The novel coronavirus has infected more than 60 million people and cut short over 1.41 million lives. Here are the updates for November 25:

A man walks past graffiti depicting a healthcare worker fighting the virus, in Omsk, Russia on November 23, 2020. (Reuters)

November 25, 2020

Russia reports record 507 deaths

Russia has reported a record 507 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its national death toll to 37,538 since the pandemic began.

Authorities also confirmed 23,675 new cases of the virus, including 4,685 in Moscow, pushing the total number of infections to 2,162,503 since the start of the outbreak.

EU must not relax measures too quickly, chief executive says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has warned against relaxing lockdown measures too quickly, telling the EuropeanParliament there was a risk of a third wave of infections.

"I know that shop owners, bartenders and waiters in restaurants want an end to restrictions. But we must learn from the summer and not repeat the same mistakes," von der Leyen said. "Relaxing too fast and too much is a risk for a third wave after Christmas," she told EU lawmakers.

Tokyo urges shorter timings for bars and restaurants

The Japanese capital will urge shorter working hours for bars and restaurants and ask residents to stay indoors as much as possible amid a spike in coronavirus cases, Tokyo's governor said on.

"We realise this will be a great burden on business owners but we ask for their understanding and cooperation," said Governor Yuriko Koike, adding that establishments would be eligible for government cash assistance over the 10 pm closures, set to run from Saturday until December 17.

Osaka is also asking bars and restaurants to shorten their hours, its mayor, Ichiro Matsui, said.

"We have got to extinguish this," he told a news conference on Wednesday.

Tokyo's tally of daily infections stood at 401.

Global cases now over 60 milion

The number of coronavirus cases has surpassed the grim milestone of 60 million, according to a tracking portal.

The United States is the worst affected country in terms of caseload followed by India and Brazil.

India reports over 44,000 cases, most in Delhi

India has registered 44,376 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The latest increase has taken the total number of cases to 9.22 million, the Health Ministry said. Deaths rose by 481, driving the total fatalities to 134,699.

India’s confirmed daily toll has remained below 50,000 for a few weeks, after peaking in September. But several cities have witnessed a surge in cases, prompting some state governments to clamp additional restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

In Mumbai in southern India, travellers from New Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat will have to undergo mandatory coronavirus tests before entering the city.

The three northern states are witnessing the latest surge in infections.

The situation remains grim in New Delhi, which is recording the highest number of cases in the country. The capital is reporting nearly 100 deaths on average every day for the last two weeks.

US to distribute 6.4 million vaccine doses in first tranche

The United States plans to distribute 6.4 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the first week after it is cleared for emergency use, which is likely next month, officials said.

General Gustave Perna, chief operations officer for the government's Operation Warp Speed, told reporters some 40 million doses of vaccine would be available by the end of December.

Perna said that 64 jurisdictions across the US, including the 50 states, territories like the capital Washington and Puerto Rico and Indian reservations, received their allocation numbers on Friday.

The amount they receive will be proportionate to their population size.

Singapore nearly virus-free after local cases and clusters cease

Having once had the highest rate in Southeast Asia, Singapore has all but eradicated the virus after reporting 14 days without any new local cases on Tuesday, and saying it had snuffed out the last cluster of infection at a worker dormitory.

While Singapore has reported zero local cases for two weeks, there has been a trickle of infected people arriving from abroad who have been immediately isolated, authorities say.

Tuesday marked the first time Singapore said it had no live clusters of infection across the island since the start of its outbreak.

Singapore had to impose a two-month lockdown to curb the spread of the disease in April. While life has returned to relative normal since then, mask wearing is mandatory, there are strict social distancing rules, and the island's borders remain largely closed.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 18,633 – RKI

The number of confirmed cases in Germany has increased by 18,633 to 961,320, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 410 to 14,771, the tally showed.

South Korean protests fan virus fears

South Korea has called on unionists to cancel protests as the country grapples with a third wave of infections, warning any violations of social distancing measures will be punished.

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions said up to 200,000 members would go on strike but protests would be limited to nine people in Seoul, where public gatherings of 10 or more are banned.

Dozens of union members joined rallies in other places that were not subject to stricter distancing, including one in the southeastern city of Changwon which was attended by about 30 people.

Union members are protesting over provisions of a bill which would ban labourers from occupying certain facilities at workplaces during strikes.

The rallies have revived memories of a major outbreak following a political protest in August.

Australia's most populous state eases curbs

Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state will ease social distancing restrictions and remove requirements for companies to allow employees work from home after recording nearly three weeks without any local transmission, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

In a bid to revive Sydney's business areas, Berejiklian said the state will from Dec 14 remove an order that requires employers to allow employees to work from home.

The announcement came as NSW recorded no local transmission for the 18th consecutive day.

Mexico sees over 800 deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 10,794 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 813 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 1,060,152 and the death toll to 102,739.

Health officials have said the real number of infections is likely significantly higher.

Canada's Alberta bans indoor gatherings

The Canadian province of Alberta has said that it would immediately ban indoor social gatherings, soon halt classes for some students and reduce retail store capacities to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Premier Jason Kenney also capped attendance at worship services, and said in-person dining at restaurants would be limited to members of the same household eating together.

Brazil deaths mount

Brazil registered 31,100 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours and 630 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry has said.

The South American nation has now registered 6,118,708 cases since the pandemic began and the official death toll has risen to 170,115, according to ministry data.

Colombian first lady tests positive

Colombian first lady Maria Juliana Ruiz has tested positive for coronavirus, the government has said, but is asymptomatic.

President Ivan Duque and the first lady have regular coronavirus tests due to their high levels of exposure and busy schedules, the president's office said in a statement.

Ruiz, who along with her husband was tested on Monday, is following quarantine rules as established by the health ministry, the statement added. Duque received a negative result.

Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez tested positive for coronavirus a month ago and was also asymptomatic.

The Andean country has reported more than 1.2 million cases of coronavirus, as well as 35,479 deaths due to Covid-19, the disease it causes.

Los Angeles to consider stay-home order as virus spreads

Officials in the US' largest county will discuss a possible stay-home order just days before Thanksgiving after a spike of coronavirus cases surpassed a threshold set by Los Angeles public health officials to trigger one.

An “impressive and alarming surge” of more than 6,000 new cases put Los Angeles County over a five-day average of 4,500 cases per day, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Monday. She declined to take action until county supervisors meet Tuesday.

If the county orders residents to stay home, it would be the first such action since mid-March when Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom followed the lead of several counties and issued a statewide order that closed schools and severely restricted movement, except for essential workers and for people buy groceries or pick up food.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies