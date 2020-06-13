Fast News

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 427,000 people worldwide since the outbreak started in China last year, according to tracking websites. Here are the updates for June 13:

People are wearing face masks inside the Jingshen seafood market, closed for business after new coronavirus infections were detected, in Beijing, China, June 12, 2020. (Reuters)

Australia's largest state reports first local case in weeks

Australia's largest state of New South Wales reported its first locally transmitted Covid-19 case since late May, a sign the threat from the pandemic is far from over as social distancing restrictions continue to be eased.

The state recorded four new virus cases overnight, taking the total number in Australia to nearly 7,300.

The local case was a man in his 20s, and according to health authorities, he did not attend any of the recent Black Lives Matter protests in Sydney.

Two of the four new cases were travellers who are already in hotel quarantine, while one was linked to a previously reported infection at a public school.

The country has reported 102 deaths and is on track to fully re-open its economy by next month.

Slovenia to open borders for Italians, Montenegrins

Slovenia will open its borders for citizens of Montenegro and neighbouring Italy on June 15, the government said in a statement.

It also said it will from Saturday introduce an obligatory 14-day quarantine for most people coming to Slovenia from 31 states where the epidemiological situation has worsened over the past weeks, including Sweden, Britain, Russia, United States and Brazil.

Slovenia has so far reported 1,490 coronavirus cases and 109 deaths. From Monday it will allow gatherings with up to 500 people compared with up to 200 at present.

Mexico City to begin a gradual exit from lockdown

The mayor of Mexico City said the Mexican capital will next week lift restrictions on car traffic and public transport, and allow 340,000 factory works to get back to work, even though new cases of coronavirus are still rising.

Mexico City and the adjacent urban sprawl are home to more than 21 million people, and the region accounts for more than 40 percent of some 139,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

Authorities in Venezuela are extending lockdown

Authorities in Venezuela are extending its virus lockdown keeping residents at home except for essential chores such as food shopping. The announcement extends the lockdown through mid-July.

Officials have already allowed some sectors to reopen, including banks and construction. Doctors and dentists can also see patients.

According to official figures, 23 people have died in Venezuela since the first coronavirus cases were diagnosed in mid-March. Officials say fewer than 3,000 people have fallen ill in the country of roughly 25 million.

South Africa sees its largest single-day increase with 3,359 cases

A health ministry update says South Africa now has more than 61,000 virus cases, or well over a quarter of the cases across the African continent, including 1,354 deaths.

Nearly two-thirds of South Africa’s cases are in the Western Cape province centred on the city of Cape Town, where the World Health Organization’s Africa chief has said the trend “seems to be similar to what was happening in Europe and in the US”

The total number of cases across the 54-nation continent is now above 218,000 and WHO says the pandemic is “accelerating” in Africa, even though the cases make up less than 3 percent of the global total.

South Africa has conducted more than 1 million tests for the virus, roughly one-third of all testing in Africa.

Parts of Beijing locked down due to fresh virus cluster

Eleven residential estates in south Beijing have been locked down due to a fresh cluster of coronavirus cases linked to a nearby meat market, officials said.

Seven cases have so far been linked to Xinfadi meat market, six of them confirmed on Saturday, officials said. Nine nearby schools and kindergartens have been closed.

China reports 11 new confirmed cases

China reported 11 new virus cases and seven asymptomatic cases for June 12, the national health authority said.

The National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement that five of the newly confirmed patients were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas.

The six locally transmitted cases were all in Beijing, the statement said.

The NHC reported seven confirmed cases and one asymptomatic case a day earlier.

The total number of cases in mainland China now stands at 83,075, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Mexico reports record tally of 5,222 new cases

Mexico's health ministry reported a record 5,222 new confirmed virus infections along with 504 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 139,196 cases and 16,448 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the official count.

Turkey sends medical aid to Serbia

A truck carrying medical supplies reached Serbia from Turkey to help the country combat the pandemic.

The supplies were sent by Turkey's Health Ministry and Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) upon the directives of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The aid includes bedside monitors, pulsometers, UV sterilization lamps, oxygen regulators, perfusion pumps, video laryngoscopes, laryngoscopes, silicon Ambu, surgical aspirators, hospital bedding sets, intensive care patient beds, protective masks, protective overalls, hand sanitisers and wet towels.

One-fifth of Britain's patients infected in hospitals – local media

About one in five of Britain's patients with Covid-19 contracted the disease while in hospital, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported, citing papers by government scientists.

At the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in Britain, transmission within hospitals was believed to account for up to 22 percent of cases in hospitalised patients, and up to 11 percent of deaths, the report added.

Brazil's deaths surge past UK

Brazil became the country with the second-highest virus death toll in the world with 41,828 fatalities, surpassing Britain, according to health ministry data.

The country recorded 909 deaths in the past 24 hours. There are 828,810 confirmed infections among a population of 212 million, the ministry said.

Experts say the true number of cases could be 10 or 15 times higher in Brazil, the largest country in Latin America.

France to lift border controls for EU travellers on June 15

France will lift restrictions at its borders for EU travellers on June 15, the French Interior and Foreign ministries said in a statement.

"Given a favourable development of the health situation in France and Europe and in accordance with the recommendations of the European Commission...France will lift on June 15 (0h00) all traffic restrictions at its European internal borders (land, air and sea), implemented to fight the Covid-19 pandemic," the statement said.

Travellers from the member states of the European Union, as well as from Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland and Vatican will also be able to enter the French territory without restrictions, the statement said.

France will also gradually reopen its borders to countries outside the Schengen zone from July 1.

Egypt registers highest daily rise cases in nearly two weeks

Egypt confirmed 1,577 new cases, the health ministry said, the highest daily increase in almost two weeks.

In total, the Arab world's most populous country has registered 41,303 cases including 1,422 deaths, the ministry said in a statement.

Chile registers new daily record for fatalities

Chile registered its worst daily figures for virus fatalities on Friday, with 222 deaths and more than 6,700 new infections in the previous 24-hours, authorities said.

"The situation in our country continues to rise, above all in the metropolitan region," health ministry official Arturo Zuniga said.

Infections have risen steadily in the South American copper giant despite the capital Santiago and its seven million people being placed on lockdown four weeks ago.

On Friday, the government also put the cities of Valparaiso and Vina del Mar under mandatory quarantine along with nearby rural towns.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies