Coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 4.5 million people and infected over 220 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for September 4:

People in protective face masks walk past the Sydney Harbour Bridge during a lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Sydney, Australia, September 3, 2021. (Reuters)

Saturday, September 4, 2021

New Zealand reports first death in current outbreak

New Zealand has reported the first death in the current Covid-19 outbreak and 20 new local cases of the highly infectious Delta variant, health authorities said.

The woman who died was in her 90s and had a number of underlying health conditions, health officials said in a statement. All of the new cases were in Auckland, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 cases

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales has reported a record 1,533 locally acquired infections, topping the previous high of 1,431 cases from a day earlier.

Four more people have died in the current outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant, which began in NSW in mid-June.

There are currently 1,041 people admitted in hospital, with 173 of them in intensive care, NSW health ministry said on Twitter.

Cuba starts vaccinating children to reopen schools

Cuban authorities have launched a national campaign to vaccinate children aged two to 18, a condition set by the Communist government in order to reopen schools for in-person instruction amid a spike in infections.

Children aged 12 and older will be the first to receive one of the two domestically produced vaccines, Abdala and Soberana, followed by younger kids.

Schools have mostly been closed in Cuba since March 2020 and students have been following lessons on television. With the school year starting on Monday, they will continue learning remotely until all eligible children are vaccinated.

Australia's Victoria reports 190 local cases

Australia's Victoria, the country's second most populous state, has reported 190 new locally acquired cases in the 24-hour period, health officials said.

Of the infections, 103 were linked to existing outbreaks, the health department said on its Twitter account.

Mexico adds more than 17,000 new cases

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 17,409 new cases and 725 more deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country since the pandemic began to 3,405,294 and the death toll to 262,221.

Brazil reports over 25,500 new cases

Brazil has recorded 25,565 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, along with 756 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 582,670, according to ministry data.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies