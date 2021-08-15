Fast News

​​Covid-19 has killed more than 4.3M people and infected over 207M globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for August 15:

A woman stands inside a subway in Moscow on August 11, 2021. (AFP)

Sunday, August 15:

Russia reports 21,624 cases

Russia has reported 21,624 new cases, including 1,954 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,600,836.

The government coronavirus task force said 816 people had died of virus-related causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 170,499.

On Saturday, Russia's daily deaths hit a new record of 819, a day after Moscow's health department reported the highest number of monthly deaths in the city since the start of the pandemic.

Russia's daily virus deaths were on the rise after infections peaked in July.

Poland sells 1M vaccines to Australia

Poland has sold one million Pfizer vaccine doses to Australia as part of a "responsible policy of solidarity", the Polish health minister said.

Health Minister Adam Niedzieslki said that Poland's vaccine purchases "allow us to meet the needs of our citizens and support others in need".

Polish ambassador to Australia Michal Kolodziejski said: "In these tough times for our Australian friends, Poland has decided to share with Australia one million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with immediate delivery".

S.Korea sets up 'bus walls' as protesters defy warnings

South Korean police have mobilised hundreds of buses and set up dozens of checkpoints to head off political rallies in Seoul, as some groups pushed ahead with annual protests in defiance of warnings over the spread of the novel virus.

South Korea has largely been held up as a virus success story, but is grappling with a fourth wave of infection that took new daily cases above 2,200 last week for the first time, partly fuelled by the more transmissible Delta variant.

Germany's cases rise by 4,728 – RKI

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany has increased by 4,728 to 3,821,013, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 3 to 91,867.

India reports 36,083 cases

India reported 36,083 new infections in the last 24 hours, a government statement said.

Daily deaths in the country rose by 493, health ministry data showed.

Tokyo daily cases total 4,295

Tokyo has reported 4,295 new cases, the metropolitan government said.

Philippines reports second-biggest daily jump in cases

The Philippines has recorded 14,749 new virus cases, its second-largest daily increase, bringing the Southeast Asian country's total confirmed infections to 1.74 million.

The Department of Health also reported an additional 270 deaths, the third highest one-day spike in fatalities, increasing the death toll to 30,340.

Brazil registers 926 deaths

Brazil has registered 926 deaths and 31,142 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 568,788 deaths and 20,350,142 total confirmed cases.

Australia's Victoria state reports 25 new local cases

Australia's Victoria state has reported 25 new locally acquired cases, up from 21 a day earlier, while Melbourne, the state capital, has remained in the second week of an extended lockdown.

Of the new cases, 13 have spent time outside while infectious, up from 10 a day earlier, the state's health department said. All but four cases were linked to a current outbreak.

Victoria, Australia's second most populous state and home to nearly 7 million people, entered its sixth lockdown since the pandemic began on August 5, weeks after a brief exit from the last one.

Mexico records 23,642 new cases, 753 more deaths

Mexico has recorded 23,642 more confirmed cases and an additional 753 deaths, according to health ministry data, bringing the total confirmed number of cases to 3,091,971 and the overall death toll to 248,167.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published earlier this year suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Demo in Tel Aviv against vaccinations

Several hundred Israelis have gathered in Tel Aviv's Habima Square to protest against calls by the authorities for all citizens to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The protests have been growing in number in recent weeks as the country's top official have increased calls for citizens to get vaccinated amid a rising number of infections.

Israel was one of the world's leaders in vaccinating its population early this year.

But in recent weeks, it has seen a surge in cases of the delta variant, even among those who are already vaccinated.

Last month Israel began offering a booster shot to people over the age of 60, becoming the first country in the world that uses a Western vaccine to do so.

Health officials in the US and Europe have not yet recommended booster shots, while UN health officials have recommended against it, saying it is more important to inoculate the unvaccinated in poorer countries.

Israel's campaign was expanded on Friday to people over 50 and frontline health care workers.

All 16-, 17-year-olds in England to be offered first vaccine dose by August 23

All 16- and 17-year-olds in England will be offered their first vaccine dose by August 23, according to a target set by British Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Javid said on Sunday that offering young people the vaccine by that date will allow the teenagers in that age bracket the two weeks necessary to build maximum immunity before returning to school in September.

"I have asked the NHS in England to ensure they offer a first dose of the vaccine to everyone aged 16 and 17 by next Monday, Aug. 23, this will make sure everybody has the opportunity to get vital protection before returning to college or sixth form", Javid said in a statement on Sunday.

Britain has suffered more than 130,000 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, the second-highest total in Europe after Russia and one of the highest in the world.

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government recently went ahead with easing restrictions in England due to the broad roll-out of vaccinations which Johnson said had largely broken the link between infections and subsequent hospitalisation and death.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies