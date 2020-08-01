Fast News

The coronavirus, which caused a global pandemic, has now infected over 17.7 million people and has killed more than 682,000. Here are the latest updates for August 1:

A man wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, sits in a subway car in Moscow, Russia, July 30, 2020. (AP)

Saturday, August 1, 2020

India records highest daily jump of 57,000 cases

India recorded the steepest spike of 57,118 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking its coronavirus caseload close to 1.7 million, with July alone accounting for nearly 1.1 million infections.

The Health Ministry also reported 764 additional deaths for a total of 36,511.

India’s Civil Aviation Ministry delayed resumption of international flights by another month until August 31. But it will continue to allow several international carriers from the United States, Europe and the Middle East to operate special flights to evacuate stranded nationals.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that India achieved more than 1 million recoveries with active cases only one-third of the total.

Turkey-Russia flights resume

Commercial flights from Russia to Turkey have resumed after being halted in March due to the pandemic.

Passengers arriving in Turkey were advised to wear masks and their body temperature was checked by thermal cameras.

Egypt reports lowest daily figure since May 3

Egypt reported 321 new Covid-19 infections, the Health Ministry said, the lowest figure since May 3.

In total, 94,078 cases have been reported in Egypt, of which 39,638 have recovered and 4,188 have died, including 31 on Friday, the ministry said in a statement late.

Egypt reopened resorts to foreign tourists on July 1 after tourism came to a halt in March under measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

But Egypt has not yet made it to a "safe list" of countries for the resumption of non-essential travel to the European Union.

Russia plans mass vaccination from October

Russia is preparing to start a mass vaccination campaign against the virus in October, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said, RIA news agency reported.

The minister, who did not give details about the vaccine to be used, said doctors and teachers would be the first to be vaccinated.

Russia reported 95 new deaths, pushing its national tally to 14,058.

Officials also reported 5,462 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, pushing the country's tally to 845,443.

Tokyo reports record 472 new cases

The number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in Tokyo was around 472, a new record, NHK public television quoted Tokyo officials as saying.

It was the second day in a row that the number of cases in the capital rose by more than 400.

Though Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has said the city could declare its own state of emergency, the central government says there is still no need to do so nationally despite a record spike in several cities around the nation.

Indonesia reports 1,560 new cases, 62 deaths

Indonesia reported 1,560 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total in the Southeast Asian country to 109,936, data from the country's Covid-19 task force showed.

It also reported 62 Covid-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 5,193.

Philippines confirms largest increase

The Philippines reported 4,963 additional coronavirus infections, the largest single-day jump on record.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total infections have reached 98,232, while deaths increased by 17 to 2,039. In the region, the Philippines is second only to Indonesia in coronavirus deaths and cases.

Poland reports record rise for third day

Poland reported its highest number of new daily coronavirus cases since the global pandemic started for the third day in a row, with 658 new infections, the Health Ministry said.

More than 200 cases were reported in the Silesia mining region in southern Poland, which has been grappling with an outbreak amongst miners.

The ministry also reported five new deaths.

Poland has now reported a total of 46,346 coronavirus cases and 1,721 deaths.

Hong Kong opens makeshift hospital

Hong Kong opened a temporary field hospital with 500 beds to house stable Covid-19 patients as the city battles a new wave of virus infections.

The financial hub had been a poster child for tackling the coronavirus, with local transmissions all but ended by early summer.

But since July the pathogen has returned, with some cases brought in by the tens of thousands of people who were exempted from a mandatory quarantine imposed on most arrivals.

The city recorded 125 new cases, the 11th day in a row above 100, with total infection numbers rising to 3,396. The death toll has risen from seven to 31 since July.

Australia's Victoria logs 397 cases, 3 deaths

Australia's second most populous state, Victoria, reported 397 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and three deaths, compared with 627 cases and eight deaths a day earlier.

The deaths take the state's fatalities to 116 and Australia's tally to 201.

Vietnam reports 12 new cases

Vietnam reported 12 cases linked to the recent outbreak in the central city of Danang, taking total infections to 116 since the virus resurfaced last week.

The new patients, with ages ranging from two to 78, are linked to Danang hospital, the ministry said in a statement.

Vietnam has registered a total of 558 cases and recorded its first two deaths on Friday after months of successful curbs.

US records over 25,000 deaths in July

US deaths rose by over 25,000 in July and virus cases doubled in 19 states during the month, according to a Reuters tally, dealing a crushing blow to hopes of quickly reopening the economy.

The United States recorded 1.87 million new cases in July, bringing total infections to 4.5 million, for an increase of 69 percent. Deaths in July rose 20 percent to nearly 154,000 total.

The biggest increases in July were in Florida, with over 310,000 new cases, followed by California and Texas with about 260,000 each.

Mexico's death toll becomes third highest worldwide

Mexico's virus deaths rose to 46,688, health ministry data showed, placing the country's death toll from the pandemic at third highest in the world, overtaking Britain, according to a Reuters tally.

The health ministry registered 8,458 new cases, a record for a single day, as well as 688 additional deaths, bringing the total to 424,637 cases and 46,688 fatalities.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

China reports 45 new cases

China reported 45 virus cases in the mainland for July 31, down sharply from 127 cases a day earlier, the health commission said.

Of the new infections, 31 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. Eight were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, and the remaining six were imported cases.

China reported 23 new asymptomatic cases, up from 11 a day earlier.

As of the end of Friday, mainland China had 84,337 cases, the health authority said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies