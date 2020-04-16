Fast News

The coronavirus disease has infected over 2.07 million people and killed more than 134,000 globally since it first emerged in China's Wuhan. Here are the latest updates for April 16:

A person walks down a street with a sign thanking people for wearing face coverage on April 15, 2020, (AFP)

Thursday, April 16

US sees record deaths for second straight day

US coronavirus deaths increased by a record number for the second day in a row, rising by at least 2,371 on Wednesday to top 30,800, according to a Reuters tally, as states spared the worst of the pandemic mulled a partial lifting of restrictions on business and social life by May 1.

The United States recorded its first coronavirus fatality on Feb. 29.

It took 38 days to reach 10,000 deaths and just nine more days to go from 10,000 fatalities to 30,000. The previous high single-day deat h toll was 2,364 on Tuesday.

US confirmed cases topped 635,000 in the United States and over two million globally.

President Donald Trump said that the United States is past the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and that he will announce guidelines for reopening the economy on Thursday.

IMF approves creation of new short-term liquidity line

The International MonetaryFund (IMF) announced on Wednesday that its executive board had approved creation of a new short-term liquidity line to help member countries with strong fundamentals deal with the new coronavirus pandemic.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the facility would provide a revolving and renewable backstop for member countries with very strong policies and fundamentals, who needed short-term and moderate support with their balance of payments.

She said the instrument would allow the Fund to provide revolving access of up to 145 percent of a country's quota,filling "a critical gap in the Fund's toolkit."

Mexico reports 448 new cases

Mexican health officials reported on Wednesday 448 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 43 new deaths, bringing the country's total to 5,847 cases and 449 deaths.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said last week the country might have as many as 26,500 people infected with the fast-spreading coronavirus.

