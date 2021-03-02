Fast News

The coronavirus has killed over 2.5 million people and infected almost 115 million globally. Here are the virus-related developments for March 2:

A medical personnel holds a swab while administering a test for the coronavirus disease at the Institute of Virology, Vaccines and Sera "Torlak" in Belgrade, Serbia on August 12, 2020 (Reuters)

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Alarm rises over surging infections in Serbia

Serbia’s epidemiologists have called for the government to introduce a state of emergency and a strict lockdown to halt a surge in coronavirus infections in the Balkan country.

The numbers of daily new cases have been rising sharply in the nation of 7 million despite a mass inoculation campaign that has reached 1 million people already.

Chief epidemiologist Predrag Kon told the state RTS television that “we must ban contacts or we will break, and then realise what it means when the health system collapses.”

Health authorities say more than 4,000 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised in Serbia and the country is reporting a few thousand new cases daily.

Russia reports 10,565 new cases

Russia has reported 10,565 new cases of Covid-19, including 1,277 infections in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,268,215.

Authorities said 441 people had died during the past 24 hours, which pushed the official death toll to 86,896.

Germany to extend virus lockdown until March 28

Germany is planning to extend its coronavirus lockdown until March 28 while easing some restrictions from next week.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to discuss lockdown and easing options with the 16 state heads on Wednesday, as coronavirus cases in Germany hit more than 2.4 million and public frustration mounts over restrictive measures and a sluggish vaccine roll-out.

The draft document, seen by Reuters, states that starting from March 8 a maximum of five people from two households, excluding children younger than 14, will be allowed to meet, up from a maximum of two people under current rules.

UK's Prince Philip remains in hospital after two weeks

Britain's Prince Philip was receiving treatment and undergoing heart tests , two weeks after the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth has been admitted to hospital in London as a precaution after he felt unwell.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was transferred from the private King Edward VII hospital to St Bartholomew's Hospital, which is a centre of excellence for cardiac care, for tests for a pre-existing heart condition and treatment for an unspecified infection which is not Covid-related.

His 14-night stay in hospital is the longest he has needed treatment, although Buckingham Palace has said he is comfortable and responding to treatment.

Moderna to apply as early as Friday for Japan vaccine approval

Moderna Inc is set to apply for Japanese government approval of its coronavirus vaccine as early as Friday, Kyodo News has reported.

Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co is handling domestic approval and imports of the Moderna shot and local production of Novavax Inc's vaccine.

Iraq receives first batch of vaccines from China

Iraq has received its first 50,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine donated by China as the country is struggling to cope with a new surge of the disease.

An Iraqi military transport plane carrying the first batch of the vaccines from China landed at Baghdad International Airport late on Monday.

The doses will be offered to health workers, elderly people and members of the security forces first, the Iraqi health ministry said in a statement.

Nigeria's first vaccines land in capital city of Abuja

Nigeria's first Covid-19 vaccines, Oxford/AstraZeneca shots from the international COVAX scheme has landed in the capital city Abuja.

The 3.92 million doses will kick off the arduous task of inoculating Africa's most populous nation.

Nigeria, with 200 million residents, is the third West African country to take delivery of COVAX shots, after Ghana and Ivory Coast, both of which have already begun vaccination campaigns.

Twitter to label vaccine misinformation

Twitter has said it will start labeling misleading tweets about Covid-19 vaccines and boot users who persist in spreading such misinformation.

The one-to-many messaging service introduced a "strike system" that will gradually escalate to a permanent ban after the fifth offending tweet.

"We believe the strike system will help to educate the public on our policies and further reduce the spread of potentially harmful and misleading information on Twitter," the San Francisco-based company said in a blog post.

"Particularly for repeated moderate and high-severity violations of our rules."

Twitter users will be notified when a tweet is labeled as misleading or needs to be removed for breaking the platform's rules, earning a strike, according to the company.

Indonesia says identifies two cases of British variant

Indonesia has detected two cases of the more infectious Covid-19 variant first discovered in Britain.

The spokesman for the country's Covid-19 task force Wiku Adisasmito declined to comment further on the new variant, known as B117.

US must stick to two-shot strategy for Pfizer, Moderna vaccines- Fauci

The United States must stick to a two-dose strategy for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, top U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci has told the Washington Post newspaper.

Fauci said that delaying a second dose to inoculate more Americans creates risks.

He warned that shifting to a single-dose strategy for the vaccines could leave people less protected, enable variants to spread and possibly boost skepticism among Americans already hesitant to get the shots.

He added that he spoke with UK health officials on Monday who have opted to delay second doses to maximize giving more people shots more quickly. Fauci said that strategy would not make sense in the United States.

China aims to vaccinate 40% of population by end-July

China is aiming to vaccinate 40 percent of its population against Covid-19 by the end of July, requiring a significant increase in inoculations even as it ramps up exports of vaccines.

Zhong Nanshan, a coronavirus expert who helped shape China's Covid19 response, said the current ratio of vaccine doses administered per 100 people in China is 3.56, much lower than those in Israel, United Arab Emirates and the United States.

In an online forum held by China's Tsinghua University and the Washington-based Brookings Institution on Monday, Zhong said the target was 40% by the end of June, citing his contacts at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Germany reports 4,732 new cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 4,732 to 2,447,068.

The reported death toll rose by 60 to 70,105, the data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

Philippines reports first cases of South African variant

The Philippines has documented six cases of the South African coronavirus variant raising concern among its experts that the current vaccines might be less effective.

The Philippines started its Covid-19 vaccination campaign, an important milestone for a country among the hardest hit by the pandemic in Asia, but the discovery of another variant could complicate its recovery effort.

Of the six cases with the South African variant, three were detected locally and two were Filipinos returning from overseas. The origin of the other case was still being verified.

The Philippines has so far found 87 cases with the more transmissible variant.

WHO: World won't vanquish virus this year

It is unrealistic to think the world will be done with the pandemic by the end of the year, the World Health Organization warned.

WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said it might however be possible to take the tragedy out of the crisis by reducing hospitalisations and deaths.

But the virus remains in control, he added, especially given that global new case numbers increased last week after six consecutive weeks of decline.

"It will be very premature, and I think unrealistic, to think that we're going to finish with this virus by the end of the year," Ryan told journalists.

"But I think what we can finish with, if we're smart, is the hospitalisations, the deaths and the tragedy associated with this pandemic."

Ryan said that vaccinating front-line health care workers and those most vulnerable to severe disease would "take the fear... out of the pandemic."

But he added that recent progress could not be taken for granted and "right now the virus is very much in control."

Brazilian states blast Bolsonaro over pandemic during worst phase yet

Disgruntled with President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of a pandemic in its most severe phase, 16 Brazilian governors accused the far-right leader of misleading the country and state authorities urged a nationwide curfew and closure of airports.

A year after Brazil's outbreak began, it has killed over 255,000 Brazilians and yet little more than 3% of the 210 million population has been vaccinated, raising criticism of Bolsonaro for failing to secure timely supplies of vaccines.

Last week was the deadliest yet for Brazil's outbreak, averaging nearly 1,200 confirmed deaths per day according to Health Ministry data.

Intensive care units in the country's main cities have reached critical occupancy levels not seen since the first peak of the pandemic last July.

State governors have again adopted restrictions limiting all but essential services, including in Brazil's capital city, Brasilia, which decreed a 24-hour lockdown.

Colombia 1st in Americas to get vaccines from UN programme

Colombia became the first country in the Americas to receive a shipment of coronavirus vaccines from the United Nations-backed Covax initiative, a program meant to ensure that the world’s most vulnerable people are inoculated but that has so far struggled to assist nations around the globe.

The arrival of 117,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to the South American country’s capital, Bogota, came a few days after the anniversary of the first case found in the region.

The Pan American Health Organization said it expects to in crease vaccine access in the region through the Covax effort each month, with plans to bring about 280 million vaccines to the Americas and the Caribbean by the end of the year.

States in US ease restrictions despite warnings

With the US vaccination drive picking up speed and a third formula on the way, states eager to reopen for business are easing restrictions despite warnings from health experts that the outbreak is far from over and that moving too quickly could prolong the misery.

The push to reopen comes as vaccine shipments to the states are ramping up. Nearly 20% of the nation’s adults, or over 50 million people, have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 10% have been fully inoculated 2.5 months into the campaign to snuff out the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

France, Germany struggle to sell AstraZeneca vaccine safety

French and German authorities are fighting to convince more people that AstraZeneca's vaccine is just as effective as others.

Stocks of the vaccines from the British-Swedish firm are going unused in both countries despite the desire to end a pandemic that has sparked a social and economic calamity on a scale not seen since World War II.

Only 273,000 doses of the jab developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University have been administered in France out of 1.7 million received as of end-February, according to health ministry figures.

The poor take-up comes even as the target group for the jabs, health workers over 50 and people with other serious health risks, can get the vaccine directly from their doctor instead of waiting for appointments at vaccination centres.

Experts say it is also cheaper to produce than the two other vaccines approved for Europe, from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, and does not require ultracold storage, making it easier to deploy.

But both France and Germany had refused to authorise AstraZeneca's vaccine for people over 65, fanning fears over its effectiveness.

