnejad, a deputy transport minister, as saying.

Frontline essential workers should be next in line for US Covid vaccines – CDC advisors

A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel has recommended frontline essential workers, and persons 75 years and older to be next in line to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

The frontline group includes 30 million workers such as first responders, teachers, food and agriculture, manufacturing, US Postal Service, public transit, and grocery store workers.

Turkey suspends some flights over virus mutation

Turkey has temporarily suspended flights from Britain, the Netherlands, Denmark andSouth Africa over a new strain of coronavirus, the health minister said.

The measure was taken as a precaution in coordination with the transport ministry, minister Fahrettin Koca said.

EU ambassadors to meet on new coronavirus strain in UK

EU ambassadors will hold a crisis meeting in Brussels on Monday on travel restrictions to the UK after the emergence of a new coronavirus strain there suspected to be very infectious.

Several EU countries – Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy and the Netherlands – have announced the suspension of air links, and in some cases rail and ferry links, with Britain.

In most cases, the bans were effective from midnight (2300 GMT) Sunday and were to last a day or two, as a precaution while the threat of the new strain was evaluated and a coordinated response was worke d out.

An EU official said ambassadors from representatives from the 27 member states would meet on Monday under the bloc's integrated political crisis response mechanism designed to swiftly react to crises.

Vaccines effective against new virus strain – German health minister

European Union experts believe existing vaccines against coronavirus are effective against the new fast-spreading strain identified in Britain, Germany's health minister said Sunday.

"According to everything we know so far" the new strain "has no impact on the vaccines", which remain "just as effective", Jens Spahn told public broadcaster ZDF, citing "talks among experts of European authorities".

Spahn was referring especially to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is already being administered in countries including the US and UK and which is on the brink of receiving approva l from the European Medicines Agency.

A health ministry spokesman said the EU experts' meeting had taken place on Sunday and included representatives of Berlin's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for public health.

A number of EU nations have banned air travel from Britain in response to the new strain, while France said it would block people arriving from the UK and all freight unless it is unaccompanied.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies