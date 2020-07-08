Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected nearly 12 million people and claimed nearly 545,000 lives. Here are updates for July 8:

A waiter wearing face mask and face shield prepares the order of a customer during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, at Ipanema neighbourhood, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 7, 2020. (AFP)

Wednesday, July 8

Cases in Nigeria near 30,000



More than 500 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria have raised the nationwide tally to 29,789, authorities announced.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 503 more cases and 15 fatalities were recorded in the country during the past 24 hours.

The death toll in the country rose to 669 and a total of 12,108 patients have recovered from the virus.

As part of efforts to curb the virus’s spread, Nigeria has introduced several measures at airports across the country.



Nigeria has the third highest number of cases in Africa, after Egypt and South Africa.

Germany's confirmed cases rise to 197,341



The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 397 to 197,341, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 12 to 9,036, the tally showed.

Australia mulls decision to limit return of residents from abroad

Australia's coronavirus emergency cabinet will consider limiting the number of its citizens and residents returning home from overseas, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

The prime minister added there were no plans to reimpose restrictions across the country, after Victoria, the country's second-most populous state, enforced stay-at-home rules in metropolitan Melbourne and one regional area due to a spike in infections.

US posts new daily record of 60,209 cases

The United States, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus, posted 60,209 new cases, a record for a 24-hour period, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The country was just shy of three million cases, at 2,991,351, the Baltimore-based university said in its latest data as of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Wednesday).

The death toll stood at 131,362, with 1,114 additional deaths counted.

Brazil registers over 1,200 deaths

Brazil registered 45,305 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours and1,254 additional deaths, the nation's health ministry has said.

The Latin American nation has now registered 1,668,589 total cases and 66,741 deaths attributable to the virus

At least eight Mississippi lawmakers test positive

At least eight Mississippi lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus after working for weeks in a Capitol where many people stood or sat close together and did not wear masks.

Among those who have publicly acknowledged having Covid-19 are Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who presides over the Senate, and House Speaker Philip Gunn.

The state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, said there are also at least 11 other suspected cases of the virus among legislators and Capitol employees. In addition, Dobbs said the highly contagious virus is spreading at parties and other social gatherings around the state.

Mexico's death toll tops 32,000

Mexico's health ministry has reported 6,258 new infections and 895 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 268,008 cases and 32,014 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases

Chile tops 300,000 cases

Chile surpassed 300,000 cases after reporting more than 2,400 new infections over the last 24 hours, prompting the South American country to move ahead with easing its lockdown.

There were 50 new deaths, bringing the total to more than 6,400, although the health ministry believes another 3,500 deaths were probably caused by the virus.

Chile's numbers have been declining for more than three weeks, and the country is now planning to ease confinement measures.

Serbia imposes weekend curfew

Serbia on Tuesday imposed a weekend curfew in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a televised address to the nation, President Aleksandar Vucic said that the situation is alarming in the capital Belgrade, and serious in four more cities.

He said that Tuesday was the most difficult day since the beginning of the pandemic, recalling that 13 people had died in the past 24 hours.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies