The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 998,000 people and infected more than 33 million worldwide. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for September 27:

Staff member attends to passengers at a check-in counter at the Beijing Daxing International Airport, in Beijing. September 25, 2020. (Reuters)

Sunday, September 27, 2020

Mainland China reports 14 virus cases

Mainland China reported 14 new coronavirus cases, compared with 15 cases announced a day earlier, the national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from abroad. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed virus patients, fell to 26 from 30 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed infections in mainland China now stands at 85,351, while the number of total deaths remained unchanged at 4,634.

Virus could overwhelm France, top doctor warns

France will face a months-long virus epidemic that will overwhelm its health system if something does not change, one of the country's top medical figures warned.

"The second wave is arriving faster than we thought," Patrick Bouet, head of the National Council of the Order of Doctors, told the weekly Journal du Dimanche.

Fresh restrictions to slow the spread of the disease in the country's worst-hit areas, including the Mediterranean city of Marseille and the Paris region, have run into local resistance.

Cold comfort as Roland Garros starts amid pandemic

Roland Garros gets underway in chilly, damp Paris still in the grip of the pandemic which organisers had hoped they would escape by unilaterally pushing back the clay court Grand Slam event by four months.

Opening day will see 2018 champion Simona Halep start her bid for a third major while 40-year-old Venus Williams kicks off her 23rd French Open.

Andy Murray takes on fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the day's marquee tie in a rematch of their epic 2017 semi-final duel.

Mexico logs 5,573 cases

Mexico's confirmed virus cases rose to 726,431, according to updated data from the health ministry, along with a reported death toll of 76,243.

Authorities reported 5,573 new cases along with 399 deaths on Friday, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to little testing.

Argentina's infections cross 700,000

Argentina's infections topped 700,000 with new daily infections and deaths among the top five globally, despite seven months of quarantine that have ravaged the frail economy.

Argentina reported a rolling seven-day average of 11,082 new cases daily, behind only India, the United States, France and Brazil, all countries with far larger populations than the South American nation.



Argentina's average daily death toll this week hit 365.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies