The total number of coronavirus cases around the world has crossed the 7.4 million mark. Here are pandemic-related updates for June 11:

People wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus walk an outdoor book market set up in Red Square with a Historical museum in the background in Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. (AP)

Thursday, June 11, 2020

Pandemic "accelerating" in Africa, test kits needed - WHO

The coronavirus pandemic is"accelerating" in Africa, spreading from capital cities where it arrived with travellers, but it does not appear that severe cases and deaths are being missed, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Ten countries are driving Africa's epidemic, accounting for 75% of the some 200,000 cases on the continent which has 5,000deaths, Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's Africa regional director, told a Geneva briefing. South Africa accounts for a quarter of cases.

"We believe that large numbers of severe cases and deaths are not being missed in Africa," she said. "One of the biggest challenges in Africa continues be availability of supplies, particularly test kits."

Malaysia reports 31 new cases; no new deaths

Malaysian health authorities reported 31 new cases, raising the cumulative total to 8,369 cases.

The health ministry also reported no new deaths, keeping total fatalities at 118.

Philippines reports nine deaths, 443 more infections

The Philippines' health ministry confirmed nine more new deaths and 443 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections have increased to 24,175 while deaths have reached 1,036.

Indonesia coronavirus-related deaths reaches 2,000

Indonesia reported 979 new infections and 41 new deaths, taking the total number of cases to 35,295 and fatalities to 2,000, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

He said 12,636 people have recovered.

Beijing city reports first confirmed case in nearly two months

Beijing has confirmed a new case, the first in the capital in nearly two months.

The patient, a 52-year-old man, checked into a clinic due to a fever.

Russia’s case tally passes the half a million mark

Russia reported 8,779 new cases, bringing its nationwide infection tally to 502,436.

Officials said 174 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the official national death toll to 6,532.

India reports another 10,000 new infections in last 24 hours

India reported a record of nearly 10,000 new cases with health services in the worst-hit cities of Mumbai, New Delhi and Chennai swamped by the rising infections.

India's tally has reached 286,579 confirmed cases, the fifth highest in the world, with 8,102 deaths, including 357 in the last 24 hours.

The spike comes as the government moved ahead with the reopening of restaurants, shopping malls and places of worship in most of India after lockdown of more than two months. Subways, hotels and schools remain closed.

The actual infection numbers are thought to be higher because of limited testing.

The Health Ministry said it was ramping up the capacity with daily testing of more than 145,000 people. The number of tests in India crossed 5 million on Wednesday.

It also said that the total number of recovered patients has exceeded the active cases for the first time with the recovery rate of nearly 49%.

Turkey resumes international flights

Turkey has resumed international flights for the first time since planes were grounded on March 28 to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

A plane belonging to Anadolu Jet, a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, left Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport for London at 08:40 am Thursday.

It was followed by flights to Amsterdam and Dusseldorf, Germany. Meanwhile, a Turkish Airlines flight also departed for Dusseldorf from the city’s other airport, Istanbul International Airport.

Only nationals of the destination countries or those with residence permits were allowed on the flights.

Entry into the terminals was also strictly regulated, with officials checking temperatures at the entrance and only allowing passengers with valid tickets to step inside.

Turkey resumed domestic flights on June 1.

South Korea reports 45 new cases

South Korea is reporting 45 new cases, all but two of them in the capital region, continuing a weeks long resurgence that health authorities fear could develop into a huge wave.

The figures announced Thursday bring national totals to 11,947 cases and 276 deaths. The capital of Seoul has 21 new infections, while 22 other cases are in nearby Incheon and Gyeonggi.

South Korea has been reporting around 30 to 50 new cases a day since late May, mostly in the densely populated Seoul area where about half of South Korea’s 51 million people live.

Despite expressing concern over the steady rise in infections, government officials are resisting calls to reimpose stronger social distancing measures.

They cite concerns over hurting a fragile economy.

India lifts export ban on Trump-touted drug hydroxychloroquine

India has lifted an export ban on hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug touted by US President Donald Trump as a potential "game changer" in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, a minister said late on Wednesday.

"Department of Pharmaceuticals has approved the lifting of ban on Export of Hydroxychloroquine API as well as formulations," India's minister for chemicals and fertilizers, Sadananda Gowda, said on Twitter.

Manufacturers, except export-orie nted units and those in special economic zones, would still have to supply 20% of their production to the domestic market, Gowda said.

The country, a leading exporter of generic medicines across the world, banned the export of the drug and its formulations in March as the coronavirus outbreak disrupted supply chains.

But India eased some of these restrictions in April and shipped 50 million tablets of the drug to the United States that month, Reuters reported.

Tokyo to allow all businesses to reopen from June 19 - Nikkei

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is planning to allow all businesses to reopen from June 19, scrapping the shutdown requests it had made to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Tokyo has already been easing restrictions this month after the government ended its state of emergency in late May. But establishments considered high risk for virus infection, such as live music venues, have remained shut while restaurants and bars have been operating under shortened hours.

Thailand reports no new cases, no new deaths

Thailand reported no new infections or deaths, maintaining the total of 3,125 confirmed cases and 58 fatalities.

It was the first time in nearly three weeks that no cases were reported and the 17th day without a local transmission.

All recent cases have been found in quarantine among Thais returning from abroad.

There are 2,987 patients who have recovered, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's Covid-19 Administration Centre.

Germany's confirmed cases rise 555 to 185,416, RKI says

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 555 to 185,416, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 26 to 8,755, the tally showed.

Brazil's deaths surge

Brazil registered 772,416 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, with 32,913 new infections in the last 24 hours, as the world's second worst outbreak after the United States continued to surge.

With another 1,274 fatalities, the death toll in Brazil has reached 39,680, the world's third-highest after the United States and Britain.

Mexico sees record jump in cases

Mexico's health ministry reported a record 4,883 new confirmed coronavirus infections along with 708 additional fatalities on Wednesday, bringing the total in the country to 129,184 cases and 15,357 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the official count.

Latin America surpasses 70,000 fatalities

The death toll from the pandemic in Latin America passed the grim milestone of 70,000 fatalities on Wednesday, according to an AFP tally of figures released by national health ministries.

Brazil, the region's worst-hit country, accounts for almost 40,000 of the total deaths, registering 1,274 in the last 24 hours.

IMF approves $594M in aid for Guatemala

The International Monetary Fund approved a $594 million emergency assistance package for Guatemala's response to the coronavirus crisis, the lender said on Wednesday.

Puerto Rico claims peak over

As Puerto Rico considers lifting pandemic quarantine restrictions, health officials said Wednesday that the US territory passed its peak of coronavirus cases and related deaths more than two months ago — though independent experts said those numbers are in doubt.

Miguel Valencia, a health department consultant, said at a news conference that confirmed Covid-19 cases peaked at 84 cases on March 31 and deaths at six on April 6.

Overall, Puerto Rico has reported more than 5,300 cases and at least 143 deaths on the island of 3.2 million people.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies