Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 4.4 million people and infected over 215.4 million globally. Follow this thread for all the coronavirus-related developments for August 27:

Rohingya refugees sit on wooden benches of a navy vessel on their way to the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh on December 29, 2020. (Reuters)

Friday, August 27, 2021

Myanmar to extend vaccinations to persecuted Rohingya minority

Myanmar’s junta will vaccinate minority Muslim Rohingya people against the coronavirus, a spokesperson for its ruling military said.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled to Bangladesh during military operations in 2017 and those who remain complain of discrimination and mistreatment in a country that does not recognise them as citizens.

Junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun said authorities were making progress in reducing coronavirus infections and increasing vaccinations and aimed to inoculate half of the country’s population by the end of this year.

Myanmar reported 2,635 new infections and 113 additional deaths on Thursday, though the number of daily cases and reported fatalities have come down from a peak hit in July.

The vaccinations would include Rohingya people in Maungdaw and Buthidaung districts bordering Bangladesh, he said.

Denmark lowers Covid threat, citing vaccinations

The Danish government will no longer consider as “a socially critical disease in Denmark,” citing the large number of vaccinations in the Scandinavian country.

“The epidemic is under control. We have record high vaccination rates,” said Health Minister Magnus Heunicke in a statement Friday.

Starting September 10, “We can drop some of the special rules we had to introduce in the fight against COVID-19," he said.

In practice, that will mean partially phasing out vaccination card requirements for some major events, like concerts, and in night clubs.

On July 1, Denmark introduced a digital coronavirus passport that had to be shown when required.

“Although we stand in a good spot, we are not out of the epidemic. And the government will not hesitate to act quickly if the pandemic again threatens important functions in our society," he added.

On Thursday, Heunicke said that 80 percent of all people over the age of 12 in Denmark have been vaccinated. Getting the shot in Denmark is voluntary and is available to people aged 12 years and older.

British music festivals ready to rock despite high cases

Tens of thousands of revellers will descend on late summer music festivals across Britain this weekend, armed with a negative test or proof of vaccination in an effort to curb rising infections.

Reading and Leeds, twin events that are a rite of passage for post-exam teenagers, will be two of the biggest since the government removed restrictions in July following a rapid vaccine rollout. Reading had a capacity of 105,000 in 2019.

With Monday a public holiday in England, other large gatherings are being staged across the country, including the 70,000-strong Creamfields event in northwest England. The traditional Notting Hill Carnival in London has however been cancelled again.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said this month that a successful hosting of the British Grand Prix and Wimbledon tennis tournament last month showed mass events could be held safely, but that caution was needed in crowded settings.

Thailand eases curbs on retail and restaurants to spur economy

Thailand will lift most coronavirus restrictions on retail and dining from next month and permit gatherings of up to 25 people in Bangkok and other high risk areas, its Covid-19 task force said on Friday.

Easing restrictions and adjusting measures were necessary to revive the economy safely, the task force said, as the country battles its worst coronavirus outbreak and struggles to ramp up vaccinations, with only 1 in 10 people inoculated so far.

From September 1, shopping malls, salons, barber shops, foot massages and sports fields in 29 high-risk provinces including Bangkok, are allowed to resume operations, while restaurants can open to diners, the task force said.

Authorities asked business operators to ensure service staff are fully vaccinated and regularly tested with antigen kits, and to require customers to show proof of vaccination and negative tests.

Russia reports 798 deaths, 19,509 cases

Russia reported 798 deaths in the last 24 hours as well as 19,509 new cases, including 1,509 in Moscow.

Official case numbers have been gradually falling since a surge of infections that was blamed on the contagious Delta variant peaked in July.

India reports 44,658 new cases in the last 24 hours

India reported 44,658 new cases in the last 24 hours, a government statement said.

New Zealand to extend lockdown until Tuesday -media report

New Zealand is expected to stay in lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus until midnight on Tuesday with Auckland and the Northland to stay shut for longer, the New Zealand Herald reported without citing the source for the information.

New Zealand reported 70 new cases in the community on Friday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to announce shortly whether the nationwide lockdown, which ends at midnight on Friday, will be lifted or extended.

US Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic

The Supreme Court's conservative majority is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly 3.5 million people in the United States said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to Census Bureau data from early August.

The court said in an unsigned opinion on Thursday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reimposed the moratorium August 3, lacked the authority to do so under federal law without explicit congressional authorization. The justices rejected the administration's arguments in support of the CDC's authority. The three liberal justices dissented.

It was the second high court loss for the administration this week at the hands of the court's conservative majority.

On Tuesday, the court effectively allowed the reinstatement of a Trump-era policy forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their hearings. The new administration had tried to end the Remain in Mexico program, as it is informally known.

New Zealand reports 70 new cases ahead of lockdown decision

New Zealand reported 70 new cases of Covid-19 in the community on Friday, all in the epicentre Auckland, taking the total number of cases in the latest outbreak to 347.

The announcement comes ahead of a decision at 0300 GMT on whether the nationwide lockdown, which ends at midnight on Friday, will be lifted or extended.

Mexico grants emergency use approval to China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine

Mexico's health regulator Cofepris has said that it has granted emergency use authorisation to China's Sinopharm vaccine against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Mexico's Health Ministry reported 20,633 new cases of Covid-19 and 835 deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country since the pandemic began to 3,291,761 and the death toll to 256,287.

Brazil registers 31,024 new cases, 920 deaths

Brazil has registered 31,024 new coronavirus cases and 920 additional Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

South Africa registers 12,771 new cases, 357 deaths

South Africa has recorded 12,771 new Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour period, taking the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 2,734,973, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The NICD said a further 357 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 80,826.

“This increase represents a 19.3 percent positivity rate,’’ it said in its daily update.

The institute said the majority of new cases were from KwaZulu-Natal province, accounting for 28 percent, followed by the Western Cape Province at 24 percent and the Eastern Cape Province at 13 percent.

The country has the highest number of Covid-19 infections and deaths on the continent.

Rio starts vaccinating the youngest against Covid-19

Health authorities in Rio de Janeiro state have begun vaccinating young people between the ages of 12 and 18, in an ongoing campaign aimed at reaching 90 percent of the state's population by the end of the year.

High-school-age girls were the first group to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Museum of the Republic, in Rio's southern zone.

Dozens of students began receiving doses early Thursday and nurses and health officials say they expect to distribute thousands of doses over the coming days.

Public health officials are especially concerned with the spread of Covid-19 in schools, which have now opened, and say they will prioritize getting as many students vaccinated as possible by the end of August to prevent outbreaks in classrooms.

Infections and hospitalizations have dropped recently in the state.

Health officials are planning a n aggressive vaccination campaign in the coming months, hoping to inoculate most residents of the seaside city and surrounding communities.

UK govt adds Thailand to Covid travel 'red list'

The British government has added Thailand and Montenegro to its travel "red list,” with foreigners banned from travelling to England from those countries, and nationals required to quarantine.

"Thailand and Montenegro will be added to the red list from 4 am (0300GMT) on Monday 30 August 2021," reflecting the increased coronavirus case rates in those countries, said the government.

British and Irish nationals and those living in the UK are allowed to travel from red list countries, but must quarantine in a hotel for 10 days on arrival.

The government added Switzerland, Denmark and Canada to the green list, the Department for Transport added.

Travellers from those destinations will now not have to quarantine, regardless of vaccination status.

