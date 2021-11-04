Fast News

Covid-19 has infected nearly 249 million people and killed more than 5 million globally. Here are the virus-related updates for November 4.

People stand in a line to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus disease in a vaccination centre located at a shopping mall in Oryol, Russia October 25, 2021. Picture taken October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov (Reuters)

Russia's daily Covid-19 death toll hits record high

Russia's daily Covid-19 death toll has reached a record high of 1,195 amid a surge in cases that has forced officials to impose a nationwide workplace shutdown.

The government coronavirus task force also reported 40,217 new infections in the past 24 hours, including 6,305 in Moscow.

Russia’s weekslong surge in infections and deaths comes amid low vaccination rates, lax public attitudes toward taking precautions and the government’s reluctance to toughen restrictions.

Less than 35 percent of Russia’s nearly 146 million people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, even though Russia approved a domestically developed vaccine against the coronavirus months before most countries.

German cases hit daily record

Germany has reported 33,949 new Covid-19 infections, the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic last year.

Countries across Europe have been reporting rises in coronavirus infections, prompting debate over whether to reintroduce restrictions and how to persuade more people to get vaccinated.

The daily number of cases was likely inflated by a public holiday in parts of Germany on Monday that led to a delay in data-gathering. The previous record was on December 18, with 33,777 cases.

Hungary reports jump in daily infections

Hungary has reported a jump in daily infections to 6,268, with the daily tally more than doubling from the middle of last week, the government said.

Hungary, a country of 10 million, has reported 31,101 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Only 5.74 million of its people are fully vaccinated against the virus, below the European Union average.

Poland's daily cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland has reported 15,515 daily Covid-19 cases, health ministry data showed, the highest total since April.

There were 250 Covid-related deaths reported. Poland, a country of around 38 million people, has reported 3,060,613 cases of the coronavirus and 77,395 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

France reinstates mask requirement in 39 areas

Face masks will become obligatory again in schools in 39 regional departments of France where Covid-19 cases have crossed the alert threshold, a government spokesman said.

As schools in the country reopen on November 8 following brief holidays, the mask rule will be reimposed for primary schools amid concerns over daily new cases, Gabriel Attal said at the weekly press conference.

The 39 departments are in addition to the 22 departments where masks were declared compulsory last month, taking the total to 61, or nearly half of the French territory.

England sees record virus prevalence in October – Imperial study

Virus prevalence in England rose to its highest level on record in October, Imperial College London said, led by a high numbers of cases in children and a surge in the south-west of the country.

Nearly 6 percent of school-aged children had the virus, the researchers found, although there was a drop in prevalence towards the end of the study's period coinciding with the closure of schools for half-term holiday.

Turkey to start booster shots for BioNTech vaccine recipients – minister

Turkey will begin administering boosters to people who have received two shots of the BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Turkey has already administered a third dose to more than 11.2 million people who received two doses of the vaccine developed by China's Sinovac, whose efficacy rate officials believe falls faster.

In a statement after meeting with his science council, Koca said the booster shots for BioNTech recipients would begin on Thursday with the elderly, those with chronic illnesses, health workers and those in other high-risk jobs.

Brazil registers 164 deaths

Brazil registered 164 deaths and 14,661 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 608,235 deaths and 21,835,785 total confirmed cases.

Puerto Rico to make vaccine mandatory for school

Puerto Rico’s governor said that officials will start vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 this week against the virus, and that getting the vaccine will be required to attend school in person with few exceptions.

Health Secretary Carlos Mellado said he anticipates that some 227,000 children will be vaccinated, with a goal to inoculate 95 percent of that population.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies