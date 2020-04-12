Fast News

The US death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed Italy's for the highest in the world surpassing 20,000. Here are the latest updates for April 12:

A protective face mask hangs from a microphone at One1Seven evangelical Anglican church in Sydney, where pastor Matt Johnson leads an Easter service that is live-streamed via the internet for parishioners due to social gathering restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Australia, April 12, 2020. (Reuters)

Sunday, April 12, 2020

Spain sees 619 more deaths

With 619 new deaths reported, Spain’s official coronavirus death toll reached 16,972, the Health Ministry announced.

The latest death toll is higher than the 510 deaths reported a day earlier, but down from a peak of 950 more than a week ago.

Around 5,000 more people were also diagnosed with Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the total to 166,019. Of those confirmed cases, 62,391 people have recovered.

While the rate of contagion has dropped significantly, Spain’s health professionals are still at a high risk of contracting the virus. As of Saturday, nearly 25,000 tested positive for Covid-19.

Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises to 4,474

]Iran's death toll from Covid-19 has risen by 117 in the past day to 4,474, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said.

The Islamic Republic has recorded 71,686 cases of the new coronavirus which causes the disease, Jahanpur said.

Iran has been the country hardest hit by the pandemic in the Middle East and more than half of its diagnosed patients have recovered after treatment.

Russia reports 2,186 new cases in one day

Russian authorities confirmed 2,186 new coronavirus cases, the new daily record, bringing the total infections to 15,770.

The death toll rose to 130 as 24 more people died from the Covid-19, disease caused by the coronavirus, over the last 24 hours, the emergency team said in a statement.

A total of 246 patients have been discharged from hospitals since Saturday, increasing the total numb er of recoveries to 1,291.

New Zealand reports 18 new cases and no deaths

New Zealand has reported only 18 new cases of Covid-19 and no more deaths as strict rules on social isolation showed further signs of slowing the spread of the disease.

At a daily briefing, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says New Zealand now had 1,330 confirmed cases. Five people are in ICUs, one in critical condition.

New Zealand’s death toll stands at four.

Malaysia reports 184 new cases, death toll rises by three

Malaysian health authorities reported 184 additional confirmed cases of the new coronavirus on Saturday, raising the cumulative tally to 4,530, the highest number for any country in Southeast Asia.

The latest data includes three new deaths, raising total fatalities from the outbreak to 73.

The ministry said 44 percent of all confirmed cases have recovered.

Indonesia reports biggest daily jump in cases

Indonesia reported 399 new cases of the coronavirus, its biggest daily jump so far, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 4,241, according to data provided by a health ministry official, Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto said there were also 46 new coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total to 373.

China's Harbin orders 28-day quarantine

China's northeastern city of Harbin will implement a 28-day quarantine measure for all arrivals from abroad, its government said in a statement posted online.

People entering the capital of Heilongjiang province bordering Russia will be held at a quarantine center for 14 days at first, followed by another 14 days at home, it added.

They will also be subjected to two nucleic acid tests and an antibody test.

Germany's death toll at 2,673 with 120,479 confirmed cases

Germany's number of confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 2,821 to 120,479, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

That was lower than a 4,133 increase reported on Saturday, and marked the second decline after four days of increases. The reported death toll rose by 129 to 2,673.

Thailand reports 33 new cases and three deaths

Thailand reported 33 new coronavirus infections, for a total of 2,551 cases, as well as three more deaths, taking the southeast Asian nation's toll to 38.

Two Thai men aged 74 and 44, and a woman aged 65 died, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Philippines confirms record 50 deaths, with 4,648 cases

The Philippines recorded 50 coronavirus deaths, its highest in a single day, taking the toll to 297.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said 220 new infections took the tally of virus cases to 4,648.

But 40 more patients recovered, for a total of 197 recoveries.

Guatemala's cases rise by 16 to 153 with three deaths

Guatemala reported 16 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the Central American nation's total to 153 cases, President Alejandro Giammattei said.

Three people have died from coronavirus infections in Guatemala so far, officials say.

Mexico registers 4,219 cases of coronavirus

Mexico reported 375 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the country's total to 4,219 cases and 273 deaths, the health ministry said.

Mainland China reports 99 new coronavirus cases

Mainland China reported 99 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 11, including 97 involving travellers from overseas, up from a total of 46 new cases a day earlier, China's National Health Commission said on Sunday.

The commission said in a statement that 63 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases were reported on April 11, up from 34 the previous day.

Mainland China's tally of infections now stands at 82,052, while the death toll stands at 3,339.

US records 1,920 virus deaths in past 24 hours

The United States recorded 1,920 deaths related to the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 pm Saturday (0030 GMT Sunday).

The number of fatalities was lower than the previous day's record toll of 2,108.

The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 20,506 people in the US, the most of any country.

Panama registers 3,234 coronavirus cases and 79 deaths

Panama registered 260 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, taking the country's total to 3,234 cases and 79 deaths, the healthy ministry said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies