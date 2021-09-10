Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 4.6M people and infected almost 224M globally. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for September 10:

Russian authorities blame spread of more contagious Delta variant for third wave of coronavirus infections. (AFP)

Friday, September 10, 2021

Russia reports 789 deaths

Russia has reports 18,341 new coronavirus cases and 789 deaths in past 24 hours, bringing the total cases to 7,084,284 and fatalities to 190,376.

Russian authorities blame the spread of the more contagious Delta variant and a low vaccination rate for the third wave of coronavirus infections, which peaked in July.

Final England-India test off after outbreak in Indian camp

The fifth and final test of the cricket series between England and India has been cancelled barely two hours before play was due to start in Manchester, following a coronavirus outbreak in the India camp.

India was "regrettably unable to field a team," the England and Wales Cricket Board said, due to fears of more cases inside the group.

India's entire touring party was forced to isolate in its Manchester hotel on Thursday after assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar was the latest person to test positive for the virus.

India coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharath Arun, fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar and main physio Nitin Patel had already tested positive.

India was leading the series 2-1.

Vietnam approves Hayat-Vax vaccine for emergency use

Vietnam has approved the Hayat-Vax vaccine for emergency use, the seventh to be endorsed in the country.

The vaccine is manufactured in China and packaged in the United Arab Emirates, the government said in a statement.

Egypt sees spike before schools open next week

Egypt's daily reported cases have surpassed 400 for the first time in months.

The Health Ministry on Friday reported 413 cases and 12 fatalities for the past 24 hours. Daily cases have been spiking in recent weeks since the more contagious delta variant was detected in the country in July.

The latest increase is alarming for Egyptian authorities as schools are scheduled to open their doors for face-to-face classes next week.

Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country with 100 million people, has reported 291,585 cases including 16,836 fatalities from the pandemic.

Singapore pauses Covid rules

Singapore sees no need to tighten curbs for now despite a spike in infections over recent weeks, a top official said on Friday, but will not press ahead with more reopening moves as it monitors for severe cases.

The country will take a pause and monitor the situation in hospitals and intensive care units over the next 2-4 weeks, said Lawrence Wong, finance minister and co-head of the coronavirus task force.

If manageable, the country will return to its reopening plans, he added.

Denmark ends restrictions

After 548 days with restrictions to limit the spread of Denmark's high vaccination rate has enabled the Scandinavian country to become one of the first European Union nations to lift all domestic restrictions.

The return to normality has been gradual, but, the digital pass — a proof of having been vaccinated — is no longer required when entering night clubs, making it the last virus safeguard to fall.

More than 80 percent of people above the age of 12 have had the two shots.

Cases rise in Australia's Victoria as regions exit lockdown

Australia's Victoria state has reported its biggest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases this year, the majority in Melbourne, as most other regions in the state exited lockdown.

Australia's New South Wales state, the epicentre of the country's worst outbreak, has reported 1,542 new locally acquired cases, its biggest one-day rise in the pandemic, topping the previous high of 1,533 hit last week.

Officials have announced plans to bring Melbourne and Sydney out of extended lockdowns in coming weeks, despite infections continuing to rise in both of the country's two biggest cities.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews, whose state reported 334 new locally acquired cases and one death, has said lockdown restrictions in Melbourne will not be eased until 70 percent of the adult population has received at least one vaccine dose, which is expected around September 23.

The shift to a strategy of living with, rather than suppressing, the virus after hitting national vaccine coverage of 70-80 percent is part of a four-stage national reopening plan unveiled by the federal government in July.

Los Angeles makes vaccines compulsory for school kids

Children aged 12 or over who attend public schools in Los Angeles will have to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by the start of next year, city education chiefs said, the first such requirement by a major education board in the United States.

The vote by the Los Angeles Unified School District – the second biggest in the country – comes as the United States grapples with surging coronavirus numbers, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

It also came as US President Joe Biden set out tough new nationwide rules designed to stanch the flood of new infections, ordering companies with 100 or more personnel to ensure all of them are vaccinated, and requiring that all federal employees and contractors also get the shots.

Brazil registers 753 deaths

Brazil has registered 753 Covid-19 deaths and 30,891 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 585,174 coronavirus deaths and 20,958,899 confirmed cases.

Mexico reports 730 deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 14,828 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 730 more deaths, bringing the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 3,479,999 and the death toll to 266,150.

US doubles fines for travellers not wearing masks

The Transportation Security Administration is doubling fines for first-time offenders who fail to wear masks, effective on Friday, and said repeat offenders could face fines as high as $3,000.

The White House said President Biden was directing the higher fines to "ensure that masking requirements remain in place on the other modes of transportation as we continue to battle Covid-19."

TSA said the new fines will "be $500-$1,000 for first offenders and $1,000-$3,000 for second offenders."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies