Covid-19 has now killed over 463,000 people worldwide since the outbreak emerged in China last year, according to tracking websites. Here are the developments for June 20:

Paramedics and members of the Emergencies Ministry wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) use a stretcher while transporting a patient amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the city of Tver, Russia May 28, 2020. (Reuters Archive)

Indonesia virus numbers rise

Indonesia reported 1,226 new infections taking its total number of cases to 45,029.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said there were 56 more deaths reported, with total fatalities now at 2,429, the highest virus death toll in East Asia outside of China.

Australian state reinstates restrictions after virus spike

Australia's second most populous state announced it will reinstate tighter restrictions on home and public gatherings after logging a double digit rise in virus cases for a fourth straight day.

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews chastised people for ignoring guidelines on social contact by engaging in behaviour such as kissing and hugging as he reimposed a limit of five people visiting households and 10 people at public gatherings.

The restrictions, which come into force on Monday and will last until July 12, reverse a relaxation of the rules at the start of this month that had allowed for home and outdoor gatherings of up to 20 people.

Russia reports nearly 8,000 virus cases

Russia reported 7,889 new cases of the virus, pushing its nationwide case tally to 576,952 since the crisis began.

The national virus response centre said 161 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 8,002.

UK to conclude England's two-metre rule

Britain's government will announce in the coming days whether it will reduce its two-metre social distancing rule for England, a minister said.

Many employers, especially in the hospitality and leisure sectors, have said the rule that people must remain two metres apart will stop them from getting back to speed as the virus lockdown is lifted.

"We have committed to reviewing the two-metre to one-metre rule and we will be concluding on that shortly," culture minister Oliver Dowden told BBC radio.

Pakistan

Pakistan has reported 153 virus fatalities, a new daily record, as infections continue to spiral, pushing the overall number of confirmed cases to 171,665.Indonesia reports 1,226 new coronavirus infections

Pakistan recorded 6,604 new infections in the last 24 hours. The total death toll stands at 3,382.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 601

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 601 to 189,135, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 11 to 8,883, the tally showed.

South Korea reports 67 new cases

South Korea has reported 67 additional cases of the coronavirus, the largest daily jump in about three weeks amid an upward trend in new infections.

Figures took the country’s total to 12,373 with 280 deaths. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 10,856 of them have recovered while 1,273 remain in treatment.

The agency says 31 of the new cases came from overseas while the rest were locally infected. They are the largest daily increase since 79 cases on May 28.

Beijing reports drop in cases

China’s capital has recorded a further drop in virus cases as tightened measures to contain the spread remain in place.

Officials reported 22 new cases in Beijing, along with five others elsewhere in the country. No new deaths were reported and 308 people remain hospitalised for treatment for Covid-19.

Mexico blows past 20,000 deaths

Coronavirus deaths in Mexico surpassed 20,000 after the health ministry reported 647 new fatalities and 5,030 new confirmed cases.

Total cases now stand at 170,485, with 20,394 fatalities, though the government has said the real number of infections is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Brazil tops 1 million cases

Brazil passed the bleak milestone of one million cases as the number of infections and deaths continues to surge in Latin America's largest country.

The health ministry said it had recorded a one-day record of 54,771 new infections – largely due to "instability" in its reporting system during the week, which meant some states were reporting figures from multiple days at once.

That brought the total number of infections in Brazil to 1,032,913, with 48,954 deaths – second only to the United States worldwide.

Saudi Arabia to reopen Mecca mosques on Sunday

Saudi Arabia plans to reopen from Sunday mosques in Mecca, the holiest city in Islam, after they were closed for three months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, state television reported.

The kingdom has taken restrictive measures against the virus, particularly in Mecca, but the number of new coronavirus cases has notably increased in recent days.

Morocco reports record spike in infections

Morocco reported its highest number of virus infections in a single day since recording its first case in March, according to the health ministry.

Over 450 of the infections were recorded in the western Rabat-Kenitra region, the health ministry said, noting the cases were "asymptomatic".

Local media reported the source of the outbreak was a strawberry packing plant in the town of Kenitra.

Morocco, with a population of 34 million, has until now recorded on average fewer than 100 new Covid-19 cases daily.

In total, it has reported fewer than 10,000 cases and 213 deaths from the respiratory illness.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies