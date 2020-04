Fast News

Global novel coronavirus cases have crossed the three million mark claiming more than 211,000 lives. Here are the latest developments for April 28:

Police officers patrol deserted Red Square in Moscow amid the spread of coronavirus. File photo taken on April 6, 2020. (AFP)

Tuesday, April 28

Coronavirus reproduction rate in Germany is at 1.0 - RKI

The reproduction rate of the coronavirus is currently at 1.0 in Germany, the head of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said. That means one person with the virus infects one other on average.

Academics suggested public life may gradually return to normal if certain conditions are met, including an infection rate stabilising at a low level.

Philippines nears 8,000 infections

The Philippines' health ministry reported 19 more deaths and 181 infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have increased to 530 while confirmed cases have risen to 7,958. But 43 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 975.

Russia reports record daily rise in cases and deaths

The number of new corona virus cases in Russia climbed on Tuesday to 6,411, a record daily rise, bringing its nationwide tally to 93,558, the country's coronavirus crisis response centre said.

The number of deaths rose by 72, also a daily record, taking the total number of fatalities to 867.

Surf's up on Bondi Beach

Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach reopened to swimmers and surfers despite the local area having Australia’s highest concentration of cases.

People can only enter during daylight hours, cannot linger on the sand and are counted to ensure social distancing.

Hundreds braved cool autumn weather to return to the water soon after the gates opened.

A virus testing tent is nearby due to the high rate of infections, particularly among backpackers who often live in crowded conditions.

Coffee's ready as New Zealand reopens

Surfers greeted a spectacular sunrise in Christchurch, construction workers purchased their favorite espresso coffees and some lawmakers returned to Parliament in New Zealand's capital, Wellington, as some aspects of life began returning to normal.

The country had been in a strict lockdown for over a month to prevent the spread of the virus, but those conditions were eased a little on Tuesday to allow some parts of the economy to restart as new infections wane.

Among those places to reopen were construction sites, as well as cafes and restaurants that sell takeaway coffees and food.

People are still required to maintain social distancing and work from home if they can.

Singapore confirms 528 new cases

Singapore's health ministry confirmed 528 more infections, the smallest daily rise in almost two weeks, taking the city-state's tally of cases to 14,951.

Most of the new cases are among migrant workers living in dormitories in the city-state, which has among the highest number of coronavirus infections in Asia.

Austria loosens lockdown further, allowing gatherings of up to 10 people

Austria is loosening its general lockdown rules by allowing gatherings of up to 10 people, Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said on Tuesday.

The rules, which include guidance that the public only leave their homes for a limited number of reasons including shopping or exercise, are due to expire on April 30.

Anschober told a news conference there was no need to extend them.

Thailand reports seven new cases

Thailand reported seven more cases and two new deaths, bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak began in January to 2,938 cases and 54 fatalities.

The numbers extended a trend in fewer new cases, which had been over 100 per day earlier in past weeks.

Of the new cases, five were linked to previous cases, one had no known links to old cases and another is under investigation, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Since the outbreak began, 2,652 patients have recovered and gone home.

Germany has fifth highest number of cases in the world

Germany has 159,902 infections and 6,289 deaths, according to figures from Worldometer tracker.

The country now has the fifth highest number of cases in the world.

In the last 24 hours, the reported death toll rose by 163 and cases by 5,913, according to Robert Koch Institute.

US cases cross one million mark

Total number of nfections in the US crossed the one million mark with the death toll reaching more than 57,000, according to Worldometer tracker.

The US meanwhile recorded 1,303 deaths during the past 24 hours, data from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine said.

Several US states are rolling back confinement measures that have wiped out tens of millions of jobs.

Hong Kong civil servants to start returning to work from next week

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said most civil servants will gradually return to work from May 4, although the government had not yet decided whether to ease travel and social distancing restrictions that are due to expire next week.

The global financial hub reported no new coronavirus infections for a second day, bringing relief to a city whose economy has been battered by the coronavirus that came on the heels of crippling anti-government protests.

The city has confirmed 1,038 cases and four deaths since the outbreak began in January.

Mainland China reports zero deaths for second day

Mainland China reported six new virus cases, up from 3 reported a day earlier, putting its total number of infections at 82,836.

The National Health Commission said in a statement the number of imported cases involving travellers from overseas rose to three. New asymptomatic cases, involving patients infected with the virus but not showing symptoms, rose to 40 on Monday from 25 the previous day.

The total number of deaths in the mainland from Covid-19 remained unchanged at 4,633.

Trump sees 70,000 virus deaths in US

The White House released new guidelines aimed at answering criticism that America's coronavirus testing has been too slow, and President Donald Trump tried to pivot toward a focus on “reopening” the nation.

Trump projected that US deaths from Covid-19 could reach as high as 70,000, but said original projections were much higher.

He said that China could have stopped the novel coronavirus before it swept the globe and said his administration was conducting "serious investigations" into what happened.

The US president also said that he expects to see a "lot" of schools reopen in the country after they were shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

Easing of lockdown comes into effect in New Zealand

New Zealanders queued for burgers, fries and coffee takeaway after they were freed from a month-long lockdown, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern credited with eliminating domestic transmission of the coronavirus.

Around 400,000 people returned to work after Ardern shifted the country's alert level down a notch, loosening some of the tough movement restrictions that shut down businesses for weeks.

New Zealand's 5 million residents were subjected to one of the strictest lockdowns in the world in response to the coronavirus pandemic, with Ardern shutting down much of the country from March 26.

Ardern said those measures had paid off. New Zealand has reported just 1,122 confirmed cases, including 19 deaths, one of the lowest tallies in the world.

Mexico reports 852 new coronavirus cases, 83 deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 852 new known coronavirus cases and 83 new deaths, bringing the total to 15,529 known cases and 1,434 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

