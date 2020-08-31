Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 25.3 million people worldwide with over 849,000 deaths from the disease. Here are updates for August 31:

A man wearing a face masks to protect against the coronavirus disease walks in central Moscow on August 26, 2020. (AFP)

Monday, August 31, 2020

Russia's cases approach 1 million

Russia reported 4,993 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing its nationwide tally to 995,319, the fourth largest caseload in the world.

Russia's coronavirus task force said 83 people had died during the past 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 17,176.

Britain traces cases linked to Greek flight

British authorities say 16 coronavirus cases have been linked to a flight that brought UK tourists back from Greece, and everyone aboard has been told to isolate themselves for two weeks.

Public Health Wales says it is contacting almost 200 people who were aboard the Tui flight from the Greek island of Zante to Cardiff, Wales, on Tuesday.

Gwen Lowe of Public Health Wales says 30 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the last week among people who returned from Zante on several flights. She says the number is expected to rise.

The UK requires people arriving from overseas to quarantine for two weeks, unless they are coming from one of more than 70 countries and territories considered at low risk from the coronavirus.

Philippines reports 3,446 new cases, 38 more deaths

The Philippines reported 3,446 infections and 38 deaths, taking its total caseload to 220,819 and fatalities to 3,558, its health ministry said.

The ministry also said that five Philippine hospitals have been identified as candidates for potential clinical trials of a Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by China-based Sinovac Biotech.

Paris to make free Covid tests available in the capital

The Paris local municipality said on Monday that it would look to make free Covid-19 testing available in all of the capital's 20 districts (arrondissements), as authorities battle against signs of a re-emergence of the virus in France.

The Paris mayor's office added in a statement that from Monday onwards, there would be three permanent laboratories set up to conduct free Covid-19 tests, as well as two other mobile laboratories that would go around the capital.

Hong Kong to resume schools by late September

Hong Kong will resume face-to-face school classes from September 23 as the Asian financial hub's authorities aim to wind back strict coronavirus restrictions, which kept around 900,000 students working at home for over four months.

Kevin Yeung, the city's Secretary for Education, said the resumption would be phased with grades 1, 5 and 6 resuming for secondary schools, primary schools and upper kindergartens on September 23, while other grades would open on September 29.

The city's government had said at the start of August that face-to-face classes would be suspended indefinitely as the Chinese special administrative region battled to control a third wave of the coronavirus.

The reversal in policy comes with new daily cases dropping substantially to single and low double digits from triple digits a few weeks earlier. The Chinese government is also offering mass coronavirus testing for all Hong Kong residents starting this week.

India cases surge to 3.6 million

India reported 78,512 new infections, slightly fewer than its record set the previous day when it posted the biggest, single-day tally of infections of any country in the pandemic.

India's total of 78,761 new cases exceeded the previous record of 77,299 in the United States on July 16, a Reuters tally of official data showed.

India, the world's second-most populous country, has been posting the highest single-day caseload in the world every day since August 7, exceeding the tallies of both the United States and Brazil.

At 3.62 million total cases, India is fast catching up to these two countries in terms of cumulative caseload, but it has relatively lower death rate.

India's deaths from Covid-19 went up by 971 in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 64,469, the health ministry said.

New Zealand lifts Auckland virus lockdown

Schools across Auckland reopened as New Zealand's largest city emerged from lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressing confidence a second-wave outbreak of coronavirus was under control.

While Aucklanders were allowed out of their homes, the government limited non-school social gatherings in the city to 10 people and made masks compulsory on public transport nationwide.

The Auckland lockdown began on August 12 after four cases were detected in the city of 1.5 million, ending 102 days free of community transmission when it appeared New Zealand had beaten the virus.

The cluster of infections has since grown to 141, with four new cases of community transmission reported on Monday, making it the largest recorded in New Zealand.

Thousands arrested for 'virus-related crimes' in China

Nearly 5,800 people suspected of killing health workers, selling defective medical equipment and lying about their travel history have been arrested in China for epidemic-related crimes since January, the state prosecutor's office said.

One case involved a shopper that beat to death another customer who reminded him to wear a mask in a supermarket.

Other cases included a person who deliberately mowed down medical workers with a car, and another was arrested for stabbing a health inspector with a dagger when monitoring temperatures.

Some have also been accused of embezzling money collected from fundraisers to help coronavirus patients, selling defective medical equipment and lying about their travel history or health condition.

South Korea sees 248 new cases as virus spikes

South Korea has counted its 18th straight day of triple-digit daily jumps in cases as its health minister warned about an increase in transmissions gone untraced, and infections among senior citizens.

The 248 new cases reported by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Monday brought the national caseload to 19,947, including 324 deaths.

KCDC said 187 of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, which have been at the center of the viral resurgence this month.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 610 to 242,381

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 610 to 242,381, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by three to 9,298, the tally showed.

Mexico's death toll surpasses 64,000

Mexico's health ministry has reported 4,129 new confirmed novel coronavirus infections and 339 additional fatalities, bringing the total number to 595,841 cases and 64,158 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the number of confirmed cases.

Australia's Victoria state reports 73 new cases

Australia's Victoria state - the epicentre of the country's Covid-19 outbreak - has detected 73 new infections in the past 24 hours, while the death toll rose by 41.

Australia has now recorded nearly 26,000 Covid-19 infections and 652 fatalities from the virus - far fewer than other developed countries.

Brazil reports 16,158 new cases

Brazil has registered 566 additional coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours and 16,158 new cases.

The nation has now registered 120,828 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and 3,862,311 confirmed cases, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Sundays tend to have relatively low coronavirus numbers in Brazil because of delays in testing by the nation's state governments.

Utah State University to test 300 students

Utah State University plans to test nearly 300 students for Covid-19 after wastewater samples from four dormitories showed elevated levels of the coronavirus.

The 287 students who will be tested Sunday and Monday live in the Rich, Jones, Morgan and Davis dorms on the campus in Logan.

There have been no reported positive tests for Covid-19 in those residence halls so far. Students in those dorms must quarantine until the test results are available, which could take up to four days. They are also asked to fill out a form to ensure they receive academic support, food deliveries and other resources.

Classes are scheduled to begin on Monday for about 28,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

Utah State is one of a small handful of schools using wastewater sampling to help safeguard against a Covid-19 outbreak, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Officials with the University of Arizona said on Thursday the school used wastewater testing to prevent a Covid-19 outbreak on campus.

A test of just over 300 people in one dorm with elevated levels of coronavirus in the wastewater turned up two cases, said university President Robert Robbins. Neither student had symptoms. They were isolated.

Paire removed from US Open after Covid-19 positive revealed

France's Benoit Paire was removed from the US Open men's draw after the Grand Slam tournament announced an unidentified player had been withdrawn after testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Paire's name was removed from the US Open website's official draw and replaced with that of 149th-ranked Spaniard Marcel Granollers, who is set to face Poland's 108th-ranked Kamil Majchrzak in a first-round match next week.

French sports daily L'Equipe had earlier reported that world number 22 Paire had tested positive for coronavirus in New York.

The US Tennis Association said the asymptomatic player has been advised to follow state and tournament health and safety protocols requiring isolation for at least 10 days.

Contact tracing has been initiated to determine if anyone else must quarantine for 14 days as a result of being around the player involved.

French virus surge threatens nationwide back-to-school plan

Not all French classrooms can safely reopen on Tuesday, the country's education minister has acknowledged, as a persistent rise in coronavirus infections jeopardizes the government’s push to get France’s 12.9 million schoolchildren back into class this week.

Like many governments around the world, France and Britain want to reopen schools starting Tuesday to reduce the learning gaps between rich and poor students that were worsened by the virus lockdown this spring, and to get parents back to work and revive the ailing economy.

With several thousand new infections now reported in France every day, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper that some classes will remain closed when the nationwide reopening begins Tuesday, but “as few as possible.”

With less than 48 hours to go before the first French school bells ring, he said openings and closures were “being decided by a day-by-day analysis based on the health situation of each territory.”

France reported 5,453 new daily infections on Saturday, compared to several hundred a day in May and June.

France has the continent's third-highest death toll at over 30,600. Experts say all confirmed figures understate the true toll of the pandemic due to limited testing and other factors.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies