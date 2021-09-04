Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 4.5 million people and infected over 220 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for September 4:

Russian authorities blame the spread of the more contagious Delta variant for the third wave of coronavirus infections. (Reuters)

Saturday, September 4, 2021

Russia reports 18,780 new cases

Russia has reported 18,780 new Covid-19 cases and 796 deaths in past 24 hours.

Russian authorities blame the spread of the more contagious Delta variant and a low vaccination rate for the third wave of coronavirus infections, which peaked in July.

Moscow's city hall also reported the worst death toll in July, when the mortality rate in the city was 70 percent higher than before the pandemic in 2019.

Philippines to lift travel ban on 10 countries

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is lifting a ban on travellers from 10 countries including India, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

The ban, introduced in April then expanded to more countries in July to prevent the spread of the more contagious Delta variant, will be lifted on Monday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Travelers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia will have to spend 14 days in quarantine upon arrival, Roque said.

China administered total of 2.092B doses of vaccines

China has administered a total of around 7.5 million vaccines, bringing the accumulated total to 2.092 billion doses, data from the National Health Commission showed.

Alfa Romeo driver Raikkonen tests positive

Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive and will miss the Dutch Grand Prix, with Reserve driver Robert Kubica taking his place this weekend, the team announced.

"Kimi is displaying no symptoms and is in good spirits. He has immediately entered isolation in his hotel. The team wishes Kimi a speedy recovery," Alfa Romeo said in a statement.

New Zealand reports first death in current outbreak

New Zealand has reported the first death in the current Covid-19 outbreak and 20 new local cases of the highly infectious Delta variant, health authorities said.

The woman who died was in her 90s and had a number of underlying health conditions, health officials said in a statement. All of the new cases were in Auckland, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 cases

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales has reported a record 1,533 locally acquired infections, topping the previous high of 1,431 cases from a day earlier.

Four more people have died in the current outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant, which began in NSW in mid-June.

There are currently 1,041 people admitted in hospital, with 173 of them in intensive care, NSW health ministry said on Twitter.

Cuba starts vaccinating children to reopen schools

Cuban authorities have launched a national campaign to vaccinate children aged two to 18, a condition set by the Communist government in order to reopen schools for in-person instruction amid a spike in infections.

Children aged 12 and older will be the first to receive one of the two domestically produced vaccines, Abdala and Soberana, followed by younger kids.

Schools have mostly been closed in Cuba since March 2020 and students have been following lessons on television. With the school year starting on Monday, they will continue learning remotely until all eligible children are vaccinated.

Australia's Victoria reports 190 local cases

Australia's Victoria, the country's second most populous state, has reported 190 new locally acquired cases in the 24-hour period, health officials said.

Of the infections, 103 were linked to existing outbreaks, the health department said on its Twitter account.

Mexico adds more than 17,000 new cases

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 17,409 new cases and 725 more deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country since the pandemic began to 3,405,294 and the death toll to 262,221.

Brazil reports over 25,500 new cases

Brazil has recorded 25,565 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, along with 756 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 582,670, according to ministry data.

