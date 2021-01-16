Fast News

The novel coronavirus has infected over 94 million people globally and claimed more than 2 million lives. Here are the updates for January 16:

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, exit a subway car in Moscow, Russia, on January 12, 2021. (AP)

Saturday, January 16, 2021:

Russia reports 24,092 new Covid-19 cases, 590 deaths

Russia has reported 24,092 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 4,674 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,544,623, the world's fourth-largest.

Authorities also confirmed 590 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 65,085.

China says latest Covid-19 outbreak caused by imported cases

China's recent Covid-19 outbreaks in the northeast have come from travellers entering the country or contaminated frozen food imports, the National Health Commission, NHC, has said.

NHC Minister Ma Xiaowei made the comments at a government meeting, where he also said the virus was spreading to rural areas and that the handling of the recent situation had exposed how prevention and control measures had been relaxed.

"Since December 2020, epidemic clusters have occurred in Beijing, Sichuan, Liaoning, Hebei, and Heilongjiang," a statement posted on the NHC's website said citing the briefing by Ma.

"They mainly have the following characteristics. Firstly, they are all imported from abroad, caused by travelers from overseas, or contaminated cold-chain imported items."

Total case numbers remain well below what China saw at the height of the outbreak in early 2020, but concerns about a new wave are growing with the Lunar New Year a month away.

Azerbaijan to open restaurants but other restrictions extended

Azerbaijan will allow cafes and restaurants to open their doors to customers from February 1 but other coronavirus lockdown restrictions will be extended until April, the government has said.

Measures to stem the spread of the virus were introduced in late March and have been extended several times, with borders closed as the number of new cases keeps rising.

Shopping malls will stay closed and the metro service in the capital Baku will remain suspended.

As of Saturday, the country of about 10 million people in the South Caucasus had registered 226,549 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 2,983 deaths.

Two Covid-19 cases on Australian Open flight, 24 players quarantined

The build-up for next month's Australian Open suffered a jolt after two coronavirus infections were reported on a flight to the year's first grand slam, forcing two weeks of hotel quarantine for 24 players and their entourage on board.

Health officials in Victoria state, where Melbourne is the capital, said an aircrew member and Australian Open participant who is not a player had been transferred to a health hotel following positive test results for the new coronavirus.

"The 24 players will not be able to leave their hotel rooms for 14 days and until they are medically cleared," the tournament organisers said in a statement.

"They will not be eligible to practice."

Australia has agreed to accept about 1,200 players, officials, and staff on 15 flights for the major sporting event that is due to begin next month.

India's huge vaccine drive starts



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched one of the world's largest vaccination campaigns, as part of efforts by the populous nation to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control starting with two locally-manufactured shots.

Modi, who addressed healthcare workers through videoconferencing, will not immediately take the vaccine himself as India is initially prioritising nurses, doctors, and others on the front line.

The world's second-most populous nation hopes to inoculate around 300 million of its 1.3 billion people by July, a number equal to almost the entire US population.

Brazil requests emergency use approval for Sputnik V

Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica said that, together with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), it has requested regulatory approval for the emergency use of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The request, filed with Brazilian health regulator Anvisa, seeks approval for the use of 10 million doses of Sputnik V in Brazil in the first quarter of 2021, the company said in a statement issued in Moscow.

Anvisa officials said the vaccine would have to be submitted to Phase III clinical trials in Brazil before its use can be authorised.

Brazil reports more than 1,000 virus deaths for fourth consecutive day

Brazil had 66,047 new confirmed virus cases reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,038 deaths, the fourth consecutive day with more than 1,000 fatalities, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 8,390,341 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 208,133, according to ministry data.

It is the world's third-worst outbreak outside the United States and India.

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 139,022



Mexico reported 21,366 new confirmed virus cases and 1,106 more fatalities, according to the Health Ministry, bringing its total to 1,609,735 infections and 139,022 deaths.

The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said, because of a lack of widespread testing.

China mainland reports 130 new cases



China reported 130 new virus cases in the mainland, compared to 135 cases a day earlier, the health commission said.

Of the new infections, 115 were local infections, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 79 new asymptomatic patients, which it does not classify as confirmed cases, compared to 66 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 88,118, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,635.

Tunisia reports daily virus record of 4,170 cases

Tunisia recorded 4,170 new confirmed virus cases, a record since the start of the pandemic.

Tunisia on Thursday imposed a four-day national lockdown and closed schools until January 24 to combat a sharp rise in cases.

Other measures included rotating staffing in-state jobs to reduce people in offices and transport, longer curfew hours, and the removal of all chairs from cafes.

Coronavirus cases have been rising fast in Tunisia, which had managed to contain the virus last year. They have now reached 175,065 cases and 5,528 deaths.

WHO committee rules against vaccine passports



The key emergency committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) said that a lack of data on vaccine safety is a barrier to ensuring a quick and equitable global supply of vaccines and recommended against countries issuing vaccine passports.

"If you look at the recommendation made by the committee around vaccination for travellers, it says at the present time that the committee does not recommend including a requirement of proof of vaccination for international travel," said Dr. Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergencies program.

It recommended countries not require vaccination proof from incoming travellers but advised nations to implement “coordinated, evidence-based measures for safe travel and to share with WHO experiences and best practices learned.”

During the group’s bi-weekly news webinar, the confirmed global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 2 million, according to Johns Hopkins University in the US.

South Africa reports 14,880 new cases

South Africa registered 14,880 additional virus cases in a 24-hour period bringing the number of infections to 1,311,686, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

Mkhize said the nation lost 615 people to Covid-19 in the same period that pushed the overall number of fatalities to 36,467.

South Africa is battling a second wave of the pandemic. It has the highest number of infections and deaths on the continent and is the sixteenth most affected country globally.

Africa’s most developed economy has conducted 7.4 million tests for the virus with 65,209 new ones performed since Wednesday.

At least 1, 062,690 patients have recovered, representing a recovery rate of 80.9 percent.

Pfizer says has second doses of virus shot on hand, expects no US supply problems

Pfizer Inc has been holding on to second doses for each of its Covid-19 vaccinations at the request of the federal government and anticipates no problems supplying them to Americans, a spokeswoman said in a statement.

Pfizer's comments run counter to a report in the Washington Post that the federal government ran down its vaccine reserve in late December and has no remaining reserves of doses on hand.

"Operation Warp Speed has asked us to start shipping second doses only recently," the spokeswoman said. "As a result, we have on hand all the second doses of the previous shipments to the US."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies