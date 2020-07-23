Fast News

Coronavirus has now infected over 15 million people and has killed more than 630,000. Here are the latest updates for July 23:

Covid-19 nasal swab at a mobile diagnostic tent in Mexico City on July 22, 2020. (AP)

Thursday, July 23, 2020

Worker in building attached to White House tests positive

A cafeteria employee who works in a building where some White House staffers have offices has tested positive, NBC News reported.

The White House is conducting contact tracing after the worker in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is next to the White House, tested positive, NBC News said.

"The White House Medical Unit has done contact tracing and determined that the risk of retransmission is low," a spokesperson for General Services Administration (GSA), which manages the Eisenhower Building, told NBC News.

The White House declined to comment.

The cafeteria is operated by a government contractor, NBC News said.

"All proper protocols were in place by the vendor including masks, gloves, plastic shielding at check out, and no dine-in service," the GSA spokesperson told NBC News.

President Donald Trump has said he is tested for the coronavirus every two or three days.

Australia's Victoria state records third-highest daily rise

Australia's second most populous state of Victoria reported five deaths in the last 24 hours and logged the third-highest daily rise in cases.

Victoria recorded 403 new cases overnight, Premier Daniel Andrews told a media briefing in Melbourne, a day after posting its biggest one-day spike of 484 cases.

Melbourne, the state's largest city, has seen a flare-up in infections in recent weeks, prompting the government to enforce a six-week partial lockdown and make face masks mandatory for its residents or risk a $142.74 fine.

Mainland China reports more cases

China reported 22 new cases in the mainland for July 22, up from 14 cases a day earlier, the health commission said.

Of the new infections, 18 were in the far western region of Xinjiang and one was from the northeastern Liaoning province, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

The other three were imported cases.

China reported 31 new asymptomatic patients, up from 22 a day earlier.

As of Wednesday, mainland China had 83,729 confirmed cases, the health authority said.

The death toll remained at 4,634.

Mexico reports more than 6,000 new cases

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 6,019 new confirmed infections and 790 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 362,274 cases and 41,190 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Coronavirus cases in Latin America pass 4 million

More than 4 million coronavirus cases have been recorded in Latin America and the Caribbean, half of them in Brazil.

The region is one of the hardest-hit in the world, with 4,040,925 recorded Covid-19 cases and 172,886 deaths.

Brazil alone has registered 2.2 million cases, the second-highest number in the world after the US.

California becomes new virus epicentre in US

California overtook New York, the original epicentre of the nation's outbreak, as the worst-hit state with infections.

Total cases in the most populous US state climbed above 414,000 with just a handful of California counties reporting 4,700 new cases so far.

New York has recorded by far the most deaths of any US state at over 32,000 with California in fourth place with nearly 8,000 deaths.

If California were a country, it would rank fifth in the world for total cases behind US, Brazil, India and Russia.

New York currently has over 412,800 total cases and is adding on average 700 new cases a day in July.

In California there is an average of 8,300 new cases a day.

Two Phoenix Sun players test positive

Two Phoenix Suns players, guard Ricky Rubio and forward Aron Baynes, revealed that they have tested positive.

Rubio has been cleared and joined the team in Florida following a positive result in Phoenix.

The team’s starting point guard was able to practice, but wasn’t sure how much he would play in the team’s upcoming scrimmages.

Baynes is still in Phoenix and said in a video interview with Stadium that he’s “trying to pass some steps to get reunited with the team out there in Orlando.” He said he hasn’t tested “passable” in about 30 days.

Baynes said the virus hit him pretty hard and he “slept for four days straight” but he’s starting to feel better now. He said his wife and two kids also tested positive but had “very minimal” symptoms.

More US states implement mandatory mask law

Ohio, Indiana, and Minnesota are the latest states to require residents statewide to wear masks.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order requiring Minnesotans to wear a face covering in indoor businesses and indoor public settings. The order takes effect Saturday.

Indiana will have a statewide face mask mandate starting Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb said. The order will apply to anyone ages eight and older in any indoor public or business areas and at outdoor public spaces when sufficient distancing can’t be maintained.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state’s mask requirement will be expanded statewide.

It goes into effect Thursday evening for people 10 and older. He had resisted making the order statewide but said more counties are seeing increasing numbers.

In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown announced she is expanding the state’s mask order to also apply to children five years and older.

She also decreased the capacity for bars, restaurants, churches and other indoor places from 250 people to 100. The new mandates go into effect Friday. Currently anyone who is 12 years or older must wear masks

“When we see the numbers rise, we must respond,” Brown said.

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said she will issue an executive order making face masks mandatory outside homes, an unprecedented step in the nation’s capital.

South Africa reports record number of daily virus deaths

South Africa announced a record 24-hour increase of 572 coronavirus deaths, bringing its total number of fatalities to 5,940.

The country is the worst-affected in Africa and among the top five in the world in terms of confirmed cases, with 394,948 infections reported to date.

"Regrettably we report 572 new Covid-19 related deaths. This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 5,940," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

Almost half the total number of deaths have been reported in the Western Cape province, while the majority of positive cases are in Gauteng, South Africa's financial hub and epicentre of the outbreak.

The mortality rate has remained low, however, at around 1.5 percent.

Almost 60 percent of the country's Covid-19 patients have recovered from the virus.

Ukraine extends lockdown

Ukrainian authorities are extending restrictions until August 31, after reports of more than 800 new infections a day.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says keeping restrictions in place will allow the government to control the level of contagion. Ukraine imposed a tight lockdown in March, when it only had a handful of cases. Now the caseload exceeds 60,000.

Several restrictions have been significantly eased in mid-May, and regional governments could decide which restrictions to keep. Wearing a mask in public places and keeping 1.5 metres of social distance remains a requirement for all regions.

Travellers from other countries must self-quarantine for two weeks or take a virus test.

Brazil's president still testing positive

Brazil’s government says President Jair Bolsonaro is still testing positive following his July 7 announcement.

The positive test came after a follow-up check on July 15. The government says he remains in good health.

The World Health Organization says the median time from onset to clinical recovery for mild cases is approximately two weeks.

The government say Bolsonaro will keep holding videoconferences instead of face-to-face meetings. He had to cancel a trip to northeastern Brazil. At least four members of Bolsonaro’s Cabinet have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Bolsonaro repeatedly dismissed the disease as a “little flu” and often mingled in crowds, sometimes without wearing a mask.

He is treating his symptoms with anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, although it has not been proven effective against the virus and can be dangerous for some people.

Brazil’s government says the country has recorded more than 2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 81,000 deaths.

Lockdown impacts waistlines of Spaniards

Frequent snacking and a lack of exercise during over two months of mandatory home confinement against the spread of the coronavirus has taken a toll on Spaniards’ waistline.

A survey by Spain’s Obesity Society, or SEEDO, says 44% of Spaniards gained weight during the spring mandatory order to stay at home. Of those, 73% added between one to three kilograms.

The study suggests anxiety and boredom led to more alcohol consumption and frequent trips to the pantry in search for sugar-heavy snacks. The difficulty of exercising while at home contributed to the weight gain.

More than half of the respondents say they exercised less than before mid-March, when Spain enacted a strict lockdown to fight the pandemic. One third of the 1,000 surveyed by telephone say they spent an average of five hours per day watching television.

Currently, the country is dealing with 224 smaller outbreaks. Spain has reported more than 28,400 deaths from the virus.

Romania sees uptick in cases

Romania has confirmed more than 1,000 new daily cases for the first time.

The 1,030 new confirmed cases and 27 deaths were reported by the government. That raises the totals to 40,163 confirmed cases and 2,101 deaths.

The village of Cartojani, outside of the capital of Bucharest, will be quarantined for two weeks starting Wednesday after 32 people were confirmed infected. They reportedly took part in a private event on the coast of the Black Sea.

According to new regulations, quarantines can be imposed on locations were the number of confirmed cases is above three per 1,000 residents and no other measures are deemed capable of containing the spread of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced Tuesday that 954 localities had reported at least one coronavirus case in the past two weeks, up from around 350 locations in early June.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies